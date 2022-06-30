Biden backs change to filibuster rules to codify abortion and privacy rights into law

MADRID – President Joe Biden said Thursday he would support changing filibuster rules in the Senate to make it easier to codify the right to abortion and the right to privacy into federal law following last week's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Biden called the ruling "outrageous" and "destabilizing" and said Congress must overturn it by writing Roe v. Wade into law.

"And if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights — we should provide an exception for this," he said during a news conference in Madrid, where he is wrapping up a six-day trip to Europe.

President Joe Biden talks to reporters during a news conference at the close of the NATO summit in Madrid.

Because of the filibuster, 60 votes are needed in the Senate needed to pass most legislation.

Changing the filibuster rules could allow senators to write the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion into law with a simple majority.

But getting rid of the filibuster is up to the Senate.

And right now, there aren't enough votes to make that happen. A bill that would enshrine Roe v. Wade into law failed by a 49-51 vote last May.

Biden said he will have more announcements on how his administration plans to protect abortion rights after he meets Friday with governors from states that moved to protect abortion rights following the Supreme Court's ruling.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to support access to abortion and other family planning services.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said federal officials are working to increase access to medication abortion in limited circumstances, ensure providers have appropriate training and resources, and direct the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to take legal steps to protect family planning care.

Francesca Chambers and Michael Collins cover the White House. Follow Chambers on Twitter @fran_chambers and Collins @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion: Biden favors changing filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade