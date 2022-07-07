Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17 at White House
President Joe Biden presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 dintinguished Americans at the White House Thursday. (July 7)
The White House invited Liz Cheney, a longtime friend of former Sen. Alan Simpson, one of 17 people who received the Presidential Medal of Freeman.
Former U.S. Senator Al Simpson was awarded the medal at the White House on Thursday.
Rapinoe paid tribute to Brittney Griner during her medal ceremony.
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, a long-time adviser to President Joe Biden, plans to leave the administration later this summer, following former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who departed in May. Bedingfield, whose decision to leave her post was confirmed on Wednesday by a person familiar with her plans, served as Biden's spokesperson during his time as vice president under President Barack Obama and was an early Biden presidential campaign hire. Her departure, one of several from the White House communications team, comes as Biden is facing a public approval rating close to the lowest level of his presidency.
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. "I have five grandchildren," the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. "I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren." Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to "take away m
Departing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves behind a mostly negative LGBTQ+ rights record.
The mayor of San Francisco appointed an outspoken critic of ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin as his replacement, saying that her pick was the right person to pursue criminal justice reform while holding offenders to account. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced that Brooke Jenkins will be the next district attorney after voters in the famously liberal city kicked out the politically progressive Boudin in a special recall election last month.
Serena Williams has become one of our biggest fashion icons , and for her recent date...
A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest.
A fire near Keswick on Thursday burned about 9 acres.
A right-wing evangelical activist was caught on tape bragging that she prayed with Supreme Court justices. The court’s majority cited a legal brief that her group filed while overturning Roe v. Wade
A Goshen man convicted of assaulting a cop at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking a judge to override the jury by acquitting him on four of six charges.
Until last week when he swore in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, his successor on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer had a rigorous, intellectually challenging job with the highest of stakes. As a retired justice, Breyer can maintain an office at the Supreme Court if he wants to and also gets a clerk to help him. One example: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the court's first female justice, in retirement founded a group that teaches students civics through computer games.
The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House. The extraordinary anecdote of a…
A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.
Several witnesses have named Cipollone in their testimony, making him a key figure in the House committee's investigation into January 6, 2021.
Russia is starting to feel the sting of Western sanctions, with state media shows featuring multiple experts who talk of "rebuilding" or "re-starting" the country's economy. They urge everyday Russians not to delude themselves into thinking that pre-war life would return to normal for years or decades to come. The only bright spot on the Kremlin propagandists' horizon is the potential return of Donald J. Trump.