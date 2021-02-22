Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses

Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, approaches the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after visiting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site near Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to the nation's smallest businesses and taking steps to further equity in what is known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees — the overwhelming majority of small businesses — can apply for the forgivable loans. Biden's team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

Other efforts will remove a prohibition on lending to a company with at least 20% ownership by a person arrested or convicted for a nonfraud felony in the prior year, as well as allowing those behind on their federal student loans to seek relief through the program. The administration is also clarifying that noncitizen legal residents can apply to the program.

The PPP, first rolled out in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed in December, was meant to help keep Americans employed during the economic downturn. It allows small and mid-size businesses suffering a loss of revenue to access federal loans, which are forgivable if 60% of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.

The Biden effort is aimed at correcting disparities in how the program was administered by the Trump administration.

Data from the Paycheck Protection Program released Dec. 1 and analyzed by The Associated Press show that many minority owners desperate for a relief loan didn’t receive one until the PPP’s last few weeks while many more white business owners were able to get loans earlier in the program.

The program, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8 and handed out 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion, helped many businesses stay on their feet when government measures to control the coronavirus forced many to shut down or operate at a diminished capacity.

The latest PPP, which began on Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans — about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress — with an average loan under $74,000.

A further renewal of the program is not included in Biden's $1.9 trillion “ American Rescue Plan,” which he hopes Congress will pass in the coming weeks.

  • Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms, says official

    U.S. President Joe Biden will launch changes on Monday to the main U.S. coronavirus aid program for small businesses to try to reach smaller, minority-owned firms and sole proprietors left behind in previous rounds of aid. Biden administration officials said that for two weeks starting on Wednesday, the Small Business Administration will only accept applications for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from firms with fewer than 20 employees to ensure that they are not crowded out by larger firms. The changes, to be formally announced by Biden on Monday, come as small business bankers say demand for Paycheck Protection loans is slowing as firms reopen.

  • Biden to announce changes to PPP loan program, with focus on smallest businesses

    President Joe Biden will announce changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Monday afternoon that includes a two-week window that only allows businesses with less than 20 employees to apply for loans, and includes improvements to place a bigger emphasis on equity. The program received $284 billion for small business loans as part of December’s $900 billion COVID-19 relief package and reopened to lenders and borrowers on Jan. 11. Administration officials say in the first month, the Small Business Administration has approved about $134 billion in forgivable small business loans to about 1.8 million small businesses for an average loan size of about $74,000.

