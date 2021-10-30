Biden begins European trip with meeting with the Pope and French President Macron
President Biden made history on Friday, becoming only the second Catholic President in U.S. history to meet with Pope Francis. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes tells us more about the meeting between the two leaders, then discusses what else is on the president's agenda with CBSN anchor Lana Zak.