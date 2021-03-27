Biden would beat Trump again if they both run in 2024, poll suggests

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (AFP via Getty Images)

With Joe Biden saying on Thursday that he expects to run for reelection in 2024, the latest polling from YouGov/The Economist suggests that if he faced a rematch with Donald Trump, he may win once again.

While the former president has hinted on multiple occasions that he would run again for the White House after serving just one term in office, Thursday’s announcement by the current occupant of the Oval Office sees a rematch as slightly more of a possibility.

The poll, which was conducted prior to President Biden’s press conference, covers a number of issues pertinent to US politics as well as tracking the favourability of senior figures in both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Overall the president is more popular than his predecessor and enjoys a stronger favourability in his own party than Mr Trump does among Republicans.

Some 32 per cent of all respondents had a very favourable opinion of Mr Biden and 18 per cent had a somewhat favourable view.

Read more:

Within the Democratic Party, 70 per cent had a “very favourable” view of the president, and 21 per cent opted for “somewhat favourable”.

For Mr Trump, 27 per cent of respondents had a very favourable opinion of the former president and 15 per cent said they had a “somewhat favourable” view of him.

When confined to those that identify as Republicans, 61 per cent chose “very favourable” and 23 per cent said “somewhat favourable”.

The poll surveyed 1,500 US adults between 20 to 23 March and the results have a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

On Thursday, when asked about the 2024 election, Mr Biden said: “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election.”

“That’s my expectation,” he added, a point he reiterated later, suggesting that it is not 100 per cent guaranteed.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” he continued. “I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years head for certain.”

If he was to run again, the president said, he’d ask Kamala Harris to once again join him as vice president.

When asked if he thought he could be running against Mr Trump in 2024, Mr Biden joked he wasn’t sure the GOP would even last that long – a nod to divisions in the party between traditional conservatives and Trump loyalists.

“I have no idea, he said. “I have no idea if there will be a Republican party. Do you?”

Were Mr Trump not to run in 2024, it is believed he may act as a kingmaker, with his endorsement a key prize in the Republican primaries.

If the two men were to run again in 2024, on election day Mr Biden would be about to turn 82, and Mr Trump would be 78.

In the 2020 election, Mr Biden won 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232.

Both candidates achieved record numbers in the popular vote, with Mr Biden winning by a margin of 7 million with 81.3 million votes.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Let the people vote’: Biden to rally support for voting rights after Georgia’s ‘attack on US constitution’

    Following the passage of sweeping ballot restrictions and the arrest of a Black lawmaker in Georgia, President Joe Biden has urged members of Congress to pass the For The People Act, a massive voting rights bill to combat a wave of suppressive legislation across the US. “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he said in a White House statement on Friday.

  • BofA Lifts Boeing Price Target, But Cautions 'Risks Remain'

    The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities. The Boeing Analyst: Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target lifted from $210 to $265. The Boeing Thesis: Multiple data points confirm that travel activity has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic lows, Epstein wrote in a note. For example, TSA checkpoints are up 20% year-over-year although still 50% below pre-pandemic levels. BofA credit and debit card airline spending is up 13% year-over-year, but still 45% lower from 2019 levels. A full recovery from 2020 lows may take time, but it is heading in the right direction. As such, investors may want to "ignore everything until it gets back to normal," but still assume that "risks remain." Ironically, this was the general sentiment for Boeing investors prior to the pandemic as investors were already considering 2023 as a year for "normalized" free cash flow. Related Link: Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla? BofA is currently modeling FCF to the sales conversion ratio of 6% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Both estimates are above the company's last 40-year average of 5% (excluding 2020). The main reason why the research firm's estimates are above historical norms is that an approximate $2 billion R&D placeholder in each year for the 797 plane and other efforts won't impact inventories related to the developments. BA Price Action: Shares of Boeing were trading up 3.25% Thursday afternoon at $247.19. (Photo: Boeing) Latest Ratings for BA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Mar 2021Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy View More Analyst Ratings for BA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga7-Eleven Now Operates A Drive-Thru: What's Next?General Mills CEO On Shrimpgate: 'Highly Unlikely' This Happened At Company Facility© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Broncos, Patriots trade up for QBs

    See which top quarterbacks land with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos after trades in this 2021 NFL mock draft

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Dwight Howard tossed: 5 takeaways from Lakers' loss to 76ers

    Five takeaways from the Lakers' 109-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Staples Center.

  • North Korea's Arsenal Has Grown Rapidly. Here's What's in It.

    SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-launched what it called a newly developed tactical guided missile ​Thursday, violating international sanctions. It was the country’s first ballistic missile test in a year and its first provocation to the Biden administration, prompting President Joe Biden to warn that there will be “responses” if North Korea continues to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula. A senior North Korean official, Ri Pyong Chol, replied defiantly Saturday, warning that if the United States keeps making “thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The United States has tried both sanctions and dialogue to persuade North Korea to ​give up its ​nuclear ​weapons programs. Neither has worked. Instead, North Korea​ has rapidly expanded its nuclear program and modernized its missile fleet under Kim Jong Un, the country’s young leader. The expansion of the arsenal is a growing threat to the United States and allies​ in the region. ​Here’s what’s in it. There are nuclear warheads and more. North Korea’s ballistic missiles can carry nuclear warheads, and the country conducted six increasingly sophisticated underground nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017. The last four of them happened under Kim. Its last and most powerful nuclear test was conducted in September 2017, when North Korea claimed to have detonated ​a thermonuclear​, or hydrogen, bomb. ​Estimates of the device’s explosive power ranged from 50 to 300 kilotons. A mere 100 kilotons would make the test six times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.​ North Korea has extracted plutonium, an atomic bomb fuel, from its Soviet-designed nuclear reactor in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang. It also runs centrifuges to produce weapons-grade enriched uranium, another bomb fuel. As of January 2020, North Korea had 30 to 40 nuclear warheads and could produce enough fissile material for six or seven bombs a year, according to an estimate by the Arms Control Association. Although the world is preoccupied with the North’s nuclear weapons, the country has also stockpiled thousands of tons of chemical and biological​ weapons​ ​agents​ that it can deliver with its missiles​​. When Kim’s estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, North Korea ​used the internationally banned VX nerve agent in the operation. ​Its missiles can fly longer ranges. In 2017, North Korea made big strides in its weapons capabilities. That year, the country fired its intermediate-range ballistic missile, Hwasong-12, over Japan and threatened an “enveloping” strike around the U.S. territory of Guam. It also test-fired Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles. By the end of the year, Kim claimed that his country had the ability to launch a nuclear strike against the continental United States. After 2017, Kim stopped testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, but threatened to end his moratorium when talks with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. During a nighttime military parade last October, North Korea displayed a new, untested ICBM that looked bigger than any of the previous ones. And at a party congress in January, Kim doubled down on his nuclear arms buildup, offering a laundry list of weapons he said he planned to develop. They included “multi-warhead” nuclear missiles, “hypersonic” missiles, land- and submarine-launched ICBMs that use solid fuel, and “ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons.” Whether North Korea has mastered the technology needed to send an intercontinental nuclear warhead into space and then guide it back through the earth’s atmosphere to its target is still unclear. North Korea has yet to demonstrate that its warhead can survive the intense heat and friction created by reentry. Its weapons are getting more sophisticated. When North Korea resumed missile tests in 2019 following the collapse of the Kim-Trump talks, the tests featured three new weapons, code-named KN-23, KN-24 and KN-25 by outside experts. They each marked big advances in North Korea’s short-range ballistic missile program. Unlike its older missiles that used liquid fuel, all three of the new missiles used solid fuel. The new solid-fuel weapons, mounted on mobile launchers, are easier to transport and hide and take less time to prepare. And at least two of them, KN-23 and KN-24, could perform low-altitude maneuvers, making them harder to intercept. At a military parade earlier this year, North Korea displayed what looked like a bigger, upgraded version of KN-23. Photos released by the North Korean media indicate that was the weapon tested Thursday. The new missile was developed to be larger than KN-23 in order to carry a bigger warhead and more fuel. Kim said in January that his country would also build a nuclear-powered submarine in order to acquire the means to deliver nuclear weapons to its adversaries more stealthily. North Korea has been testing its Pukguksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles since 2015. During the military parades held in October and earlier this year, North Korea displayed what looked like two upgraded versions of its Pukguksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The country currently has only one submarine that can launch a ballistic missile, but says it is building a new one with greater capabilities. The arsenal ‘guarantees its success.’ North Korea has one of the largest standing armies in the world, with more than 1 million soldiers. But much of its equipment is old and obsolete, and the military lacks fuel and spare parts. North Korea has sought to make up for its shortcomings by building nuclear weapons. Kim justifies his family’s dynastic rule of North Korea by saying that the nuclear arsenal his government has built was a “treasure sword” keeping North Koreans safe from foreign invasion. He tells his people that they are under the constant threat of a U.S. attack. At the January party congress, Kim said that his weapons program “never precludes diplomacy” but “guarantees its success.” He has also said he no longer holds any expectations for dialogue unless Washington makes an offer that satisfies his government. The test this week reflected Kim’s determination, analysts said. It showed that “North Korea was pushing ahead with the plans” set down by Kim during the party meeting, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. “As it had stated before, North Korea had no intention of moving first to offer a concession or make a proposal.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

    Ethiopia's prime minister said Friday that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the deadly crisis in Tigray. Abiy’s statement after a visit to Eritrea said that Ethiopian forces will take over guarding the border areas “effective immediately.”

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions