Biden blasts Trump over suspected Russian cyberattack on fed agencies
FOX News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest from Washington on 'Special Report'
During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.
Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as a symbolic gesture to show Americans the shots are safe.
'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.
White House staffers received an email Tuesday night with instructions for vacating the building, several outlets, including CBS News and Politico, report.The memo said employees "will start departing" the week of Jan. 4, and it outlined information on everything their final paychecks to cleaning out refrigerators and microwaves.> A snippet: pic.twitter.com/qA0UZOvEUY> > — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 23, 2020But then on Wednesday morning, the staffers received another email telling them to disregard the previous message.> Here's text of disregard email to WH staff, per source:> > "Good morning EOP staff,> > Please disregard the below message. Updated information will be shared in the coming days.> > Thank you, White House Management Office" https://t.co/f48qWUHn0l> > — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 23, 2020It's unclear what exactly prompted the change, though there's speculation it's an attempt to appease President Trump, who has not given up his longshot bid to remain in the White House.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent
Israel's internal security agency said Thursday it detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet said a Palestinian suspect from the vicinity in the northern West Bank was apprehended as part of a joint operation with the Israel police and military. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier.
Calling it the greatest honor of his life, Senate President Emeritus Mike Miller said Wednesday he's stepping down from public life. In October 2019, Miller stepped down from his post of Senate president due to health issues related to prostate cancer. In January 2019, on the second day of the legislative session, Miller announced he was fighting stage 4 prostate cancer. At the time, Miller decided to step down as Senate president but kept his 27th District Senate seat. He already announced he would not seek reelection in 2022.
ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.
A newly identified variant of the coronavirus has led over 40 countries to impose travel restrictions against the United Kingdom, which registered a record number of daily cases on Tuesday.
The social media giant previously allowed President Trump to inherit Barack Obama's followers.
At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.
A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.
House Republicans went on the official record on Christmas Eve opposing Donald Trump’s and Democrats’ proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic. In a rare, brief pro forma session of the chamber on the morning before Christmas, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer requested “unanimous consent” to quickly take a vote on a bill to increase the stimulus check programme to $2,000 for most individuals instead of the $600 codified in a section of the comprehensive $900bn Covid relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week.
L.A. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is launching an initiative with eBay called Santa Sneaker Drop, helping sneaker lovers get some of the most exclusive kicks online using augmented reality technology. Davis believes the next generation will continue to lead the movement toward social justice.
Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.
Allister Heath: Does Boris's deal allow us to forge a brave new independent path? Allison Pearson: Britain has proven it has the character for independence Sterling dips as Brexit deal is sealed - live updates Analysis: PM may fail to sell this to Tory MPs Sir Keir Starmer will urge shadow cabinet to back deal Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK will finally "take back control" of its money, borders, laws and waters, a triumphant Boris Johnson has declared, as he welcomed Britain's trade agreement with the European Union. Speaking from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the agreement was a "good deal for the whole of Europe" and stressed the economic advantages to the EU. The Prime Minister acknowledged that the UK had made some concessions on fishing - one of the major sticking points in the negotiations - but argued that for the first time since 1973 the UK "will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters". Mr Johnson told viewers any disputes over tariffs would be resolved by an independent arbitration panel, and there will be no role for the European Court of Justice in UK law. MPs and peers will be recalled on December 30 to vote for it in Parliament, he said. In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen said the negotiations were "very difficult" but the deal was "fair and balanced". Follow the latest updates below.
A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of the financial hub's most ardent critics of Beijing, while his Next Media group is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom.
Letitia James wants Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to drop dime on whoever funded their pro-Donald Trump robocall schemes. The state of New York’s Attorney General’s office has subpoenaed two pro-Trump internet trolls in relation to a possible voter suppression scheme. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 58, have been subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James in relation to voter intimidation using a targeted robocall.
An alliance of political parties opposed to India's policies in Kashmir has won a majority of seats in local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semiautonomous status and took direct control last year. The alliance, which is pro-India but favors self-governance in Kashmir, won 112 out of a total of 280 seats in District Development Council elections, which were held in a staggered eight-phase process from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, won 74 seats.
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in the first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence community widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent