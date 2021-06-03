Biden blacklists Chinese mass surveillance firms ahead of G7

Biden pledged to put human rights at the heart of his foreign policy - Alex Wong /Getty

Joe Biden has signed a presidential order blacklisting Chinese firms linked to mass surveillance, including of citizens in Hong Kong and millions of Uyghur Muslims.

The White House banned Americans from investing in 59 Chinese companies which it said were linked to technology used to "facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse".

It substantially expands on an executive order issued by Donald Trump in November, which banned Americans from investing in companies tied to the Chinese military.

The move comes ahead of next week's G7 summit in Cornwall, Mr Biden's first international trip as president, and where the issue of how to counter China is likely to dominate.

“We see this is one action in the sort of broader sweep of steps we are taking to strengthen our approach to competing with China and to countering its actions that are against our interests and our values,” a senior official said.

The move is likely to further strain relations between Beijing and Washington, and could result in a tit-for-tat Chinese ban on US companies.

The new order applies to firms which engage surveillance technology both inside and outside of China.

Mr Biden pledged to put human rights at the heart of his foreign policy and has singled out for criticism Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and the use of internment centers for Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang.

The order, announced by the White House on Thursday, suggests Mr Biden is willing to continue his predecessor's hardline stance on China.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said the Trump administration’s order was done with a “total disregard of facts” and that it “severely disrupted normal market rules and order.”

“The US should respect the rule of law and the market, correct its mistakes, and stop actions that undermine the global financial market order and investors’ lawful rights and interests,” Mr Wang said.

He added that Beijing will take measures to uphold the rights and interests of Chinese businesses. China is known to use technology, including facial-recognition software, to spy on its 1.4 billion citizens.

Story continues

The US has also raised concerns about the surveillance capabilities of technology sold by Chinese companies like the telecoms giant Huawei.

The Trump-era order blacklisted 48 Chinese firms and was managed by the Pentagon.

The new order prevents Americans from investing in 59 companies, with a 60-day grace period before sanctions begin, and is put together by the Treasury Department.

It includes a one-year grace period for Americans already invested in the firms, either directly or via funds which invest in them.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said China should pay $10 trillion in damages to other countries over the pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the former US president said: "China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!"