Biden blasts GOP lawmakers over national debt limit

President Joe Biden accuses GOP lawmakers of blocking efforts to increase the government's borrowing authority, by committing to filibuster the measure. Biden said he couldn't believe that it would happen "because the consequences are so dire." (Oct. 4)

  • Biden says if Republicans don't 'get out of the way' so the debt ceiling can be raised, Americans could see their finances affected

    Delivering remarks at the White House on Monday, President Biden said Republicans should allow Democrats in Congress to raise the debt ceiling before time runs out, later this month. Biden warned that Americans could start to see their retirement, savings and other finances affected days before the debt limit is reached if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.

  • Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

    President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s criticism comes as Congress faces an Oct 18 deadline to allow for more borrowing to keep the government operating after having accrued a total public debt of $28.4 trillion. The House has passed a measure to suspend the debt limit, but McConnell is forcing Senate Democrats into a cumbersome process that could drag on for weeks and brush up against a deadline with little margin for error.

  • Biden calls Republicans' stance on debt ceiling 'reckless'

    Congressional Republicans' refusal to vote alongside Democrats to raise the debt ceiling is "reckless and dangerous," US President Joe Biden says in a speech from the White House.

