Biden begins European trip with meeting with the Pope and French President Macron

Associated Press

The Associated Press reported last month that on July 27, just days after a state agency moved to deny Kassidy Peters' license, her mother, Noem, convened a meeting that included Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman, the then-director of the appraiser certification program, and Peters herself. Testifying before the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is looking into the agency at the center of the controversy, Hultman acknowledged it was unusual to have an applicant like the governor’s daughter in a meeting that she said mostly covered potential changes to the application process but included a discussion of Peters' application.