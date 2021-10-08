Biden blocks attempt by Trump to withhold White House documents from Jan. 6 probe

Joey Garrison and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's administration formally rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold White House documents from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter Friday to the National Archives obtained by USA TODAY, White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote that "President Biden has determined that any assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents."

"As President Biden has stated," Remus continued, "the insurrection that took place on January 6, and the extraordinary events surrounding it, must be subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again."

The White House has said that it would not be appropriate for Biden to assert executive privilege to block the release of documents sought by the January 6 Select Committee, a bipartisan House panel.

"The president is dedicated to ensuring that something like [Jan. 6] could never happen again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations including the January 6 Select Committee to bring to light what happened as a part of this process," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. "The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that had been provided to us by the National Archives."

Psaki added that it is an "ongoing process" and noted that this is just the first set of documents. "We will evaluate questions of privilege on a case by case basis," she said.

This is a developing story.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarriosn.

