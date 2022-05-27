Biden Bets on New Asylum Rule to Tame Chaos at Southern Border

Thomas Black and Francesca Maglione
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is counting on a rule change to speed up asylum decisions at the southern border and help ward off the turmoil expected to come if a measure that limits those claims is allowed to expire.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Department of Homeland Security officials will get the power to reject or approve asylum cases directly starting May 31. It’s a major shift from the current system that relies on the Justice Department’s immigration courts, where petitions often take years to be resolved.

Accelerating the asylum process could help officials cope with an expected crush of migrants if the Biden administration is eventually successful in its effort to end Title 42, a measure that allowed the Trump administration to practically shut down asylum claims under the stated goal of preventing the spread of Covid. A federal judge blocked the removal of Title 42 last week while a lawsuit led by a multi-state coalition of Republican attorneys general plays out.

As is, the immigration-court system is buried under a backlog of 1.8 million cases. Migrants can take advantage of that by claiming asylum to gain entry and stay in the US for months or years as the decisions drag on, said Muzaffar Chishti, the director for the New York office of the Migration Policy Institute.

“This administration is trying to remove that magnet by having these cases processed, they claim, in under six months,” Chishti said in a telephone interview. “But that’s a big change in the legal regime of asylum.”

How to deal with thousands of asylum seekers and others trying to cross the border without proper documents has stumped a string of US presidents. Some have tried to stem the flows, resulting in crammed detention centers and accusations of kids kept in cages. Loosening restrictions has only encouraged more migrants to flock to the southern border seeking entrance, according to security hawks.

The number of times the US Customs and Border Protection encountered migrants jumped to 1.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year, a 77% increase from 2019. In the first seven months of fiscal 2022, encounters surged another 73% over the same period last year and have already easily topped all of 2019.

Rule Challenges

It’s still possible the DHS rule change will be delayed or scrapped. Republican lawmakers have sought to disallow the switch. A group of GOP state officials have also filed lawsuits challenging the regulation, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton being the latest to seek an injunction.

The DHS declined to provide details on how many asylum cases will be processed or the expected approval rates. Some groups who advocate for asylum seekers worry the expedited process won’t allow enough time to build a solid case.

“We’re concerned about the timelines,” said Kennji Kizuka, associate director of research and analysis for refugee protection at Human Rights First. “You just can’t expect someone to put together an asylum case in a week.”

The asylum grants could spike if the approval rate matches the agency’s consent on “credible fear,” a first-step test with a lower threshold than granting asylum in which an USCIS officer determines if a person has a well-rounded fear of being harmed if returned home.

In the past 12 months, the agency approved about two-thirds of the 61,289 decisions on the credible fear tests it performed, according to data from the USCIS. In immigration courts, about 19% of those who passed the credible fear test had their asylum granted while 16% were denied during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, according to stats compiled by the immigration courts. For most of the rest, the asylum application was never filed or the case was abandoned.

“We’ll cut the backlog because they won’t be going to immigration court, but they’re all pretty much going to get asylum based on the track record of asylum officers,” said George Fishman, a senior legal fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies and the former deputy general counsel responsible for immigration under President Donald Trump.

The USCIS is authorized to have a bit more than 1,000 asylum officers and currently has 750 on staff. The agency recently trained 100 asylum officers who will begin the roll out the rule change, according to the DHS.

The program will start with people who are sent to two Texas facilities operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and will be limited at first to those who declare the intention of residing in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark or San Francisco, according to a DHS fact sheet.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the rule change is “a fair and efficient process for handling asylum claims” and that the goal is to make asylum decisions quicker, not compromise on due process.

“Individuals who qualify for asylum will receive protection more swiftly, and those who are not eligible will be promptly removed rather than remaining in the U.S. for years while their cases are pending,” Mayorkas said in a May 26 statement.

In these times of an increasingly polarized public, with immigration a top concern for many voters, the issue has become less of a problem to be solved than a political cudgel, according to Chishti of the Migration Policy Institute. It’s a particular liability for the Biden administration before November’s mid-term elections.

“This is no longer a policy dispute,” he said. “This is about politics.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Is Running Out of Options to Tame Soaring Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has vowed to do everything in his power to fight record-setting gasoline and diesel prices, but he’s up against a stark reality: There are few options for taming the surge. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaWhil

  • NRA Converges on Houston as Nation Mourns Slain Schoolkids

    (Bloomberg) -- The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting kicks off in Houston days after a mass elementary-school shooting with speakers dropping out and protests planned outside the convention center.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaTexas

  • White House Eyes Restarting Idle Refineries to Tame Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is reaching out to the oil industry to inquire about restarting shuttered refineries, as the White House scrambles to address record high-gasoline prices that are setting off political alarm bells ahead of the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Sh

  • Black, Asian and Latino communities all faced mass shootings in 2 weeks. How they're showing support.

    The nation was still reeling from a deadly shooting blamed on an alleged white supremacist in Buffalo, New York, an anti-Asian shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown

  • Somalia country profile

    Provides an overview of Somalia, including key events and facts about this civil war-wracked country on the Horn of Africa.

  • PlayStation's next State of Play will showcase PSVR2 games on June 2nd

    Sony is holding a State of Play event on June 2nd that will offer looks at several PlayStation VR2 games.

  • Building collapse death toll in southwest Iran rises to 24

    Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran pulled five more bodies from the rubble on Friday, bringing the death toll in the disaster to 24, Iranian state TV reported Friday. A tower at the Metropol Building that was under-construction in the city of Abadan, collapsed on Monday. Iran’s senior vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, traveled to Abadan and visited the site of the incident on Friday.

  • What did the May primaries teach us about the future of the U.S. Senate?

    In May Senate primaries, GOP newcomers with ties to former President Donald Trump replaced more establishment Republicans running for Congress.

  • Canada's top court upholds sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter

    Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision by a lower court to speed up the parole eligibility for the man convicted of gunning down six people in a mosque in 2017 and deemed a 2011 law that allowed lengthy parole sentencing as unconstitutional. Canada's top court was adjudicating on the case challenging a 2020 decision by a Quebec court to lower Alexandre Bissonnette's parole eligibility to 25 years from the original sentence of 40 years of ineligibility. Bissonnette, 32, pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack on members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017 in one of Canada's rare mass shootings.

  • Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

    British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The charges were announced as Spacey was in a New York courtroom in an unrelated case. (May 26)

  • 'That guy from Milwaukee I don't like?' Impossible comparisons, great characters and other thoughts for a 33rd Indy 500

    This will be the 33rd Indianapolis 500 the Journal Sentinel's Dave Kallmann has covered, a number with deep ties to Indy. Read some recollections.

  • PGA Champion Thomas back to work after Southern Hills triumph

    Justin Thomas is getting right back to work after his "unfathomable" victory at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills on Sunday.

  • Kris and Kylie Jenner Compare Car Wash to Disneyland as They Do ‘Normal Things’ Together

    On Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner spend the day freaking out over doing ‘normal’ things together, like grocery shopping, pumping gas and getting a drive-thru car wash. Kris even compares the car wash to a day at Disneyland, and insists on bringing the grandchildren next time!

  • Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donbas could ‘make the region uninhabited’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a presidential address given Thursday that violence by Russian troops in the Donbas region of Ukraine could eventually “make the region uninhabited.” “The current offensive of the occupiers in Donbas can make the region uninhabited. They want to burn Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk to ashes. Like Volnovakha,…

  • Biden Shows Sign of Rethinking China Tariffs. Any Move Won’t Come Soon.

    “We did not impose any of these tariffs; they were imposed by the last administration,” President Biden said about U.S. tariffs on China.

  • Senate fails to advance domestic terrorism bill over GOP opposition

    The vote to begin debate failed by a margin of 47 to 47, falling short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome Republican opposition.

  • How do dolphins name themselves? A study on signature whistles offers clues

    Young dolphins, within the first few months of life, display their creativity by creating a unique sound.

  • Costco margins hit by rising freight and labor costs, shares slip

    Costco Wholesale Corp reported a fall in gross margins on Thursday, hit by soaring freight and labor costs across the United States, sending shares of the membership-only retailer down 2% and overshadowing an otherwise upbeat quarterly report. Costco said it was increasing prices in certain areas of food to combat inflation. Retailers like Walmart Inc and Target Corp have warned of decades-high inflation hitting their profits, with customers refraining from buying non-essential and high-margin products.

  • Lula’s Lead Over Bolsonaro Grows in Brazil Presidential Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead surged over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro as the field of candidates seeking Brazil’s top office thins out ahead of the October election, according to DataFolha’s latest poll.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Movi

  • Uvalde, Texas residents react to Beto O'Rourke disrupting Abbott press conference: 'Bull----'

    Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to derail Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference has sparked the ire of multiple Uvalde residents still reeling from Tuesday's mass shooting.