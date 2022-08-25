Biden to attend groundbreaking of Intel's $20B Ohio plants

ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
·1 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel Corp. will break ground Sept. 9 on its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor facilities with President Joe Biden in attendance, the company and the the White House said Thursday.

When the company's two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000. Building the fabs is expected to require 7,000 construction workers.

Total investment could top $100 billion over the decade with six additional fabs, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger has said. It's Ohio's largest ever private economic development project.

Biden will speak on "rebuilding American manufacturing" through recently passed laws boosting the semiconductor industry and U.S. infrastructure, the White House said.

Expanding semiconductor manufacturing domestically took on new urgency during the pandemic and as most production has shifted overseas. The U.S. share of the worldwide chip manufacturing market has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

To win the project, Ohio offered California-based Intel roughly $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break. Intel has outlined $150 million in educational funding aimed at growing the semiconductor industry regionally and nationally.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to national security attorney Mark Zaid, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman about the decision by Donald Trump and his allies to release a letter they received from the National Archives that described the back and forth over the over 700 government documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of Trump’s presidency.

  • Peter Bart: Cable News Needs To Recruit New Anchors Amid Fears Centrist Hosts Won’t Fly

    News junkies this week are agitated over the disappearance of CNN’s Reliable Sources, but cable news network chiefs have a deeper concern: the disappearance of reliable anchors. Ratings of news shows continue to plunge as programmers struggle to figure out what sort of host (and ideology) would appeal to their once formidable audiences. Power players […]

  • Panthers HC Matt Rhule hints at his starting offensive line

    Still wondering what the Panthers' offensive line will look like in Week 1? Well, wonder no more.

  • Biden to go to Ohio for groundbreaking ceremony for Intel plant

    President Joe Biden plans to travel on Sept. 9 to Licking County, Ohio, to deliver remarks about the CHIPS and Science Act and 2021's bipartisan infrastructure law during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility, according to the White House. Intel in June delayed the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant, signaling frustration over uncertainty in Congress about the legislation that would provide support for the U.S. chip industry.

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material — all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • Former Trump campaign co-chair in Alabama is charged with sex abuse

    A former Alabama legislator who served as a co-chair of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in the state has been arrested and charged with first-degree

  • What to know about first lady Jill Biden's rebound COVID case, plans for new boosters and more

    First lady Jill Biden tested positive with a rebound case of COVID-19 after taking the drug Paxlovid. CBS News contributor Dr. Celine Gounder joins us to discuss what Americans should know about the risk, plus the plans for new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants.

  • Shinzo Abe assassination: Japan’s national police chief to resign over failure to save former leader's life

    In the wake of Shinzo Abe's assassination, Japan’s national police chief Itaru Nakamura said he would resign. A new report revealed problems with Abe's police protection.

  • Trump hits dead end in effort to scapegoat Biden for his own legal woes

    Rebecca Roiphe, former prosecutor and current professor at New York Law School, talks with Alex Wagner about the elements of proving a crime and why Donald Trump should be worried about the latest reporting on his removal of sensitive, classified documents from the White House, and also why President Biden's perfunctory role in the DOJ's actions is not anything Trump can use to excuse himself.

  • California bans sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 in milestone step

    Thursday’s vote is among the first of its kind and will be an example to other states when setting zero-emission standards

  • Trump’s Lawyers Ordered to Explain Legal Basis for ‘Special Master’ Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump was ordered to further explain the legal basis for his new lawsuit seeking appointment of a neutral third-party to review documents seized by the FBI during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measure

  • Who is Perry Hooper Jr.? What we know about the former Alabama representative and the case

    Former Alabama Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with sexual abuse. Here's what we know about the charge, his political background and more.

  • Warriors join Michael Jordan's Bulls with rare NBA playoff feat

    Along their route to the 2022 NBA championship, Steph Curry and the Warriors achieved something only done one other time in league history.

  • Two plead guilty in theft, sale of Biden daughter Ashley's diary

    Two Florida residents pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that court papers have shown belonged to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their pleas before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan did not identify Ashley Biden or Project Veritas in Thursday's court papers, but prosecutors and the conservative group have discussed the investigation in related civil proceedings in Manhattan federal court that began last year.

  • Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel’s hilarious prank on unsuspecting 'AGT' fans

    As America's Got Talent viewers waited to find out the next two acts moving on to the finals, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell decided to go check out the America's Got Talent Las Vegas Live venue at the Luxor Hotel and, while there, had a little bit of fun with some unsuspecting fans. Pranks on AGT&nbsp;are kind of a tradition at this point. Last year, Simon pulled one on Sofia Vergara when he pretended like he was accidentally shot by an arrow. Later in the season, Sofia got her revenge on him by having an embarrassingly hideous bust of him made, and who could forget just two months ago when the Bella Twins pretended to be creepy cosplaying contestants fighting on stage after their audition went sideways. However, on Wednesday, it was Howie who almost got in a fight when he messed with a couple of guests attending the show's VIP experience. Behind the scenes, Simon was speaking into Howie's earpiece telling him what to say. Disguised in a short blonde wig, glasses and a face mask, Howie asked the man and woman to prove that they were "important people" in order to be there. "I would imagine they're below the level of importance that we're going to use for the promos?" asked Howie. The woman stated, "This is really coming across really rude." Simon was having the best time laughing at Howie as he stated, "My job is to get him punched." "You're going to get me killed! Oh my God, I've never sweated this much in my life. I thought it'd be a fun day of pranks. He's going to get me killed," said Howie. Ultimately, the guests were surprised to learn that it was Simon and Howie playing with them the entire time. And the surprised reactions didn't stop there. Later in the episode, AGT viewers were shocked when ventriloquist Celia Munoz, who made a big impression Tuesday night with her tribute to Olivia Newton-John, was sadly eliminated.

  • Carolyn Maloney Blames ‘Misogyny’ after Losing to Jerry Nadler in Nasty Primary Forced by Redistricting

    Representative Jerry Nadler defeated longtime friend and fellow New York City congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in a heated Democratic House primary on Tuesday night, after they were forced to compete for a single seat because of a court-mandated redistricting plan.

  • Abbott, Beto strike different tones in first TV ads for TX governor’s race. Watch them here

    Abbott’s ad focuses on his life and family, while O’Rourke’s targets Texas abortion law.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Labor board accuses Starbucks of pay disparity

    A regional office of the National Labor Relations Board says Starbucks is violating U.S. labor law by withholding pay hikes and other benefits from stores that have voted to unionize. The labor board’s Seattle office filed the complaint late Wednesday against Starbucks. The complaint is based on charges filed by Workers United, the union trying to organize Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores.

  • Sean Hannity and Other Fox Stars Face Depositions in Defamation Suit

    Some of the biggest names at Fox News have been questioned, or are scheduled to be questioned in the coming days, by lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network, as the election technology company presses ahead with a case that First Amendment scholars say is extraordinary in its scope and significance. Sean Hannity became the latest Fox star to be called for a deposition by Dominion’s legal team, according to a new filing in Delaware Supe