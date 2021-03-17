Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race
Biden told the ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos he believed Putin is a "killer."
He added that Putin would "pay a price" for meddling in the 2020 election and attacking opponents.
Biden also recalled a conversation in which he told the Russian leader he didn't have a soul.
President Joe Biden pledged in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is going to pay" for meddling in the 2020 presidential election.
The pretaped interview aired on Wednesday and came after the release of a US intelligence report that found Russia directed a covert influence campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden and boosting then-President Donald Trump's reelection chances.
"President Putin authorized operations during the election to denigrate you, support President Trump, undermine our elections, divide our society," Stephanopoulos said to Biden. "What price must he pay?"
"He will pay a price," Biden said.
"We had a long talk, he and I," he added, referring to his January 26 phone call with the Russian leader. "I know him relatively well. And our conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.'"
"You said you know he doesn't have a soul," Stephanopoulos said, referring to a previous conversation Biden and Putin had.
"I did say that to him, yes. And his response was: 'We understand one another,'" the president replied.
"I wasn't being a wise guy. I was alone with him in his office - that's how it came about," Biden said, adding that the conversation took place after President George W. Bush famously said in 2001 - in comments he later regretted - that he "was able to get a sense of his soul."
"I said, 'I looked in your eyes, and I don't think you have a soul,'" Biden said in his Wednesday interview. "He looked back, and he said we understand each other."
Stephanopoulos also asked the US president if he believed Putin is a "killer."
"Mm-hmm," Biden said. "I do."
Asked what price Putin should pay for attacks he's accused of making on independent journalists, dissidents, and political opponents - most recently the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - Biden said: "The price he's going to pay, you'll see shortly."
Earlier this month, the US announced sanctions in coordination with the European Union against senior Russian officials over Navalny's attempted poisoning.
He was treated in a German hospital after being poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok. He returned to Russia in January despite repeatedly being threatened with arrest. Moments after he landed, Navalny was apprehended and is now being kept in a notoriously harsh Russian prison.
Biden said during his ABC News interview that it was important to "be able to walk and chew gum at the same time."
"There are places where it's in our mutual interest to work together. That's why I renewed the START Agreement with him," he said, referring to the US-Russia nuclear-nonproliferation treaty.
"That's overwhelmingly in the interest of humanity, that we diminish the prospect of a nuclear exchange," Biden added.
Read the original article on Business Insider