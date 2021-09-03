Biden blames COVID for disappointing jobs report, names Afghan refugee resettlement czar
President Biden is blaming the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant for the disappointing jobs numbers in August. The release of the jobs report comes as the president taps former Delaware governor Jack Markell as his administration's new Afghan refugee resettlement czar. CBS News senior White House and political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN with details.