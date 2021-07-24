Is Biden 'baiting' Trump into Virginia gubernatorial race?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Friday night hit the campaign trail in Arlington, Virginia, for the state's Democratic gubernatorial candidate — and former governor — Terry McAuliffe. Biden used his time addressing the crowd to not only build up McAuliffe, but also take a shot at former President Donald Trump.

"This is a big deal," Biden said, referring to McAuliffe's showdown with Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who has Trump's backing. "Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry. And I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry. I tell you what, the guy Terry is running against is an acolyte of Donald Trump — for real, I mean it's just like, I don't where these guys come from."

The New York Times' Jonathan Martin says that Biden's comments are very much part of his team's strategy to get Trump more involved in the Virginia race. "The strategy is to keep baiting Trump into the [Virginia] race, and eventually lure him to [Virginia], and Biden threw out a big worm toward the lily pads last night," Martin wrote Saturday on Twitter. Read more about the campaign event, which was Biden's first in-person, candidate-specific appearance since he became president in January, at CNN.

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

America's shared smoke blanket

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anna Kiesenhofer stuns Tokyo with road race gold before Annemiek van Vleuten 'celebrates' win that never was

    Austrian rider Anna Kiesenhofer lands massive Olympic upset Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates silver thinking she had won Elisa Longo Borghini takes repeat bronze five years after Rio Team GB rider Lizzie Deignan finishes in 11th place in Tokyo From a masters in mathematics at Cambridge University to Olympics gold – this was one of the Games’ great upsets. Anna Kiesenhofer, an amateur rider who now works as a postdoctoral researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, wrote a fairy tale

  • Russia sends COVID-19 aid to Cuba - defence ministry

    Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America.

  • Why the US can’t just beam internet into authoritarian states like Cuba

    Technical hurdles limit the potential for Starlink satellites, Google Loon balloons, or wifi hotspots at the US embassy in Havana or Guantanamo Bay to break Cuban internet censorship.

  • Australians may face longer lockdowns after protests

    Australia's New South Wales reported this year's second-highest daily COVID-19 case increase on Sunday.That comes a day after thousands of people gathered in Sydney to protest lockdowns. Those protests have stoked fears of a new wave of infections, and threats of a longer lockdown, in one of the nation's most populous cities.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian condemned the protesters."In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how absolutely disgusted I was. It broke my heart. Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing, and it just broke my heart that people had such a disregard for their fellow citizens."Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the protests reckless and self-defeating. "Millions of Sydneysiders who stayed home. They're the ones who are bringing an end to the lockdown sooner. Not those who are putting themselves at risk, those around them at risk, particularly the police at risk, and that was a very selfish act."New South Wales is struggling to control an outbreak that began in June, driven by the highly-contagious Delta variant.But despite four weeks of lockdown in Sydney, the numbers remain stubbornly high. Overnight, New South Wales reported two deaths, including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions. State leaders have blamed the government for a sluggish vaccine rollout, owing to supply shortages, and changing medical advice for AstraZeneca's shots. To speed up the process, Canberra on Saturday updated its advice on that vaccine once again,urging anyone under the age of 60 to 'strongly consider' getting vaccinated with it. It had previously advised against AstraZeneca for anyone under that age due to concerns about blood clots.

  • Heatwaves are killing workers on the job. The government needs to set new rules for employers before more Americans needlessly die.

    Short of real, substantive action on climate change, the federal government needs to respond to the rise in heatwaves.

  • Australia's Victoria eyes COVID-19 lockdown exit as cases fall

    Australia's Victoria on Monday reported low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders. Australia is fighting to douse an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant since the first case was detected in Sydney more than a month ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crews. Since then, the virus has spread to other states forcing authorities to enforce lockdowns in Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, and all of Victoria and South Australia, where restrictions are due to end Tuesday night.

  • Video: Brawl breaks out as fan attacks Blueface after celebrity exhibition bout at BKFC 19

    A fan entered the BKFC ring and sparked a brawl after rapper Blueface won his celebrity exhibition fight.

  • Miami activists call out Florida Gov. DeSantis over anti-riot law

    Several Black community activists in Miami, Florida, are calling for a repeal of an anti-riot law by Governor Ron DeSantis. […] The post Miami activists call out Florida Gov. DeSantis over anti-riot law appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chicago Violence: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in River North

    A man was shot and another stabbed early Sunday in Chicago's River North, police say.

  • Nigerian outrage at brazen bandit attacks

    The shooting down of a military jet shows how organised crime is becoming more daring by the day.

  • Yankees' Germán has no-hitter broken up in 8th at Fenway

    Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees had his no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo's double leading off the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Verdugo doubled to deep right. The last no-hitter at Fenway by an opponent was by Detroit's Jim Bunning on July 20, 1958, when he retired future fellow Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a flyball for the final out.

  • Japan's PM Suga, Tokyo governor Koike discuss Olympics, COVID-19 -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike met on Sunday to discuss the Olympic Games being held in the capital and anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday. Koike visited the prime minister's official residence, according to the report. The meeting comes as Tokyo reported 1,763 new COVID cases in the capital on Sunday.

  • Samoa welcomes 1st woman prime minister after court ends constitutional deadlock

    Samoa will be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the country's history after a monthslong court battle ended with an appeals court ruling officially handing the office to Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Friday.The big picture: The Samoan court of appeals ruled that Mata'afa's Faatuatua ile Aua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party was the winner of the Pacific island nation's early April election that resulted in a tie.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At

  • Joe Biden Responds To Rally Heckle With A Ding Of Donald Trump

    The president swiped at his predecessor in response to protesters.

  • Watergate journalist calls Trump a 'war criminal' who committed 'homicidal negligence'

    A journalist known for his coverage of former President Richard Nixon amid the Watergate scandal is now accusing former President Donald Trump of being a "war criminal."

  • Arizona secretary of state tells Trump to 'accept' his election loss and 'move on' ahead of Phoenix rally

    "The bottom line is that Arizonians are tired of being led by conspiracy theorists," Hobbs, the state's top election official, told CNN.

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.

  • Mar-a-Lago primary: Trump wields power with endorsements, but some in GOP fear midterm damage

    Ex-President Trump rewards allies and punishes enemies with endorsements. He meets this week with Wyoming Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in election fabrications

    In mid-May, partisan investigators hired by Arizona state lawmakers backed off their allegation that the state's most populous county had destroyed its 2020 election database. At an event Saturday, former President Donald Trump presented the debunked allegation as a key piece of evidence that the state's electoral votes were stolen from him in 2020. It was one of a number of fabricated and familiar stories Trump told the crowd in his relentless effort to deny the well-established legitimacy of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

  • Trump Says GOP Lost Senate After His 'Rigged' Election Gripes Discouraged Voters

    “Republicans said, ‘We’re not going to vote, because this [presidential] election was rigged,'" Trump explained. Dems then won twin Senate seats in Georgia.