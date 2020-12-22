Biden blasts Trump over suspected Russian cyberattack on fed agencies

The Telegraph

Allister Heath: Does Boris's deal allow us to forge a brave new independent path? Allison Pearson: Britain has proven it has the character for independence Sterling dips as Brexit deal is sealed - live updates Analysis: PM may fail to sell this to Tory MPs Sir Keir Starmer will urge shadow cabinet to back deal The UK will finally "take back control" of its money, borders, laws and waters, a triumphant Boris Johnson has declared, as he welcomed Britain's trade agreement with the European Union. Speaking from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said the agreement was a "good deal for the whole of Europe" and stressed the economic advantages to the EU. The Prime Minister acknowledged that the UK had made some concessions on fishing - one of the major sticking points in the negotiations - but argued that for the first time since 1973 the UK "will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters". Mr Johnson told viewers any disputes over tariffs would be resolved by an independent arbitration panel, and there will be no role for the European Court of Justice in UK law. MPs and peers will be recalled on December 30 to vote for it in Parliament, he said. In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen said the negotiations were "very difficult" but the deal was "fair and balanced". Follow the latest updates below.