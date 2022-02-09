Nominee Who Would Give Democrats FCC Majority Blasts Critics

Todd Shields and Maria Curi
·3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s bid for a majority-Democrat Federal Communications Commission resumed Wednesday with nominee Gigi Sohn returning to the Senate to defend herself from criticism leveled by Republicans and broadband providers.

“I have been subject to unrelenting, unfair, and outright false criticism and scrutiny,” Sohn said in written testimony released as the Senate Commerce Committee commenced its second hearing on her nomination.

The panel was set to vote on her last week but Democratic senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico fell ill. His absence deprived Sohn, a communications lawyer, of a needed vote on the closely divided committee and opened the way for Wednesday’s hearing.

“This isn’t all about me,” Sohn, a distinguished fellow at Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said in the written testimony. “It’s about some wanting to stop the FCC from doing its important work ensuring that everyone in America has robust broadband regardless of who they are, what their income is or where they live.”

The FCC has operated without a Democratic majority since President Joe Biden took office, preventing Democrats from pursuing policies such as restoring net neutrality rules for broadband providers that the GOP-controlled agency scrapped.

The hearing lets Republicans scrutinize Sohn on issues including her pledge not be involved with issues she raised with the FCC in 2010 as leader of the Public Knowledge advocacy group. The topic concerned rules for fee disputes between television stations and broadband providers.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Commerce Committee’s top Republican, asked for the additional hearing.

“This hearing is not about obstructing a nominee,” Wicker said as the hearing got underway. He said he had questions about Sohn’s fitness to serve as commissioner.

Wicker has taken issue with Sohn’s tenure as a board member of Locast, a nonprofit that was found guilty of illegally streaming programming and ordered to shut down. Wicker questioned the extent of Sohn’s liability under Locast’s settlement with major broadcasters. But Sohn is not individually liable under the terms of the agreement.

Sohn told senators her work in public -policy over 30 years has left her “lined up on the same side, and other times in opposition, to every regulated industry. I’m an advocate for the public.”

The National Association of Broadcasters also expressed concern with Sohn’s time at Locast but have said their concerns were satisfied after Sohn agreed to a narrow, temporary recusal from the two relevant issues at play: retransmission and broadcast copyrights.

“Gigi Sohn’s problems are issues of ethics and recusal,” Grover Norquist, president of American for Tax Reform, said in an email. “She is unacceptable no matter how many Republicans and Democrats are at FCC.”

Joshua Stager, deputy director, broadband and competition policy, at the Open Technology Institute, a group that works to spread access to digital technology, said “the notion that a background in consumer protection conflicts with serving in a consumer protection agency should not be taken seriously.”

Chip Pickering, a former Republican member of Congress and chief executive officer of the Incompas trade group that represents carriers competing with AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., predicted Sohn would ultimately win confirmation.

“This is a delay strategy that ultimately will not prevent Gigi Sohn from being confirmed,” Pickering said.

