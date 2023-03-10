Biden aviation nominee fully qualified, meets requirements - US DOT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration told Congress on Thursday its pick to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is fully qualified and does not violate a law requiring civilian leadership.

Republicans in Congress have questioned whether Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington has the required aviation experience needed to serve as the top U.S. aviation regulator.

Department of Transportation General Counsel John Putnam said in a letter on Thursday reviewed by Reuters that Washington met the legal requirements for the job, adding "the fresh perspective he will bring to his top-to-bottom assessment of the FAA’s culture and operations will be a benefit."

