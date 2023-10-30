Biden backers launch write-in campaign in latest New Hampshire primary fight

President Joe Biden's supporters in New Hampshire launched a write-in campaign Monday morning aimed at winning the first-in-the-nation primary for the incumbent Democrat who declined to put his name on the ballot.

Their website implores New Hampshire voters to join the "grassroots movement of Granite Staters who are pledging to stand up for our democracy by writing in Joe Biden for President in the New Hampshire primary in January 2024."

"The fate of our democracy itself hangs in the balance in the 2024 election," the website says.

Then-Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden is seen on screens in the spin room during the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 07, 2020.

Neither the Biden campaign nor the New Hampshire Democratic Party can be involved in the effort without facing delegate penalties from the national party.

The Democratic National Committee approved a Biden-led plan earlier this year that would make New Hampshire the second primary in 2024 and require it to hold its contest on the same day as Nevada. Citing state law, New Hampshire has refused. Biden said last week that he would not file to appear on the state's primary ballot. The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced Friday in New Hampshire that he would challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination. He filed the paperwork to compete in the state, where he will not be eligible to receive delegates because of his participation on the contest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden backers launch write-in campaign in New Hampshire