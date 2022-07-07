Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, John McCain, Gabby Giffords and others

President Biden places the Presidential Medal of Freedom around the neck of gymnast Simone Biles during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

President Biden on Thursday presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the Senate, and gun control advocate Gabby Giffords.

“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he introduced Biles, a former foster child whose 32 Olympic and World Championship medals make her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

“I don't know how you're going to find room,” for another medal, Biden joked during the ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The 25-year-old is an advocate for athletes' mental health, children in foster care and sexual assault victims. She's also the youngest person to ever receive the medal, Biden said.

The president also honored Sandra Lindsay, the Queens, N.Y., nurse who was the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 outside of clinical trials during a live television appearance in December 2020, shortly before Biden took office.

It was the first time Biden, a Democrat, had awarded the Medal of Freedom. His recipient list included both living and deceased honorees, some of them representing various stages of the president's life, from the Catholic nuns who taught him as a boy growing up in Claymont, Del., to Republican lawmakers he served with in the Senate to a college professor like his wife, Jill, to advocates of tightening access to firearms.

Biden introduced Giffords as “one of the most courageous people I have ever known.”

The former Arizona congresswoman founded the Giffords Law Center to campaign for an end to gun violence and restrictions on access to guns. The Democrat almost died after she was shot in the head in January 2011 during a constituent event in Tucson.

Biden noted that he recently signed the most sweeping gun-control legislation in decades — though he and others would like even more restrictions — and credited Giffords and families like hers whose lives have been altered by gun violence for helping to make it happen.

“She's the embodiment of a single signature American trait: Never, ever give up,” Biden said.

Biden also recognized former Republican Sens. McCain of Arizona and Alan Simpson of Wyoming, recalling a less partisan era when members of different parties would argue over issues during the day and then meet over dinner at night.

McCain died of brain cancer in 2018. He spent more than five years in captivity in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. He later served in the U.S. House and Senate, and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, competing against Democrats Barack Obama and Biden.

Biden said he didn't appreciate the political competition, but “I never stopped admiring John. ... I knew his honor, his courage and commitment.”

The 17 people receiving honors “have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come," the White House said.

Biden himself knows what it's like to receive the medal. Then-President Obama honored Biden’s decades of public service by surprising him with a Presidential Medal of Freedom shortly before they left office in January 2017.

Biden closed the ceremony by declaring, “This is America.”

The other 13 medal recipients are:

—Sister Simone Campbell, a member of the Sister of Social Service and a former executive director of NETWORK, a Catholic social justice organization.

—Julieta Garcia, a former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville. Garcia was the first Latina to become a college president, the White House said.

—Fred Gray, one of the first Black members of the Alabama Legislature after Reconstruction. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and, at age 91, continues to practice law.

—Steve Jobs, the late co-founder, chief executive and chair of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

—Father Alexander Karloutsos, the assistant to Greek Orthodox Archbishop Demetrios of America. Karloutsos has counseled several U.S. presidents, the White House said. Biden said he is “one of my dear friends.”

—Khizr Khan, an immigrant from Pakistan whose Army officer son was killed while saving others in Iraq. Khan gained national prominence, and became a target of Donald Trump's wrath, after speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

—Diane Nash, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee who organized some of the most important 20th century civil rights campaigns and worked with King.

—Megan Rapinoe, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women's World Cup soccer champion who captains the OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League. She is a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.

—Simpson, who served in the Senate with Biden and has been a prominent advocate for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality. Biden called Simpson the “real deal” and joked that “he never takes himself too seriously nor takes me seriously.”

—Richard Trumka, who had been president of the 12.5 million-member AFL-CIO for more than a decade at the time of his August 2021 death. He previously served as president of the United Mine Workers.

—Wilma Vaught, an Air Force brigadier general who broke gender barriers while rising through the ranks to become one of the most decorated women in U.S. military history. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the armed forces.

—Denzel Washington, a double Oscar-winning actor, director and producer. He also has a Tony award, two Golden Globes and received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a longtime spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Washington could not attend Thursday's ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 and will receive his medal "when he's able to get here,” Biden said.

—Raúl Yzaguirre, a civil rights advocate and former president and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years. He served as U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Obama.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.