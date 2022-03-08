Biden bans imports of Russian oil to punish Kremlin for invasion of Ukraine

President Biden announced the U.S. will ban Russian energy imports to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re banning imports of Russian oil, gas, and energy,” Biden said in a White House address on Monday. The American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

“We will not subsidize Putin’s war,” he added.

The action bans Russian oil, coal and natural gas from entering the U.S.

Another significant step is to ratchet up the sanctions against Russia, which heavily depends on energy exports to keep a steady influx of cash flowing despite restrictions on its financial sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stepped up his pleas for more and tougher sanctions to pressure Russia to end the punishing invasion, killing thousands and sending an estimated 2 million refugees fleeing to neighboring countries.

Biden framed the move as part of a successful campaign to push the Kremlin to end the invasion, boasting that financial and technology sanctions have “crippled Russia’s economy.”

He conceded that European allies need more time to find more sustainable alternative energy supplies before implementing similar bans.

“We’re moving forward with this ban, understanding that many of our European allies may be able to immediately join us. We can take this step when others can not.”

Biden sought to ready American consumers to take a hit, noting that the move has “wide bipartisan support.”

“Defending freedom is going to have costs,” Biden added. “Republicans and Democrats alike have been clear that we must do this.”

The move is sure to spark a further increase in global energy prices and gasoline prices for Americans at the pump. Prices have already soared above $4 a gallon, near all-time highs.

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of its government revenues.

Global energy prices were already on the rise due to the economic recovery from the COVID pandemic. They’ve surged more since the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves.

Story continues

Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s fossil fuel consumption. The U.S. imports a much smaller amount of mostly crude from Moscow.

Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the outset of the conflict two weeks ago, saying that he was trying “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”

Critics say Biden should increase domestic energy production, like repealing a ban on drilling leases on public lands. The president counters that oil companies already have 9,000 leases that they are not utilizing and that the U.S. is producing record amounts of energy.

Environmentalists say the crisis is a clarion call for the entire world to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and the autocratic states that produce them like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela.