Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses

  • President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media after exiting Air Force One, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing site in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, approaches the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after visiting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site near Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden walks by freezers used to hold the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing site with Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, in Portage, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
1 / 5

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media after exiting Air Force One, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced changes Monday to target more federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color.

Biden says a lot of these mom and pop businesses “got muscled out of the way” by larger businesses seeking federal money in the early days of the pandemic. He said changes taking effect Wednesday will provide long overdue aid to these smaller enterprises that he says are being “crushed” by the pandemic-driven economic downturn.

"America’s small businesses are hurting, hurting badly and they need help now,” Biden said.

Under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program, the administration is establishing a two-week window, starting Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees — the overwhelming majority of small businesses — can apply for the forgivable loans.

Biden's team is also carving out $1 billion to direct toward sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians, the majority of which are owned by women and people of color.

Other efforts will remove a prohibition on lending to a company with at least 20% ownership by a person arrested or convicted for a nonfraud felony in the prior year, as well as allowing those behind on their federal student loans to seek relief through the program. The administration is also clarifying that noncitizen legal residents can apply to the program.

First rolled out in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed in December, the program was meant to help keep Americans employed during the economic downturn. It allows small and mid-size businesses suffering loss of revenue to access federal loans, which are forgivable if 60% of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.

The Biden effort is aimed at correcting disparities in how the program was administered by the Trump administration.

Data from the Paycheck Protection Program released Dec. 1 and analyzed by The Associated Press show that many minority owners desperate for a relief loan didn’t receive one until the PPP’s last few weeks while many more white business owners were able to get loans earlier in the program.

The program, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8 and handed out 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion, helped many businesses stay afloat when government measures to control the coronavirus forced many to shut down or operate at a diminished capacity.

The latest PPP, which began Jan. 11 and runs through the end of March, has already paid out $133.5 billion in loans — about half of the $284 billion allocated by Congress — with an average loan under $74,000.

A further renewal of the program is not included in Biden's $1.9 trillion “ American Rescue Plan,” which he hopes Congress will pass in the coming weeks.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s next for Philadelphia Eagles after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts

    What's next for Philadelphia Eagles after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts

  • Rich Gannon not returning to CBS

    Rich Gannon is not returning to CBS for a 17th season as an NFL game analyst, the network confirmed to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. CBS chose not to renew Gannon’s contract, making him a free agent. The network has not named a replacement, but Adam Archuleta and James Lofton are internal candidates for [more]

  • Non-Greasy Deep Conditioners Your Curly Hair Will Love

    Say hello to springy, quenched curls.From Marie Claire

  • Report: Chris Ballard gave Eagles expiration date on Carson Wentz offer

    Chris Ballard wasn't waiting around all offseason.

  • 50+ Amazing Things That Happened in the '50s

    It's a decade where you'll meet multiple princesses, a new Queen, The King, Prince and the future King of Pop.From Redbook

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Sparks U.K. Bidding War (EXCLUSIVE)

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first major interview since splitting with the British Royal Family has sparked a hot bidding war in the U.K. for rights to air the highly coveted sit-down. Sources tell Variety that Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky and free-to-air player ITV are bidding for the CBS primetime special, hosted by Oprah Winfrey. […]

  • Biden announces changes in loan program aimed at aiding small and minority-owned businesses

    Biden had previously criticized the loan program for having helped larger businesses with existing banking relationships while many smaller businesses struggled to get relief.

  • Biden’s Economic Legacy at Stake as Next Package Takes Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- The next phase of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is fast taking shape, with an economic-recovery package that will potentially far surpass his $1.9 trillion virus-relief plan in size, complexity and overall ambition.The White House and congressional Democrats are busy plotting strategy for the proposal, which could be unveiled next month, kicking off a legislative process that may culminate by August.The centerpiece will be possibly the biggest infrastructure-spending commitment since the New Deal -- including roads, bridges and rural broadband internet. Progressives are eyeing much more, such as an expansion of Obamacare and a public-sector jobs program, along with tax measures including an increase in the capital-gains levy.But stuffing it with too many controversial proposals could threaten its approval or force it to be broken up, and put in peril the Democrats’ thin majorities in the 2022 midterm elections. Still, Democrats see a narrow opening to forge Biden’s legacy: not just restoring the U.S. economy to its pre-pandemic state, but reversing the trend of sluggish growth in recent years with the most far-reaching measures in decades.Biden’s virus-relief package is “going to help us get us back on the growth pattern we were on before,” said Virginia Representative Don Beyer, who, as incoming chair of the Joint Economic Committee, is a leading Democratic macroeconomic-policy voice. “The genius of the second plan is that it gives us the opportunity to punch GDP up above the long-term trend,” he said in an interview.During his campaign, Biden proposed $2 trillion for economic rebuilding, a step up from the $1.5 trillion level proposed in the House last year, which Democrats are now calling a “floor.”China CardBiden is aiming to succeed where Donald Trump and other predecessors have failed, when funding disputes stymied measures that economists say are vital to boosting long-term productivity. The president is selling the package as a way to counter China, which has deployed public investment not only to boost its own growth but to build global influence as well.As challenging as it may be to enact, such arguments may make the core infrastructure piece likely to be the easiest component to get through Congress.Bipartisan support for improved highway, transit, waterway and flood-mitigation work is strong, while deficit concerns are at the lowest level in decades. There’s also a Sept. 30 deadline in Congress for reauthorizing surface-transportation funding -- offering a ready-made vehicle for pursuing infrastructure measures.“Much of our infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful design life,” said Thomas Smith, executive director of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which will issue its latest quadrennial report card on U.S. infrastructure on March 3. “We’ve neglected it for far too long, and we’ve watched other countries continue to invest and continue to move ahead of the United States.”The ASCE’s last assessment, in 2017, was a D+. Back then, it estimated the U.S. needed $4.5 trillion in infrastructure spending over the following 10 years. With about $2.5 trillion in estimated outlays already in train, that left a $2 trillion gap -- which Biden’s proposal could largely fill.Congressional Budget Office figures indicate that a $1.5 trillion package would be equivalent to all federal spending on transportation and water infrastructure in the 14 years through 2017.The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee plans a hearing on transportation investment on Wednesday, when Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, are scheduled to testify.But infrastructure could become ensnared by a push among liberal lawmakers to tack on a raft of other items, from creating a government-run health insurance plan and making unionization easier, to a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and a carbon tax.Political RiskMeanwhile, House moderates in swing districts are facing the perils of redistricting ahead of the midterms, and could insist on limiting the scope of the bill to rein in its cost and limit partisan battles. Fights could also emerge over formulas for divvying up the money among states and cities.Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal said Thursday her large cohort of House Democrats will decide in the coming weeks which elements to advocate in the package -- including whether to use it as an opportunity to roll back Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.Jayapal’s group was instrumental in attaching to the pandemic-relief plan an increase in the hourly minimum wage to $15, something that’s become easily the most controversial potential holdup for that bill.The progressive caucus has proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, and is already advocating that it include expanded child and elder care.The question of funding, whether by raising taxes or issuing more debt, also looms large, and many Republicans are set to be vociferous in opposing much of the plan.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is expected to propose tax hikes, including equalizing ordinary income and capital-gains levies for those making more than $1 million a year and ending the deferral of capital gains. He’d also change international tax provisions in the 2017 tax law and close the carried-interest loophole, according to a Democratic aide.Some lawmakers favor raising the federal gasoline tax -- now 18.4 cents a gallon and 24.4 cents for diesel -- for the first time since 1993, though Wyden in 2019 expressed opposition to the idea, calling it regressive.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who argues that deficit spending makes more sense with interest rates historically low, said on CNBC last week that “certainly part of the package, the parts that are permanent, will be paid for in order to not raise long-term deficits.”While the yield on 10-year Treasury notes has risen markedly in recent weeks, Friday’s level of 1.34% is far below the 50-year average of about 6.16%.“There’s a lot of appetite to do something this year,” said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the Eno Center for Transportation. “But there seems to be no appetite to pay for it.”Despite all the hurdles, Biden has a strong hand. Upgrading and maintaining infrastructure acts as its own stimulus, unleashing real demand for equipment makers, materials suppliers and, most importantly, workers.Nucor Corp., Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and U.S. Steel Corp., the country’s three largest steel producers, have been lobbying through their industry groups since the election to persuade lawmakers to back whatever infrastructure package the Biden administration puts forth.Productivity PotentialSuch spending would also be a huge boon for Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s largest machinery makers, which attributed a drop in North American construction-equipment sales to weaker demand for pipelines and road construction.There’s also the potential for a long-term payoff, if investments translate into productivity gains -- such as savings on shipping and commuting costs when roads, rails and ports are improved, or avoiding the kind of power-grid failures on display this month in Texas.“We cannot throw all fiscal discipline to the wind, but the standards for fiscal prudence have indeed changed in light of the global decline in the normal structure of interest rates,” said David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and a former Federal Reserve and Treasury official.“If the rate of return on an investment exceeds your borrowing cost, it makes sense to do that investment, and with lower borrowing costs, more investments today can clear that bar.”(Updates with details of Senate hearing in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • 'Untold: Patriots Revealed' uncovers unsung heroes of American Revolution

    Pete Hegseth hosts new Fox Nation special 'Untold: Patriots Revealed.'

  • Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than one percent of its population. López Obrador said Tuesday that comparing countries is in “bad taste,” but went on to say “the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbor, did worse than us.” The Mexican government's “estimated” death toll from COVID-19 is now about 201,000.

  • French actor Gérard Depardieu reportedly charged with rape

    Gérard Depardieu has reportedly been charged with rape and sexual assault. The French actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in 1990's Cyrano de Bergerac, was charged after an actress accused him of raping and assaulting her at his home in 2018, Agence France-Presse reports. They were reportedly rehearsing for a play at the time, per Page Six. "According to a source close to the case, Depardieu is a friend of the actress's family," AFP also says. A probe into the allegations against 72-year-old Depardieu was previously closed in 2019 after the Paris prosecutor's office said that "numerous investigations" weren't able to substantiate the claims, The New York Times reported. But the case was reportedly reopened last year, and Depardieu was charged in December. According to The Guardian, the accuser, who is in her 20s, refiled a complaint after the previous investigation was dropped. A lawyer for Depardieu told AFP he "completely rejects the accusations" against him, while a lawyer for the alleged victim asked for privacy during the proceedings. More stories from theweek.comIs the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsNASA, FAA reportedly among 9 federal agencies targeted in alleged Russian cyberattack

  • Alex Salmond pulls out of Holyrood appearance after evidence redacted

    Alex Salmond has cancelled his testimony to a Holyrood inquiry after a dossier of claims he made against Nicola Sturgeon was heavily censored following pressure from Scottish prosecutors. Opposition MSPs said that the Scottish Parliament was left facing a “credibility crisis” after Mr Salmond’s written submission was finally published by the legislature on Monday, only to be pulled Tuesday morning, on the eve of his scheduled appearance. The Crown Office expressed “grave concerns” over the publication of the evidence, believed to relate to a court order that prevents publication of information likely to lead to the identification of complainers in Mr Salmond’s criminal trial. A redacted version of Mr Salmond's dossier, with around 500 words deleted, was released Tuesday afternoon. However, Mr Salmond's legal team claimed there was no legal basis for the changes and he pulled out of giving evidence. His camp believes the episode adds weight to his belief that a tyrannical Crown Office, the equivalent body to the Crown Prosecution Service in England, is inappropriately meddling in the Holyrood inquiry in an attempt to protect Ms Sturgeon and her allies. The Crown Office is run by the Lord Advocate, James Wolffe, who under the Scottish legal and political system is also a member of Ms Sturgeon’s cabinet. Mr Salmond has already accused the Crown Office of wilfully misinterpreting legislation around the disclosure of evidence to obstruct the parliamentary committee, a situation he described as “extraordinary and totally unacceptable”. Liz Smith, a veteran Tory MSP, said Tuesday had been “the most depressing day for the reputation of the Scottish Parliament” in her 14 years there. She added: “It is currently failing in its duty to hold government to account and properly serve the people of Scotland. This badly needs fixing.” The parts of Mr Salmond’s submission which has now been censored include details of the run-up to a meeting in early April 2018 at Ms Sturgeon's home, which she told Holyrood was when she first became aware he was being investigated by the civil service for sexual harassment allegations. Mr Salmond claims she knew about it earlier, and if she is shown to have deliberately misled Holyrood, she would be expected to resign. The redacted sections of the evidence were being widely shared online on Tuesday night, after members of the public downloaded the original versions. However, under Holyrood rules, the decision to unpublish the evidence could restrict Mr Salmond’s testimony, as MSPs are not allowed to ask about testimony that is not published. Mr Salmond's lawyer, David McKie, said the “eleventh hour” decision to redact evidence “has created a significant legal impediment to his oral evidence”. The Scottish parliament has said it is unable to share with either Mr Salmond or the public the basis of the Crown’s concerns. Mr Salmond has raised the prospect of appearing on Friday instead, subject to legal advice, with the committee to meet Wednesday to discuss its next move. In a letter, Mr McKie added: “It is now clearly impossible for him to attend [on Wednesday] in these circumstances, but he remains willing to attend on Friday. He accepts that is entirely in the hands of the committee.” There are calls for Mr Wolffe to make a statement to explain his department's interference in the work of a parliamentary committee. The Holyrood inquiry is investigating the civil service probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond, which was found to be unlawful, not the criminal investigation, which saw him cleared of all charges. Neil Findlay, a Labour MSP, said the botched civil service case had cost taxpayers at least £1 million and expressed concern over the decision to alter Mr Salmond's evidence. He said: “This is a crisis for the credibility of this parliament. We need someone to come and explain to us what has happened. We simply cannot let this pass without members interrogating that decision.” A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “The SPCB [Scottish Parliament Corporate Body] agreed to republish the submission in redacted form in line with representations from the Crown Office. We cannot comment any further on the redactions as the Crown Office has advised that its correspondence on this matter must be kept confidential.”

  • Summer holiday hopes send travel stocks surging

    British Airways owner IAG and jet maker Rolls Royce were among the FTSE 100’s top risers as UK prime minister Boris Johnson set out his long-awaited "roadmap" out of lockdown.

  • Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enough

    Many small businesses have applied for and received funds from the latest iteration of the government's Paycheck Protection Program, but most say they will need more help, a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided first to Axios shows.What's happening: Only 11% of firms that received a PPP loan say they are very confident they will be able to maintain payroll if no further government relief is provided and 67% of loan recipients expect to exhaust their second loan funding in April or May.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The survey of 1,293 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses participants conducted Feb. 15-16 found that 66% of small businesses qualified for a second PPP loan and 83% of those who qualified have applied for a second PPP loan.43% don’t think their business will return to normal until either the fourth quarter or 2022.55% of those who received the loans were able to hire or rehire some employees.Heads up: The new PPP loans were part of the $900 billion relief package signed by former President Trump in January, and President Biden is expected to temporarily limit big companies from applying, Axios reports.The big picture: The latest round is shaping up to be much like its predecessor: A temporary help to some companies, but far short of a panacea for the small business sector.Thus far, 50% of small business owners have dipped into their personal savings and 58% have foregone paying themselves.Watch this space: Just 30% of small business owners said they were very confident they could get access to a line of credit or loan for their business from a financial institution, compared to 54% who said they were very confident they could access one pre-pandemic.82% of small business owners agreed it was important for Congress to create a new loan program to provide small businesses with access to longer-term capital.Between the lines: Goldman analysts note that financing woes are that much worse for Black-owned businesses.73% of eligible Black business owners have applied for a second PPP loan, compared to 83% of all small business owners.42% of Black business owners who have applied for a second PPP loan have been approved and received loan funding (vs 54% overall).16% of Black business owners are very confident they would be able to access a line of credit or loan for their business from a financial institution (30% overall).Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • England batsmen must step up to support Root, says Thorpe

    Assistant coach Graham Thorpe has challenged England's batsmen to step up and lighten the load on captain Joe Root's shoulders ahead of the third Test against India.

  • The Most Valuable Sports Empires — And the Teams That Make Them Rich

    The word “empire” might seem grandiose when discussing the richest enterprises in sports, until you look at the list of the most valuable. Read More: The Richest Athletes in the World...

  • Biden Admin to Change PPP to Target Small Businesses

    The Biden administration on Monday announced several planned changes to the Paycheck Protection Program aimed at delivering “equitable relief” to small businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly minority-owned businesses and those that may have had difficulty securing forgivable loans. “While the Paycheck Protection Program has delivered urgent relief to many businesses across the country, the initial round of PPP last year left too many minority-owned and mom-and-pop businesses out while larger, well-connected businesses got funds quickly,” an administration official told reporters on Sunday. Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have a two-week window to apply for funding, beginning Wednesday. Larger businesses will not be allowed to apply during that time. Beginning next week, a number of new eligibility rules will take effect: $1 billion will be set aside for sole proprietors, such as home contractors and beauticians. Self-employed, sole proprietors, and independent contractors were previously excluded or received a pittance, as loan amounts were calculated based on the number of employees. Also included under the new directive are small-business owners with non-fraud-related felonies, those delinquent on their federal student loans, and some non-citizen residents, such as Green Card holders or those in the country on visas, all of whom were previously ineligible. The program builds upon the forgivable-loan program created by Congress last year. The program, which closed in August but later reopened in December to allow owners to apply for a second loan, has struggled to help the nation’s smallest businesses as the coronavirus pandemic has caused rolling shutdowns across the country for much of the last year. Congress targeted the second round of loans to businesses with fewer than 300 employees that have faced a revenue decrease of at least 25 percent during the first, second, or third quarters of 2020. Businesses with fewer than 10 employees saw a 60 percent boost while rural businesses experienced a 30 percent increase. Lawmakers set aside $12 billion for minority-owned businesses: funding that has been distributed through Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions has increased by 40 percent, according to a statement from the White House. Since December, roughly $134 billion has been lent to 1.8 million small-business owners with about half of the allocated funds remaining. President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill would add an additional $7 billion to the program.

  • How Progressives Are Building Power in the Biden White House

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn order to understand just how open the lines of communication are between the progressive left and President Joe Biden, look no further than White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s call log.Klain speaks to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “quite often,” recently talked to freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a newly minted Squad member, and has conversations with many “less famous” individuals in the Democratic Party’s left wing on a regular basis, he told The Daily Beast in an interview. Almost always, those chats are conducted over the phone.“Progressives are a big part of our party and making sure their voices are heard here at the White House is a big part of my job,” said Klain. On Friday, he confirmed that several progressive hires for new roles within the White House will soon be made public.Klain’s frequent communication with top leaders on the left is part of a critical, emerging infrastructure within the White House. The goal, described by three White House officials, including the chief of staff, is not only to elevate their ideas and concerns, but to make them a permanent part of the policy making process.Famously known for teetering on the periphery of power within their own party, progressives now have direct access to the administration, jettisoning an initial assumption that the activist class would merely be tolerated in Bidenworld. The escalating dynamic—a mix of phone calls, briefing invitations, and broader mutual courtship—represents a notable shift from how progressives conducted business under former President Barack Obama, when many felt alienated and sidelined, and how some expected to carry on early into the Biden era. Together, it captures the key alliances forming behind the scenes between the White House and passionate liberals on the outside.When Biden announced Klain, an amiable loyalist and seasoned operator, as his first appointment last November, many Democrats across the party’s spectrum praised his selection. He’s since become a point of rapid response for many on the left who are angling to get within earshot of the president.Ron Klain Will Be the Best Ebola Czar YetBut the progressive pursuit is not up to Klain alone.“One of our key goals… is to ensure that we’re engaging partners, that we’re mobilizing partners and leaders around the president’s agenda,” a second White House official told The Daily Beast, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications. “What I say to people is: ‘Set yourself loose. If you have these relationships, we’re all here to serve this broad coalition.’”Climate activists are among those building some of the strongest bonds within the White House. During the transition, Biden and Sanders allies created a special task force to address goals like a Green New Deal and reducing the country’s fossil fuel reliance. In his inauguration address, the president called the global catastrophe “a climate in crisis.”Evan Weber, co-founder and political director of the Sunrise Movement, has since muscled his way into discussions about their aggressive agenda. So much so that when he needs to contact John Kerry, the former secretary of state and newly appointed climate czar, the two find time to chat. Weber speaks to Kerry, Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser, and other officials “on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis,” according to a source with knowledge of the talks.Dems Urged Not to ‘Waste a Second’ Negotiating as Republicans Back Away From COVID Relief Yasmine Taeb has experienced a similarly warm reception from the White House. In late December, Taeb, a human rights lawyer, was among a group of activists who compiled and sent a book of 100 progressive foreign policy practitioners to incoming administration officials hoping to influence important staffing decisions. Just a few months later, she said officials had consulted the list and made “several” hires from the recommendations, with others currently in the process of being interviewed.“The White House referred to it as a ‘fantastic resource’ and I’ve been in touch with them regularly about it,” said Taeb, sharing details of a positive email she received from an administration contact. “I’m trying to work to ensure that we get as many of the candidates that we recommended into the administration as possible,” she said. “They are in fact using it for staffing purposes.”On the inside, other officials echoed that desire to engage regularly. “This is very much in line with who he is,” said a third White House official about Biden’s pledge to unify ideologically divergent groups. “He wants to make sure that there’s open communication, open lines. He wants to make sure he doesn’t leave anyone out. He wants to hear from folks.”After the hard-fought Democratic primary and general election concluded, Biden promised to assemble a “broad coalition” to defeat former President Donald Trump. In doing so, many progressives temporarily withheld their usual criticisms, mindful of that end goal. As the first few days of Biden’s term came together, he rolled out staff that alleviated concerns that he might put a hawkish foreign policy fixture or overt career corporatist, for example, as key department heads. When Tony Blinken and Janet Yellen were announced as secretaries of state and treasury, respectively, progressives exhaled.In the following weeks, activists took note of other figures who could potentially become allies on the inside. On the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein, formerly of the Economic Policy Institute, and Heather Boushey, who co-founded the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, are viewed as formidable forces to promote their shared worldview. Sharon Block, a veteran of Obamaworld and Harvard Law School who joined the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs as its associate administrator, is considered a friendly voice for the left. Klain said more high-profile regulatory hires are in the works.Progressives: Our Time Is Now. Manchin: Not So Fast.“Progressives are eager to know the right point of contact for outside groups, especially those who want to help shape and sell the policy agenda,” said Tom Perriello, the executive director of the Open Society Foundations. “They want a relationship more like a governing partnership than a posture of constant pressure, and so far that seems to be working.”That appears to be consistent among several policy concentrations. Julie Chávez Rodriguez, a former senior official during the latter half of Biden’s campaign, now leads the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Cristóbal Alex, who served as president of Latino Victory Fund, is now deputy cabinet secretary within the White House; and Gautam Raghavan, who was chief of staff to Rep. Pramilya Jayapal (D-WA), a key negotiator on Capitol Hill, is currently deputy director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Arguably even more than other highly visible members, Jayapal is seen as an influential dealmaker across the party divide, particularly on the COVID-19 relief package.Nearly a year into the pandemic, where issues around unemployment reached crisis levels, progressives were slotted into top positions within Biden’s Labor Department. The president ultimately tapped Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, to lead the agency—but only after having a discussion with Sanders, who was also under consideration. Two former campaign advisers to Sanders, Analilia Mejia and Josh Orton, now hold prominent roles within the agency; Orton is Walsh’s senior policy adviser and Mejia is deputy director of the women’s bureau. Previously entrenched in both the politics and policies central to making Sandersworld tick, Orton, in particular, has developed alliances on the left that allow him to relay information directly to Walsh. In other areas, Biden has tapped top talent from Warren’s roster, including nominating Rohit Chopra, a close policy hand, to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.“We’ll go to them,” the first White House official said about their strategy. “Of course we want people to come to us, but we will do anything and everything to build these partnerships. In some cases it’s joining their meetings and joining their coalition convenings, in other cases it’s them joining ours.”Elaborating on the internal play-by-play of the developing relationships, the official said that they have privately walked progressives through details of the president’s most pressing priorities and implementation plans through invitation-only briefings, including around his immigration agenda and the American Rescue Plan.“I always say, [if there’s] somebody on this list that needs to be on it that you don’t see, send it to me and we’ll add them,” the official said, specifically referencing solicitations to left-wing Democrats through email invitations.Not every announcement, however, has been equally embraced. Last month, Biden appointed Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser whom some progressives view skeptically, to lead the Domestic Policy Council. Rice previously ran the National Security Council, an inter-agency job by definition. He also appointed former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), another moderate Democrat, to run the Office of Public Engagement. Both jobs typically involve heavy outreach to outside organizations.At the center of the intra-party debate, for now, is Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden is known for being unsympathetic and even antagonistic toward progressives, often through her personal Twitter account. While Tanden apologized profusely to both Republicans and Democrats during her Senate confirmation hearings, her words did not assuage the concerns of at least one member in her own party. Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he would not vote to confirm her, a revelation that possibly throws her entire nomination into jeopardy.Outside the White House, other progressives are discreetly increasing their activities. On Wednesday, more than 100 community leaders and activists who supported Sanders convened a private Zoom meeting to discuss their chief policy concerns. Some individuals on the call, which was accessed by The Daily Beast, were delegates for his two presidential bids; others are closely tied to the senator and are in regular contact with top leaders in Congress.During one impassioned moment of the roughly 90-minute conversation, a prominent activist inveighed against Manchin and fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “We’ve got two senators… that are going to have to be pushed on everything,” the source said before rattling off a handful of others, including Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Jon Tester (D-MT) as possibly stifling progressive legislation.Still, the bulk of the conversation focused on Congress, not the White House. “No more happy talk!” the activist said loudly. “It’s Democrats over there this time, it’s not Mitch McConnell,” the source continued, predicting that there’s “nothing” progressives care about in “any deep way” that will garner Republican support.“That’s delusional,” the source exclaimed. “We don’t live in that world!”The nighttime Zoom call was a microcosm of what the White House may face from more fervent activists as differences of scale on certain policies begin to expose party-wide fissures. Two priorities currently being discussed on the left, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and forgiving $50,000 of federal student loan debt, have the potential to do that.Klain says he is well aware that some progressives aren’t too fond of traditional Democrats. He also understands that they won’t always bend.“I absolutely know that,” he said. Instead, his approach relies on having “regular conversations”—as opposed to needlessly adversarial ones—with those who are willing to come to the table.“People call with their suggestions, I listen, try to be respectful,” he added. “Sometimes people are happy, sometimes people aren’t, but we keep the dialogue going either way.”Asked if he considers himself as some kind of a left whisperer, capable of corralling the critical from within the administration, he demurred.“I’m not sure I consider myself a ‘left whisperer,’” Klain said. “Whatever that is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Allen v Farrow' directors got Woody Allen to address accusations in the docuseries without ever interviewing him thanks to his audiobook

    The docuseries used the audio book of Allen's recent autobiography to get his voice in the movie after he didn't respond to their requests to appear.