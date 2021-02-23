Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

  • FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department in Washington. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
1 / 2

US Iran

FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.

Having made several significant overtures to Iran in its first weeks in office, the administration’s outreach has been all but shunned by the Iranians. They had already rejected Biden’s opening gambit: a U.S. return to the deal from which President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 if Iran resumes full compliance with its obligations under the accord.

Iran is shaping up to be a major test of the Biden administration's overall approach to foreign policy, which the president has said will realign itself with the kind of multilateral diplomacy that Trump shunned. Although there are other hot-button issues — Russia, China and North Korea among them — Iran has a particular significance for Biden's top national security aides. They include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and special envoy for Iran Rob Malley, all of whom were intimately involved in crafting the 2015 deal under President Barack Obama and may have personal stakes in salvaging it.

Biden took office pledging to reverse Trump’s pullout from the deal, which gave it billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Just last week, Biden delivered in at least three ways: agreeing to return to multinational talks with Iran about reviving the deal, rescinding Trump’s determination that all U.N. sanctions on Iran must be restored, and easing onerous travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats posted to the United Nations.

Yet, Iran has held firm to demands that it will not respond to anything less than a full lifting of the sanctions Trump reimposed. Over the weekend, Iran made good on a threat to suspend adherence to a U.N. agreement allowing intrusive inspections of its declared nuclear sites. Although it stopped short of ordering the removal of international inspectors, Iran reduced cooperation with them and vowed to revisit the step in three months if sanctions aren't removed.

The Iranians' hard-nosed stance has left the administration at the cusp of a difficult choice: move ahead with sanctions relief before Iran resumes full compliance and risk losing the leverage it has or double down on demands for full compliance first and risk Tehran walking away from the deal completely.

It's a delicate balance and one the administration is loathe to admit it faces, given the politically sensitive nature of Iran in Washington — Republicans strongly oppose the nuclear deal — and in Europe and the Middle East itself, particularly in Israel and the Gulf Arab states that are most directly threatened.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed that the U.S. is prepared to return to the nuclear deal provided Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Blinken said the U.S. is committed to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and pledged to work with allies and partners to “lengthen and strengthen” the deal struck between Iran and Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and the U.S.

"Diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal.” he said.

Just 24 hours earlier, though, Iran on Sunday rejected entreaties to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. While Iran did not expel the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is charged with monitoring Iranian compliance with the deal, it did end the agency's access to video from cameras installed at a number of sites.

There was no immediate response to that development from the U.S., but on Monday the White House and State Department both downplayed the significance of the move.

“Our view is that diplomacy is the best path forward to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “That does not mean they have clearly not taken the steps needed to comply and we have not taken any steps or made any indication that we are going to meet the demands that they are putting forward either.”

At the State Department, spokesman Ned Price addressed the IAEA mission more directly, praising the agency for its “professionalism” in keeping inspectors and their apparatus in the country despite Iran's early threat to expel them on Tuesday. He said the U.S. supports IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's success in reaching a temporary deal with Iran but lamented that Tehran remains out of compliance.

Price said the the administration was concerned that Iran appeared to be going in the wrong direction but would not comment on the administration's view of whether its outreach to date had achieved results. Nor was he prepared to say what the administration might do to push Iran back into compliance with the deal considering its continued threat to abandoned all restrictions it imposed.

“The United States is willing to meet with the Iranians to hash out these difficult complex questions,” Price said, alluding to phrases that administration officials have used to refer to their initial aim of “compliance for compliance” and then “compliance for compliance-plus.”

“Compliance-plus,” according to administration officials, would include limits on Iran's non-nuclear activities, including missile development and support for Mideast rebel groups and militias. A main reason Trump gave for withdrawing from the nuclear deal was that it did not address those issues and his administration has tried for more than a year to expand the deal to include them.

Recommended Stories

  • Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

    Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count. Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. How much did law enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day, many of which were public?

  • The Air Force Has Begun Sending the B-1 to the Boneyard

    The bomber is bound for an early retirement in the Arizona desert.

  • As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord

    The United States is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. It's a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive the deal rejected by former President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, Blinken laid out a U.S. wish list about many issues including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and space-borne threats in the future.

  • Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

    Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledges. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.

  • EPA changes stand, sides with ethanol industry in court case

    The federal government announced Monday that it will support the ethanol industry in a lawsuit over biofuel waivers granted to oil refineries under President Donald Trump's administration. The Environmental Protection Agency said it is reversing course and will support a January 2020 decision by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit filed by the Renewable Fuels Association and farm groups. The lawsuit is headed to arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court this spring.

  • Analysis: Road to renewed Iran nuclear deal likely to be long and bumpy

    It took seven years from the summer's day in 2008 when a top U.S. diplomat first sat down with his Iranian counterpart until the two sides sealed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that aimed to keep Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. No one expects it to take as long to establish whether they can resuscitate the pact abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, but U.S. and European officials say the journey will be lengthy and arduous, if, indeed, they even begin the trek. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday that it was ready send to its special envoy, Rob Malley, to meet Iranian officials and seek a path back to the deal, agreed by Tehran and six major powers and named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

  • US minimum wage activists face their toughest foe: Democrat Joe Manchin

    Party’s most conservative senator, from one of the poorest states, has advocated for a rise only to $11 an hour – but workers say it’s not enough Joe Manchin heads to the Senate chamber in Washington DC on 12 February. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Hopes that the US will finally increase the federal minimum wage for the first time in nearly 12 years face a seemingly unlikely opponent: a Democrat senator from one of the poorest states in the union. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the state’s former governor and the Democrats’ most conservative senator, has long opposed his party’s progressive wing and is on record saying he does not support increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour, the first increase since 2009. “I’m supportive of basically having something that’s responsible and reasonable,” he told the Hill. He has advocated for a rise to $11. None of this has found favor with some low-wage workers in a state where an estimated 278,734 West Virginians lived in poverty in 2019, 16% of the population and the sixth highest poverty rate in the US. Last Thursday Manchin reaffirmed his stance during a virtual meeting with members of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign (WVPPC), a group pushing for an increased minimum wage and other policy changes that would benefit the working class. That meeting was closed to the media but at an online press conference immediately afterward, participants said Manchin refused to budge. “He was kind of copping out,” said WVPPC member Brianna Griffith, a restaurant worker and whitewater rafting guide who, due to exemptions for tipped workers, only makes $2.62 an hour. As a result of her sub-minimum wage job, Griffith received only $67 a week in unemployment benefits until that ran out in August. She lost her house and was forced to move in with her grandmother. Although she has now returned to work, business is slow and she estimates tips have fallen by 75%. When Griffith told Manchin about her plight on Thursday, she said he asked about the $600 stimulus check approved by Congress in December. “He seemed to think that $600 … was enough to get me by,” she said. “I feel like he’s got his head in the clouds and he doesn’t understand what’s happening to poor people in West Virginia.” Despite Manchin’s insistence on an $11 minimum wage, according to MIT’s living wage calculator, even a $15 minimum wage would only provide a living wage for single West Virginians without children. For a West Virginia family with two working parents and two children, both parents would need to be making at least $20.14 an hour to make ends meet. Griffith said if the minimum wage was increased to $15 an hour, “I could afford to live on my own. I could afford a car that’s not 25 years old.” Fast-food workers and supporters rally in Los Angeles on 18 February. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The Rev Dr William Barber, co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign, was in last week’s meeting and said Manchin agreed the current $7.25 minimum wage was “not enough”. But Barber said he was “amazed” Manchin could hear from people like Griffith and still oppose increasing the minimum wage to $15. “What he is suggesting would just further keep people in poverty and hurting,” he said. Raising the minimum wage was a key part of Democrats’ 2020 platform. The former presidential candidate and now Senate budget committee chairman, Bernie Sanders, has referred to the current $7.25 rate as “a starvation wage”. The wage hike, formally known as the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, is now part of a proposed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill. The measure would incrementally raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 over the next four years. With only a razor-thin majority in the Senate, all 50 Democrat senators need to be onboard for the bill to pass. But in addition to Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has told Politico she does not want the minimum wage increase to be part of the Covid relief package. There are some reasons to be hesitant about increasing the minimum wage. A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report detailing the economic impact of the Raise the Wage Act has estimated the legislation would eliminate an estimated 1.4m jobs and would swell the national debt by $54bn over the next decade. But the report also estimates a $15 minimum wage would lift 900,000 people out of poverty nationwide and inject $333m into the US economy. Other economists have disputed the CBO report. Estimates by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute predict 32 million US workers would benefit from the minimum wage increase, which includes a quarter-million workers in Manchin’s home state of West Virginia. WVPPC member Pam Garrison was also on Thursday’s call with Manchin. Garrison is 55 years old and says she has earned minimum wage her entire working life and makes ends meet by taking side jobs cleaning houses. She spoke of the mental, physical and emotional toll that living in poverty has on people like her. “You’re just frazzled,” she said. “If you’ve never lived in poverty, you have no idea what it does to you.” If you’ve never lived in poverty, you have no idea what it does to you Pam Garrison Garrison said Manchin ‘heard our side” but is reluctant to embrace a $15 minimum wage because he is worried small businesses could not absorb the increased labor costs. But she said giving low-wage workers more money would also benefit small businesses. “If you give us a decent pay, we’re going to put the money back into the economy [and] we’re going to be able to feed our families,” she said. Members of the WVPPC plan to continue lobbying Manchin on the Raise the Wage Act despite his seeming unwillingness to change his stance on the legislation. The group will hold a masked, socially distanced rally outside his office in Charleston, West Virginia, on Monday. A similar rally will be held at . Sinema’s office in Pheonix, Arizona. Manchin’s office denied multiple requests for comment. Zack Harold is a freelance writer and radio producer in Charleston, West Virginia. He is a regular contributor for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Inside Appalachia and formerly served as the Charleston Daily Mail’s entertainment editor and managing editor for WV Living, Wonderful West Virginia and WV Focus magazines

  • Family of Americans held in Iran urge Biden to make their release a priority

    The family of an Iranian-American jailed in Tehran and his father, who is unable to leave Iran, urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to make their freedom a precondition of any deals between the United States and Iran. A top White House official said on Sunday the United States had begun to communicate with Iran over its detention of Americans. The move coincides with the Biden administration seeks talks with Iran on reviving a 2015 deal with global powers that aims to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's last bid to shield his finances from New York prosecutors

    Supreme Court clears the way for N.Y. prosecutors to obtain 8 years of financial records from the accountants and bankers of former President Trump.

  • Vietnam details priorities for first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Vietnam's government said on Tuesday health workers, diplomats and military personnel would be among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the country starts its inoculation programme next month. The Southeast Asian country with a population of 98 million said it will receive 60 million vaccine doses this year, including half under the WHO-led COVAX scheme. In the first quarter of 2021, Vietnam aims to inoculate 500,000 medical staff and 116,000 others directly involved in the fight against the pandemic, the government said in a statement.

  • Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base

    Victims of a 2019 shooting at a Florida military base and their families are suing Saudi Arabia, claiming the kingdom knew the gunman had been radicalized and that it could have prevented the killings. The suit, filed Monday, also claims that Saudi trainees knew in advance about plans for the shooting but did nothing to stop it. The suit centers on the Dec. 6, 2019, shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in which Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani shot and killed three U.S. sailors.

  • Biden orders flags lowered to commemorate 500,000 U.S. COVID deaths

    The bells at the Washington National Cathedral tolled 500 times Monday evening, marking 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News senior White House and politics correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about how President Biden is commemorating the lives lost as he pushes Congress to pass his relief bill.

  • Live impeachment updates: Prosecutors end arguments; Trump lawyer calls trial 'weaponization' of impeachment

    House prosecutors ended their arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The former president's legal team starts Friday.

  • Trump bid to stop tax records being handed over to New York prosecutors declined by Supreme Court

    Decision serves a post-presidency defeat to Trump and paves the way for prosecutors to review his long-sought financial records

  • Domestic violence charity sidelined by council for its 'women only' policy

    Gabriella Swerling Social Affairs Editor NB to subs, must keep at least some ref to Hamlin comment A domestic violence charity was sidelined by a council after almost 30 years due to its “women only” policy. RISE, an independent domestic abuse charity, has run refuge and helpline services in Brighton and Hove for the past 26 years. However, after the local council commissioned an Equalities impact assessments (EIA) for the redesign of its services, it decided to terminate its £5 million contract. In a briefing to councillors, the local authority said that it had “identified the need for a broader focus on inclusive service provision that caters for the needs of people with all the protected characteristics”. The briefing added: “A commissioned report found that currently contracted domestic abuse services are viewed as much more accessible to women and that current onsite provision is women-only. “The EIAs highlighted the need for more support for both heterosexual and gay male survivors and also highlighted the specific barriers to service experienced by the trans community, with trans community, with trans survey respondents noting that the type of support they wanted was not available. “The tender specification for community services was therefore intentionally non-gendered and inclusive to all survivors of domestic and sexual violence and abuse.” RISE is now set to be replaced by Victim Support and the social housing provider, Stonewater, who are “providers of an industry leading LGBTQ+ Safe Space that provides accommodation and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and have experienced domestic abuse and/or hate crime”. The decision has divided opinion, with trans charities hailing the increasingly inclusive move, welcoming the fact that “anyone who needs support and protection when faced with domestic violence is able to get it”. However, local domestic abuse survivors have launched a petition - which has been signed by more than 20,000 people - highlighting the “unparalleled expertise” of RISE “which the city cannot afford to lose” and which “has been a lifesaver for many women and children” Responding to the announcement, Kiri Tunks, of Woman's Place UK, said: “Generalising domestic violence and abuse services may intend to be inclusive but largely results in the loss of vital single-sex services for women. “Service providers tell us that many women simply won't seek support in mixed sex provision. Independent research shows that women prefer, and fare best from, independent woman-only services. “Funders must recognise the specific needs that women survivors have and ensure they are being met." However, Dr Jane Hamlin, President of the Beaumont Society, a transgender support group, said: “This is clearly a complicated story that perhaps demonstrates the challenges that can arise when public services are put out to competitive tender. “The most important thing is to ensure that anyone who needs support and protection when faced with domestic violence is able to receive that support from suitably experienced people, and can find safety in a suitable refuge - if that is appropriate - whoever they are and however they identify. “If the procurement process was carried out in accordance with the correct procedures, and those awarded the contracts fulfil them effectively and sympathetically, we must hope that everyone in the area will be safe from domestic violence.” The local authority’s recommissioning process began in 2018, and bids to run the domestic violence and abuse support services were evaluated by officials from Brighton and Hove City Council as well as representatives of Sussex Police and the Office of the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. In response, the council said: “To make sure the council continues to offer the best support possible for survivors of domestic violence and abuse in Brighton & Hove when our existing contracts end in March 2021, a fair procurement exercise was held. “Services in Brighton & Hove are provided in line with the Pan-Sussex Strategic Framework for Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse. “It is our shared priority to end domestic abuse across the county and keep people safe.” Kate Dale, RISE’s head of client services, described the public response and petition as “overwhelming and moving”.

  • 'Don't waste vaccine!' After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them

    After early confusion, protocols for making sure leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine are used are in place. Experts say shots should not be wasted.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Lucid Motors strikes SPAC deal to go public with $24 billion valuation

    Lucid Motors reached an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV Corp, in the largest deal yet between a blank-check company and electric vehicle startup. The combined company, in which Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund will continue to be the largest shareholder, will have a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion. Private investment in the public equity deal is priced at $15 a share, putting the implied the pro-forma equity value at $24 billion.

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • U.S. puts sanctions on two Myanmar generals over coup

    The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two members of Myanmar's military junta and threatened further actions over the country's Feb. 1 coup. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at General Maung Maung Kyaw, who is the air force commander in chief, and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff and commander of one of the military's special operations bureaus which oversee operations from the capital, Naypyidaw. "The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action," the department said in a statement.