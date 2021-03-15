Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame.

Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to come.

“Since President Biden took office, average gas prices are up more than 50 cents a gallon,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott noted in a written statement this week criticizing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Democrats in Congress.

Asked by email if Gov. Scott would explain how Biden caused gas prices to rise, Scott’s press secretary, McKinley Lewis, responded, “Gas prices have gone up since President Biden took office. That’s a fact. You should ask the White House why they haven’t done more to keep gas prices low for American families.”

Yet, organizations that issue weekly gas price reports and analyses, including the U.S. Energy Information Administration, say gasoline price hikes are a result of rising demand and stagnant supply.

It’s happened many times before. Under President Donald Trump, national average prices for unleaded regular hit peaks of $2.94 in June 2018, $2.88 in October 2018, and $2.89 in April 2019. And many motorists remember when prices topped $4 a gallon in summer 2008, just before the Wall Street meltdown ushered in the Great Recession.

Market forces pushing prices up now, analysts say, include the Texas deep freeze last month that shut down many refineries and temporarily reduced gasoline production. Analysts also point to:

Refusals by oil producing nations to pump more oil onto the world market.","type":"text

Most of all, optimism among futures traders that COVID-19 vaccines will boost consumer confidence and lead to a summer surge in driving.","type":"text

Under the same circumstances, prices would be rising no matter who was president, says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. Conversely, “if we didn’t have vaccines, oil prices wouldn’t have gone up,” he said.

Under the same circumstances, prices would be rising no matter who was president, says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. Conversely, “if we didn’t have vaccines, oil prices wouldn’t have gone up,” he said.

Although gasoline demand is climbing, Americans are still consuming 9% less now than before the pandemic while U.S. daily oil production remains 20% below the 13.3-million barrel pre-pandemic peak, De Haan says, citing statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Only 544 drilling rigs are currently in operation in the United States and Canada compared to 996 a year ago, De Haan pointed out. North American oil producers, still shaken by the unprecedented 60% drop in gasoline demand over two weeks last spring, are being cautious about restarting idled drilling rigs, which is allowing renewed demand to outstrip supply and keeping prices high.

Gasoline prices are rising “because the economy is coming back strong after the lockdown,” De Haan said in an interview. “It’s economic fundamentals, not politics.”

But some Republicans point to executive orders that Biden issued during his first days in office as part of his goal, outlined during his campaign, to combat climate change by eliminating carbon emissions by 2050. They say that while those executive orders might not be immediately affecting oil and gas supplies, Biden’s policies as a whole could be influencing producers and traders to anticipate rising prices and take actions now that reinforce those expectations and keep prices climbing.

One of Biden’s orders, issued on Inauguration Day, halted construction of the 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline between Alberta, Canada, and Steele City, Nebraska. When complete, the pipeline was projected to move 830,000 barrels a day from the Canadian oil sands to refineries along the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Another order barred new sales of oil and gas drilling leases on federally owned land, primarily in the western U.S.

Biden also ordered the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, reversing predecessor Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the treaty, which was intended to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and stop CO2 gases from affecting global weather by midcentury.

Republicans portrayed the actions as assaults on the nation’s lucrative oil and coal industries that will eliminate thousands of jobs. The Keystone decision, according to contractor TC Energy, immediately killed more than 1,000 jobs and scuttled plans by contractors to hire thousands more.

On the Fox Business channel, former Shell Oil president John Hofmeister recently called Biden’s administration “hostile” toward the oil and gas industry and said that the president’s clean energy policies will drive up gas prices in the future.

He warned that a ban on new drilling and fracking leases on federal lands would “create a psychology in the industry of ‘there’s going to be less available’ and the psychology drives the pricing as well.”

Writing on The Hill website on March 5, Liz Peek, a business analyst and frequent Fox News contributor, said one way Biden failed to stem current price increases was by releasing an intelligence assessment concluding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for orchestrating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The assessment insulted the regime and likely prompted Saudi Arabia’s decision not to increase oil output, Peek wrote.

She called Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone Pipeline and pause leasing of federal lands for oil and gas development “his opening moves.” Biden’s appointment of progressives to important Cabinet posts and insertion of climate issues into every agency’s agenda “will doubtless drive U.S. oil and gas investment and production down over time. Consequently, prices will increase,” she wrote.

The Institute for Energy Research, a nonprofit organization founded by Charles Koch that’s seen by critics as a mouthpiece for the fossil fuel industry, published a blog post on March 9 stating that oil prices surged after a March 7 attack on a major Saudi oil port by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

The Houthi, the post stated, stepped up its attacks on Saudi Arabia after the Biden administration removed the group from a U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations.

The institute’s blog outlined numerous economic pressures driving prices up and concluded, “The Biden administration is getting what it wants — higher oil prices that will result in Americans being forced to transition to electric vehicles and get to a net zero [emissions] economy by 2050.” It added, “It does not appear to matter to the Biden administration that Americans will suffer and that low- income families will be affected the most.”

But the blog post, like other commentaries from the right, stopped short of directly blaming Biden for the current price increases. Instead it opened with the statement, “Supply and demand have been mostly responsible for the increases in oil and gas prices since the heart of the pandemic.”

Dan Kish, senior vice president of policy at the American Energy Alliance, an offshoot of the Institute for Energy Research Institute, said in an interview, “I have no idea” whether Biden is causing gas prices to rise.

But he added, “The fact is that the administration has made it clear he wants to get off of fossil fuels. One of the most effective ways to do that is to make it more difficult to produce so prices go up. Then people will shift to types of energy he supports. How much of that is kicking in now, eh, you can ask 10 different people and get 10 different answers.

“But if you anticipate that it’s going to be harder, effects of that psychology on business decisions begins to work its way into the system.”

De Haan says there will come a day in the not-too-distant future when oil and gas production return to peak levels and producers will be constrained by Biden’s policies from leasing new drilling sites and opening new pipelines. At that point, he said, it will be accurate to blame Biden for rising prices.

Before that happens, he says, the industry will have to return to pre-pandemic production levels by reviving idled drilling rigs and ramping production back up from the current 10.4 million barrels a day to 13.3 million barrels a day — all of which can be done without new drilling sites and without the Keystone Pipeline XL.

“There will be a time when it will be about politics,” he said. “That time is not now. It’s on the horizon.”

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices decline, on track to extend last week’s loss

    Oil futures move lower on Monday, looking to extend losses from last week after Brent crude failed to hold above the key $70 mark, despite signs of strong demand out of China.

  • Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border Open

    Guillermo Arias/AFP via GettyCIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—As the Biden administration requests urgent help from volunteers to attend the soaring number of migrants crossing from Mexico each day, smugglers in Central America are setting up fraudulent “travel agencies,” offering desperate migrants everything from “documents to freely transit through Mexico” to “safe places to stay” while waiting to get into the U.S.“Starting tomorrow the 19th all people deported to Mexico to wait for their immigration cases will be able to enter the U.S.,” reads a February advertisement on “Viajes Exprés,” a self-described travel agency for Central Americans looking to enter the U.S.“Choose well who you are traveling with, there are many cheap offers out there but it ends up being more expensive. Ask for references, we have several WhatsApp groups so you can ask for references,” reads another ad.Smugglers are taking advantage of Biden administration efforts to end Donald Trump’s controversial “Remain in Mexico” or “MPP” program, under which asylum-seekers in the U.S. are sent to Mexican cities to await asylum hearings in American immigration courts. The administration has announced plans to gradually process stranded asylum-seekers with active MPP cases at U.S. ports of entry.Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayBut news of this policy reversal has prompted smugglers to peddle targeted misinformation about who is eligible for processing, including the promotion of fraudulent, all-inclusive immigration bundles to desperate asylum-seekers looking to gain entry into the U.S., fueling an unprecedented surge at the border.“I left Guatemala two months ago,” José Luis, a 42-year-old migrant detained by the Mexican military at the border city of Juarez, told The Daily Beast. “The ‘guide’ told me [U.S. authorities] were taking in everybody but I was detained by the soldiers even before making it.”Although the Mexican National Guard has been deployed at Mexico’s northern border since 2020, they don’t have the jurisdiction to detain migrants, according to a National Guard Commander interviewed at the border. But The Daily Beast was able to confirm the detention of at least 25 migrants in the lapse of an hour, including José Luis.José Luis had contacted an “agency” after seeing an advertisement similar to the Viajes Exprés one in early January. He told The Daily Beast he paid around $10,000 to travel by car from Guatemala City to Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, Mexico, and then to Ciudad Juarez by plane.“I had no problem during the trip, but they also told me I was not going to have any issue getting across. And now look at me,” he said, before the Mexican army turned him over to authorities at the Mexican Immigration Institute.The travel agency provided a Regional Visitor Card (TVR), which allows people from Central America to travel freely as tourists within Mexican cities. But, according to José Luis, they didn’t tell him that a TVR would only allow him to travel freely in Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo—not to northern cities like Ciudad Juarez.José Luis will face deportation to Guatemala by the Mexican authorities soon, but others traveling with these fraudulent “agencies” or “guides” faced even bleaker fates. On Jan. 23, Mexican authorities found 19 bodies, shot and incinerated in a burned-out pickup truck in Santa Anita, Tamaulipas.A friend of one of the victims who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Daily Beast that the group had also traveled with a “guide” from one such “travel agency."“One of the guides taking them had a travel business. He and his family rented a van and made trips to the border regularly with people from Guatemala,” said the man.A representative from Viajes Exprés, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, was familiar with that agency and confirmed the man’s version of events.“They got into problems because all of the guides traveling with migrants to the border, we all have to pay a [bribe] to avoid getting killed by Mexican cartels, and the guides taking the group of 19 migrants didn’t pay,” he said.“This is how we work. We [bribe them], and when we get stopped at a [cartel] checkpoint we say, for example, ‘Pescado 10’—a code and how many people we are bringing with us—and they’ll know we already paid,” he said. “But if you don’t pay and want to save a few pesos, those are the consequences.” Bridge at Ciudad Juarez with MPP advertisement. Luis Chaparro The Biden administration has sent messages to migrants looking to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border asking them “not to come now.”“We are not saying don’t come,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a recent press conference. “We are saying don’t come now, because we will be able to deliver a safe and orderly process for them as quickly as possible.”The man speaking for Viajes Exprés said that they were primarily “helping people to get to the border” in the first 15 days of February. Since then, he said, they’ve become aware that the U.S. is not taking in “any more people.”“No one is now getting new asylum-seekers. It only lasted for 15 days and the people who made it, congratulations. But it’s over now.”Despite that realization, the man admitted that his group was still “guiding” migrants who want to take their chances at the U.S.-Mexico border.“If they want to travel safely and with us, of course we will take them, that’s their choice. We are only trying to help them understand they will not get asylum at this moment,” he said.But some others, especially in Central America, are still telling migrants that, under the new administration, this is the right time to be at the border.“Travel agencies” servicing U.S.-bound migrants are popping up across Facebook. Pages like “Cruze seguro México a Estados unidos” (Safe crossings from Mexico to the United States), “Coyotes Unidos” (United Smugglers), and “Viajes a Estados Unidos” (Travel to the U.S.) are riddled with postings assuring prospective asylum-seekers that they are the “best and safest” option to get across.Their prices range from $5,000 to $8,000, promising everything from “assured travel from Reynosa to Houston” to money-back guarantees if they don’t make it across.”Pastor Juan Fierro, director of the ‘El Buen Samaritano’ shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez said he is worried that this border crisis could be worse than the one in 2018. “This time is different, there is a lot of misinformation, the smugglers in Central America just want to make money and they are lying to the poor people,” he said.Fierro currently hosts more than 100 migrants at his shelter, and believes that number will double come summertime. Many of them are enrolled in the MPP program, waiting to get called to be taken into the United States.“The ending of the MPP has been a bit of a relief. They have started taking them inside [the U.S.] in groups of 20 to 30 people two times a day. Today, 43 MPP’s from my shelter left for the U.S. and I still have another 30 or 40 like them,” said Fierro.“But this is just the beginning. [Other migrants] are arriving in large groups, thinking they are letting everybody in,” he said. “We are worried, for sure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brent crude slips from $70 as outlook brightens but inflation weighs

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after Brent hit $70 a barrel as data showed an accelerating economic recovery in China, which was offset by fears of inflation. Brent crude futures for May were at $68.27, down 95 cents a barrel or 1.4 percent by 1515 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $64.66 a barrel, also down 95 cents or 1.5%. A massive U.S. stimulus package passed this month, raising prospects for global economic growth but also inflation.

  • Ernst: Pelosi's move to overturn Iowa House race 'incredibly hypocritical'

    Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, discusses how House Speaker Pelosi may attempt to undo the tight race won by Rep. Miller-Meeks.

  • Ivanka Trump Golfs in a White Tee, Cropped Khakis & Golf Shoes With Jared Kushner & Their Sons

    The group all opted for matching attire.

  • Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court — and his grip on GOP — at Mar-a-Lago

    The question of how much clout former president Donald Trump would retain after leaving office and where he would wield it has been answered.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway.

  • Cole Custer cuts across Bubba Wallace, makes contact with the wall

    Watch as the No. 41 of Cole Custer cuts across the nose of Bubba Wallace's car and hits the wall at Phoenix.

  • Illinois vs Ohio State Best Bets, Odds

    OSU and Illinois meet for the third time this season, a title match for the Big Ten Championship. Illinois is hot, winning 13 of the last 14 games. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

  • J-Lo and A-Rod say they are 'working through some things' after reported split

    Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

  • Dustin Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics golf tournament

    Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1 golfer, will skip the Tokyo Olympic tournament, opening up a spot for another American man.

  • Stacey Abrams calls Republican efforts to restrict voting in Georgia ‘Jim Crow in a suit’

    Bill includes various measures including ending the right to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse Stacey Abrams said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday: ‘I do absolutely agree that it’s racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie.’ Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP Stacey Abrams has described Republican efforts to restrict voting rights in Georgia as “racist” and “a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie”. Abrams, who helped Democrats win two key US Senate runoff elections in her home state in January that gave the party a narrow control of the chamber, is a leading critic of voter suppression efforts by Republicans. The bill in Georgia, SB241, includes various measures including ending the right to vote by mail without having to provide an excuse, and other new identification requirements. Republicans have held up what they say is a risk of voter fraud as justification for the legislation despite the lack of evidence of wrongdoing. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Abrams said the moves by lawmakers in Georgia would significantly curtail voting access after a record number of voters propelled Democratic victories in the 2020 race. “Well, first of all, I do absolutely agree that it’s racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie. We know that the only thing that precipitated these changes, it’s not that there was the question of security. “In fact, the secretary of state and the governor went to great pains to assure America that Georgia’s elections were secure. And so the only connection that we can find is that more people of color voted, and it changed the outcome of elections in a direction that Republicans do not like. “And so, instead of celebrating better access and more participation, their response is to try to eliminate access to voting for primarily communities of color. And there’s a direct correlation between the usage of drop boxes, the usage of in-person early voting, especially on Sundays, and the use of vote by mail and a direct increase in the number of people of color voting.” Filibuster reform Abrams, a former senior state legislator and unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in Georgia, also called on Sunday for the US Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the filibuster. “Protection of democracy is so fundamental that it should be exempt from the filibuster rules,” Abrams told CNN. The Democratic-led House on 3 March passed a bill intended to reform voting procedures, increase voter participation and require states to assign independent commissions the task of redrawing congressional districts to guard against partisan manipulation. There is a debate among Democrats, who narrowly control the Senate thanks to those two Georgia victories, on whether to modify or even eliminate the filibuster, a longstanding fixture that means most legislation cannot advance without 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate rather than a simple majority. The filibuster already has been scaled back and does not apply to judicial or cabinet appointments and some budgetary measures, Abrams noted, so it should be suspended for the voting rights legislation. Abrams, a former minority leader in the Georgia house of representatives, has emerged as a leading Democratic voice on voting rights. Joe Biden has said he would sign the election legislation into law if it is passed by Congress, but also has indicated opposition to completely eliminating the filibuster. The House-passed bill faces long odds in the Senate under current rules, where all 48 Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them would need to be joined by 10 of the 50 Republican senators to overcome a filibuster. Democrats have argued that the legislation is necessary to lower barriers to voting and to make the US political system more democratic and responsive to the needs of voters. Republicans have said it would take powers away from the states, and have promised to fight it if it becomes law. Reuters contributed to this report

  • Magna reveals electric live axle for pickup truck use

    Right now, the hottest thing in electrification is pickup trucks. Most of the early examples seem to be using purpose-built platforms and drivetrains to meet the challenge, such as with the GMC Hummer EV and its fully independent suspension. Magna calls it the eBeam, and it's a solid axle with either one or two electric motors positioned in the middle.

  • This best-selling frying pan is on sale for only £15

    Let's get cooking!

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.