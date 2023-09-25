Biden blames 'extreme House Republicans' for pushing government towards shutdown
President Joe Biden calls out a "small group of extreme House Republicans" for pushing the government towards a shutdown.
President Joe Biden calls out a "small group of extreme House Republicans" for pushing the government towards a shutdown.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
The most expensive government shutdown cost $3 billion. The price tag of a possible sequel this fall could run even higher.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
The GOP field — minus the clear frontrunner — will meet in California on Wednesday night.
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that builds cash value and pays a death benefit no matter when you die, but the premiums are high.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A 1997 Acura SLX, a rebadged Isuzu Trooper, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
Last month X CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed that video calls would be coming to the app formerly known as Twitter as part of its transition into an "everything app." Now, new code in the X app reveals that both audio and video calls will be supported. The new findings were uncovered by tech veteran-turned-investor Chris Messina inside the X app's code.
PlatinumGames co-founder and vice president Hideki Kamiya is leaving the company next month. Kamiya acted as lead director for the Bayonetta series, among many other popular game franchises.
DJI’s Mini 4 Pro sets another new benchmark for small drones.
Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.
Palin's rising star was brought back to Earth after her sit-down with Couric.
The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.
Scrub Daddy, facial steamers, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
The first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.