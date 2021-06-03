Biden blacklists Chinese mass surveillance firms ahead of G7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden pledged to put human rights at the heart of his foreign policy - Alex Wong&#xa0;/Getty
Biden pledged to put human rights at the heart of his foreign policy - Alex Wong /Getty

Joe Biden has signed a presidential order blacklisting Chinese firms linked to mass surveillance, including of citizens in Hong Kong and millions of Uyghur Muslims.

The White House banned Americans from investing in 59 Chinese companies which it said were linked to technology used to "facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse".

It substantially expands on an executive order issued by Donald Trump in November, which banned Americans from investing in companies tied to the Chinese military.

The move comes ahead of next week's G7 summit in Cornwall, Mr Biden's first international trip as president, and where the issue of how to counter China is likely to dominate.

“We see this is one action in the sort of broader sweep of steps we are taking to strengthen our approach to competing with China and to countering its actions that are against our interests and our values,” a senior official said.

The move is likely to further strain relations between Beijing and Washington, and could result in a tit-for-tat Chinese ban on US companies.

The new order applies to firms which engage surveillance technology both inside and outside of China.

Mr Biden pledged to put human rights at the heart of his foreign policy and has singled out for criticism Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and the use of internment centers for Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang.

The order, announced by the White House on Thursday, suggests Mr Biden is willing to continue his predecessor's hardline stance on China.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said the Trump administration’s order was done with a “total disregard of facts” and that it “severely disrupted normal market rules and order.”

“The US should respect the rule of law and the market, correct its mistakes, and stop actions that undermine the global financial market order and investors’ lawful rights and interests,” Mr Wang said.

He added that Beijing will take measures to uphold the rights and interests of Chinese businesses. China is known to use technology, including facial-recognition software, to spy on its 1.4 billion citizens.

The US has also raised concerns about the surveillance capabilities of technology sold by Chinese companies like the telecoms giant Huawei.

The Trump-era order blacklisted 48 Chinese firms and was managed by the Pentagon.

The new order prevents Americans from investing in 59 companies, with a 60-day grace period before sanctions begin, and is put together by the Treasury Department.

It includes a one-year grace period for Americans already invested in the firms, either directly or via funds which invest in them.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said China should pay $10 trillion in damages to other countries over the pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the former US president said: "China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!"

Recommended Stories

  • Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order. The Treasury Department will enforce and update on a "rolling basis" the new list of about 59 companies, which bars buying or selling publicly traded securities in target companies, and replaces an earlier list from the Department of Defense, senior administration officials told reporters. The order prevents U.S. investment from supporting the Chinese military-industrial complex, as well as military, intelligence, and security research and development programs, Biden said in the order.

  • Biden expands US investment ban on Chinese firms

    President Biden bars 59 firms with alleged China military ties from US investment.

  • Biden widens list of Chinese firms off-limits for investment

    President Joe Biden has nearly doubled the list of Chinese companies whose shares are off-limits to U.S. investors in the latest sign he is not softening Washington's stance toward Beijing. An executive order issued late Thursday says it aims to “solidify and strengthen” an order signed last year by his predecessor Donald Trump by strengthening controls on investments in Chinese companies that the U.S. says are linked to defense and surveillance. The intension is to “ensure that U.S. investments are not supporting Chinese companies that undermine the security or values of the United States and our allies," the order says.

  • Olympics-'We cannot postpone again,' Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID gloom

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The head of Japan's Olympics organising committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, is set to start on July 23. But with a slow vaccine rollout, Tokyo and nine other regions under a state of emergency, and rising numbers of severe coronavirus cases, most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics.

  • Shrinking giants: North Atlantic right whales getting tinier

    The younger generation of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are on average about three feet (one meter) shorter than whales were 20 years ago, drone and aircraft data show in a study in Thursday’s journal Current Biology. Entanglements with fishing gear, collisions with ships and climate change moving their food supply north are combining to stress and shrink these large whales, the study says. “This isn’t about ‘short’ right whales, it’s about a physical manifestation of a physiological problem, it’s the chest pain before the heart attack,” said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America, who wasn’t part of the study.

  • Biden broadens Trump policy restricting investment in Chinese firms

    The executive order would extend the restrictions to more firms that operate in China’s defense or surveillance technology sectors.

  • Arsenal confirm Luiz among four players to leave

    Arsenal have confirmed Brazil defender David Luiz will leave the club when his contract expires, while Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also set to depart the Emirates Stadium.

  • Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested in Hong Kong on anniversary of massacre

    Hong Kong police arrested an organiser of an annual candlelit vigil commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown on Friday, the 32nd anniversary of the massacre. Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises the vigil that has been banned this year, was taken away on Friday morning. Police said that a 36-year-old member of the alliance had been arrested, along with a 20-year-old food delivery man, for promoting an unauth

  • Biden’s China Blacklist a Bad Decision: Wang

    Jun.03 -- Henry Wang, founder and president of Center for China and Globalization, discusses China’s response to President Biden’s order amending a ban on U.S. investments in Chinese companies, U.S.-China relations and the investigation into the origins of Covid-19 brought on by the Biden administration. Wang speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Top US Lawmaker Presses Big Companies on Ransomware Crypto Payments

    Paying international criminals to unlock data “will put an even bigger target on the back of critical infrastructure,” says U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

  • Memory Makers: Old-fashioned Nanyang Sauce with umami taste

    Memory Makers: More than 60 years after its founding, Nanyang Sauce is still making soy sauce the traditional way.

  • Canada says COVID-19 vaccine doses are 'interchangeable,' encouraging mix-and-match vaccines while the CDC still stands firmly against it

    Current CDC guidance currently recommends delaying the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine rather than mixing shots.

  • Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid version is in the pipeline

    Toyota will build a hybrid version of its new Corolla Cross, the company confirmed during a media briefing Wednesday. At launch, the Corolla Cross will be offered only with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque paired to a CVT. Toyota estimates the 2.0's fuel economy will be a bit worse than a Corolla Hatchback's, coming in at 32 mpg combined for front-wheel drive, and 30 mpg for all-wheel drive, leaving room above it for a more fuel-efficient hybrid.

  • Major shipping firms warn of worsening congestion at China's Yantian port

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Major shipping companies have warned clients of worsening congestion at Shenzen's Yantian port in southern China following the discovery of several asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the city. Yantian International Container Terminal (YICT), one of China's busiest container ports with an annual handling volume of more than 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), has imposed stringent disinfection and quarantine measures since May 21 when the virus was discovered among port staff. More than 40 container ships were anchored in open water outside the terminal, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

  • The Latest: More cases in virus cluster in southern China

    Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. Respected business magazine Caixin quotes the chief infectious disease specialist at the hospital in Guangzhou where the latest cases are being treated as saying the patients are carrying a heavier viral load than in past, making it easier to pass the virus to others. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.

  • Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

    Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region. The tribunal, which does not have U.K. government backing, will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

  • Taiwan will never forget China's Tiananmen crackdown, says president

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's people will never forget China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 32 years ago and will stick with their faith in democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan tends to use the Tiananmen Square anniversary to criticise China and urge it to face up to what it did, to Beijing's repeated annoyance. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary.

  • The United African Republic - Nigeria's proposed new name

    A proposal to change Nigeria's name has got some social media users very excited.

  • Best Antioxidant-Rich Foods

    What are antioxidants? And what do antioxidants do? Check out this guide to the best antioxidant-rich foods. It's not all berries and kale — good news for coffee and chocolate lovers!

  • Pace of U.S. vaccinations lag as Biden pushes to reach July 4 deadline

    As CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports, the pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccinations is slowing and there are new concerns we may not reach President Biden's July 4 goal. Vaccination rates are largely lagging in the South. Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest efforts to get more shots into arms.