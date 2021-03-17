Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman,Sonam Sheth
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011.
Vladimir Putin with Joe Biden in Moscow on March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

  • Biden told the ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos he believed Putin is a "killer."

  • He added that Putin would "pay a price" for meddling in the 2020 election and attacking opponents.

  • Biden also recalled a conversation in which he told the Russian leader he didn't have a soul.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden pledged in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is going to pay" for meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

The pretaped interview aired on Wednesday and came after the release of a US intelligence report that found Russia directed a covert influence campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden and boosting then-President Donald Trump's reelection chances.

"President Putin authorized operations during the election to denigrate you, support President Trump, undermine our elections, divide our society," Stephanopoulos said to Biden. "What price must he pay?"

"He will pay a price," Biden said.

"We had a long talk, he and I," he added, referring to his January 26 phone call with the Russian leader. "I know him relatively well. And our conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.'"

"You said you know he doesn't have a soul," Stephanopoulos said, referring to a previous conversation Biden and Putin had.

"I did say that to him, yes. And his response was: 'We understand one another,'" the president replied.

"I wasn't being a wise guy. I was alone with him in his office - that's how it came about," Biden said, adding that the conversation took place after President George W. Bush famously said in 2001 - in comments he later regretted - that he "was able to get a sense of his soul."

"I said, 'I looked in your eyes, and I don't think you have a soul,'" Biden said in his Wednesday interview. "He looked back, and he said we understand each other."

Stephanopoulos also asked the US president if he believed Putin is a "killer."

"Mm-hmm," Biden said. "I do."

Asked what price Putin should pay for attacks he's accused of making on independent journalists, dissidents, and political opponents - most recently the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - Biden said: "The price he's going to pay, you'll see shortly."

Earlier this month, the US announced sanctions in coordination with the European Union against senior Russian officials over Navalny's attempted poisoning.

He was treated in a German hospital after being poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok. He returned to Russia in January despite repeatedly being threatened with arrest. Moments after he landed, Navalny was apprehended and is now being kept in a notoriously harsh Russian prison.

Biden said during his ABC News interview that it was important to "be able to walk and chew gum at the same time."

"There are places where it's in our mutual interest to work together. That's why I renewed the START Agreement with him," he said, referring to the US-Russia nuclear-nonproliferation treaty.

"That's overwhelmingly in the interest of humanity, that we diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange," Biden added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Block the Sun's Rays With a Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

    Gentle on sensitive skin, tough on sun protection.From Marie Claire

  • Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

    President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden says Cuomo could end up prosecuted

    And the latest on the deadly shootings in Atlanta.

  • Eagles GM Howie Roseman won’t rule out drafting a QB at No. 6 overall

    Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says the team won't rule out using a quarterback on the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft

  • Prince Harry's talks with the royal family called "unproductive"

    It's said Meghan hasn't spoken to anybody since the Oprah interview

  • Biden tells Central American migrants: "Don't come over"

    President Biden during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States, adding, "I can say quite clearly: Don't come over."Why it matters: The Biden administration is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis at the southern border, with the country on-pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Asked if his administration should have anticipated a surge of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S., Biden said: "First of all, there was a surge in the last two years," though he acknowledged that this one "could be" worse.The big picture: The Biden administration reopened an overflow shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas for unaccompanied migrant children and plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers, according to AP.The president said he opposes reopening a controversial child migrant shelter in Florida that's been run by a for-profit company, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Axios previously reported that Biden was briefed on the need for 20,000 additional beds to shelter the children expected to arrive at the border this year.Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for refusing to call the surge a "crisis" and for ending Trump-era policies that they believe would have prevented the uptick in migrant children crossing the U.S. border.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill

    Twenty-three South Carolina Republicans have signed onto a measure aimed at blocking hormonal treatments for transgender youth. Its primary sponsor is state Rep. Cezar McKnight, who since 2015 has represented South Carolina’s 101st House District, a largely rural, heavily Democratic area where two-thirds of residents are Black. McKnight, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, said he's received an outpouring of support from his constituents, who have told him that, while they don't necessarily oppose this type of procedure on its face, they think that it is one that should only be made when a person has reached adulthood.

  • Triangle-area Asian Americans suffer ‘grief, devastation’ in wake of Atlanta killings

    Discrimination and harassment have been on the rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'Global Greening': Irish Flag Planted in Snowy Northern Norway to Mark St Patrick's Day

    A postbox at the summit of Øretoppen Mountain in Norway became the most northern ‘global greening’ site to mark St Patrick’s Day this year, according to Tourism Ireland.The Irish embassy in Norway said Harald Sunde carried out the act 250 miles (400 km) inside the Arctic Circle. This footage, filmed by journalist Thomas Nilsen, shows Sunde venturing up the mountain, before planting an Irish flag in the snow. After covering the postbox in green fabric, he posts a letter in it.The embassy told Storyful that Sunde “is a Norwegian doctor who trained in Ireland and currently lives in the town of Kirkenes, Norway, approximately 400 km north of the Arctic Circle.”Tourism Ireland said on March 2: “Global Greening aims to bring positivity to the 70+ million people around the world with links to the island of Ireland.” Credit: Thomas Nilsen via Storyful

  • Immigration stalemate underscores our long-broken system of government

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine. Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

  • Biden calls Putin a killer, vows he'll 'pay a price' for interfering in the election

    After a U.S. intelligence assessment concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, President Biden is promising he'll "pay a price." Biden spoke with ABC News after a declassified intelligence assessment on Tuesday said Putin authorized "influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy" in 2020. When asked what price the Russian leader will pay for these actions, Biden promised that "you'll see shortly." "He will pay a price," Biden said, adding that he previously spoke with Putin and warned him that "if I establish this occurred, then be prepared." The intelligence report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said that Russia sought to denigrate Biden's 2020 candidacy while supporting former President Donald Trump's, as well as undermining confidence in the election. The report also said that Iran carried out an influence campaign seeking to undercut Trump's re-election bid, while China "considered but did not deploy" influence efforts. When ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he believes Putin is a "killer," the president responded, "I do." He also recalled once meeting with Putin and telling the Russian leader, "I don't think you have a soul." According to Biden, Putin responded, "We understand each other." EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden told @GStephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and will "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/VtAGCvF9hp — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachDisneyland set to reopen on April 30

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Violence and hate against Asian Americans is a health and safety crisis for everyone

    Asian elders are perceived as vulnerable. Volunteer escorts, private guards and air horns aren't enough. We need government support and commitment.

  • The Not-So-Secret Codes Helping People Jump the Vaccine Line

    GettyDALLAS—A few weeks ago, Stephen received a message from a friend with a tantalizing opportunity: an access code that would allow him to receive a coronavirus vaccine that same day.The best part: He wouldn’t be stealing anyone else’s vaccine but getting a shot before it spoiled, which health experts say is by far the better outcome.The code was geared toward registration at Fair Park, a “mega center” vaccination site in Dallas operated by Dallas County with the support of FEMA and the U.S. Army. Stephen, who spoke under the condition that his last name be withheld due to concerns about repercussions for jumping the line, did just that: Within four hours, he received a shot in the arm.But he didn’t get the code through an official channel, raising questions about who’s being plugged into networks of individuals sharing vaccine access codes amid a national rollout plagued by concerns over racial and class disparities. It’s not the first documented case of such codes quietly changing hands. But coming months into a process that is finally picking up steam, what’s going on in Dallas suggests getting a shot in America is still in no small part about who you know.According to multiple volunteers at Fair Park, access codes were provided by Dallas County to register themselves or others who were eligible using county-issued iPads. Dr. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health Authority, confirmed this, adding that the codes were often used for those who were eligible for a second dose and possessed a valid paper record but had not been able to register online initially.Why Did This Swanky High-Rise in Houston Get Vaccines Ahead of Most People?Stephen, who said he used one of these access codes to get a vaccine, received the code in a message from a friend via WeChat. The friend told him that they knew someone in the Army who had passed along these codes while participating in the delivery and distribution of the vaccines at Fair Park. The message Stephen received alleged that someone in the Army had authorized the sharing of the access codes due to low turnout of elderly individuals, for whom the codes were ostensibly reserved.Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, told The Daily Beast that, based on what they’ve seen at other vaccination centers, “[Department of Defense] personnel simply process people as they come and administer the vaccines… they have no involvement with the registration process.”Yet these access codes, according to volunteers at Fair Park and Dr. Huang, have been used on-site by personnel who process incoming individuals who are eligible for a vaccine but have not registered online ahead of time.Mitchell added that FEMA Region 6 would be better able to comment on the matter and suggested further inquiries be sent their way.A representative from FEMA was contacted but would not comment on the record.Stephen shared screenshots of the messages he received and his journey to the vaccination site. He did not qualify for the vaccine as a member of a priority group, nor did he qualify for a shot by volunteering at the Fair Park site, he said.Dr. Huang, with the Dallas County Health Authority, told The Daily Beast that line-jumping has been a widespread issue, particularly in the early days—and that the county’s tech infrastructure has left it exposed.“We’ve been addressing it since day one. We started out with a different system, and the very first day it got hacked,” he told The Daily Beast. “Early on, I think City Council members were sending out ways you can get around it. We had to crack down on it.”Following the hack of the original Dallas County system, a new system, created by the Houston-based technology company Luminare, was adopted. On Monday, the company was profiled in the Houston Chronicle. At least a dozen public institutions use the Luminare system, some of them outside the state.“Now that we’ve gone to this new Luminare system, we have more controls,” Dr. Huang said.But Luminare was already in place when Stephen skipped the line, according to screenshots he provided to The Daily Beast. An announcement was made in late January that Dallas County had acquired the software for $600,000.Now security experts who have reviewed their software said the new system appears to lack basic security protocols to prevent people from brute-forcing access codes.A Dallas-based white-hat hacker and member of the Dallas Hackers Association who goes by the moniker WhiskeyNeon looked into the Luminare system after this reporter raised concerns about them on Twitter.Within a matter of hours, WhiskeyNeon said, they were able to generate valid access codes for the vaccine site. They said some codes are single-use, meaning they can only be used once, but others allowed for potentially hundreds of uses.“This actually affects multiple vaccine distribution programs across the country. This is not just a Dallas issue,” WhiskeyNeon wrote on Twitter.In an interview, the founder and CEO of Luminare, Dr. Sarma Velamuri, disputed the characterization of the problem as a security vulnerability, instead framing the issue as one of low password complexity.“I don’t necessarily think this is a security flaw as much as an issue of ongoing education to people, telling them to make complex passwords,” Dr. Velamuri told The Daily Beast.“In partnership with the city of Corpus Christi, we launched something known as the Save Our Seniors program,” he added. “And what it involved was firefighters and other aid personnel going out in pairs to nursing homes and using an access code that allowed them to register homebound senior citizens.”A press release by Gov. Greg Abbott says the Save Our Seniors program is now used in 34 counties, including Dallas.Clients such as Dallas County are ultimately the ones responsible for setting up and managing these access codes, Velamuri continued.“These access codes are not being given to the end user,” he said. “They’re being given to a volunteer or a firefighter or a police officer, or to someone who is helping.”Paul Lariviere, a technical director at Security Compass, a cybersecurity company based in Ontario, reviewed the evidence WhiskeyNeon produced. He agreed with Velamuri that it was not a security vulnerability in the sense that there was no leakage of personal information or health information.However, Lariviere said that Luminare failed to put in place common security protocols.“Whether asking for a CAPTCHA, or requiring users to wait five minutes after a certain number of failed attempts… [there are] simple solutions that could have been put in place that wouldn’t rely on individual implementers using the strongest passwords available,” Lariviere told The Daily Beast.While it appears that a combination of factors has resulted in abuse of the program, initial estimates suggest that misuse may be limited. Dr. Huang said more than 90 percent of those who have used the latest FEMA program are from priority zip codes where at least 20 percent of the population is at under 150 percent of the federal poverty level. And Dr. Velamuri said they are capable of doing a backward audit of the program to check for abuse.“The FEMA effort is specifically to reach underserved communities,” Dr. Huang said.Whatever the extent, it seems that a lack of brute-force protections, lax operational security, the switch from paper to electronic records, and low turnout relative to available vaccines have allowed for some individuals to distribute these codes to friends and family.While Dr. Huang acknowledged that there still appear to be significant problems with the brute forcibility of the access codes, he said Dallas County has faced such security issues since day one and will continue to work to secure the site.“There was a period when we were moving from paper based to electronic. So everyone who was coming back for the second doses needed to be entered back into the system. And we had, you know, for the masses, a larger number of people have access to the system to register some people,” Dr. Huang told The Daily Beast. “We’ve had people who monitor social media and have caught this.”Dr. Huang told The Daily Beast that they are aware of the problem and have taken steps to address the issue, such as changing the codes multiple times a day and controlling more tightly those who have access to the codes.Such problems may no longer be relevant come May 1, the date President Joe Biden has floated for the expansion of eligibility for the vaccine to all who want it. Yet the abuse of access codes suggests that some are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to get access to vaccines in the meantime.As Dr. Huang put it, “It’s disappointing to hear that there are people who have in some ways given access to these codes and are abusing the system.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Battling for batteries: Two Korean companies court Washington

    When U.S. President Joe Biden flies to Georgia Friday, he will land in the middle of an increasingly politicized battle between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers and the state and federal politicians who want to prevent their feud from costing American jobs. The companies, LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co, are trying to take advantage of past and promised U.S. investments, and ties to politicians in Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee, to win the end game in a long-running legal dispute over intellectual property and access to the growing U.S. electric vehicle market. The Biden Administration, through the U.S. Trade Representative's office, may ultimately pick a winner by the early April deadline.

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’