Can Biden break out of the presidential approval trap?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damon Linker, Senior correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Biden.
President Biden. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Joe Biden just completed a very successful foreign trip. His meetings with world leaders at the G7 summit in the U.K. and with NATO allies in Belgium went smoothly, with important issues on the agenda and amity the order of the day. Meanwhile, his sober, cordial, but firm meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva went about as well as anyone could have hoped.

For those Americans who cringed and winced their way through the Trump presidency, these events were a hugely reassuring return to form for the United States — meaning, above all, a return to normalcy — after four years of unpresidential idiocy, corruption, and recklessness. That's certainly how Biden's trip has been covered in the mainstream press.

But will it make any difference to Biden's political support at home? Will we see any sign that the American people collectively favor such a reversion to the mean from Trump's outlier presidency? I doubt it. Because one of the many strange consequences of intense polarization, negative partisanship, and media self-segregation is that public opinion at the presidential level is now largely frozen and unresponsive to events. The question is whether there's anything Biden can do to break out of that dynamic and wear down those predisposed to disapprove of him — or if his support is fated to remain fixed in place for the rest of his presidency.

The Trump presidency may have felt like a rollercoaster, but by historic standards his approval ratings were as smooth as a proverbial drive across the Kansas countryside. According to FiveThirtyEight's aggregation of polls, he spent most of his first year in the doldrums between 36 and 38 percent approval. After that, he tended to float, with only occasional peaks and valleys, between 41 and 43 percent. That's quite steady.

But were the raw numbers accurate? Persistent polling errors that tended systematically to undercount Republicans throughout the Trump era suggest that the president's approval might have been a few points higher than the reported levels — perhaps 40-42 for the first year and 45-47 through the remaining three years. The fact that Trump managed to win 46 percent of the vote in 2016 and 47 percent in 2020 would seem to point in that direction. But whatever the case, Trump's ratings never moved very much. He remained solidly under 50 percent for the entirety of his presidency, and he never approached the painful lows reached by George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, or Richard Nixon.

So far, at least, Biden is proving to be even more stable than Trump. He began his presidency at 53 percent, he's currently at his low of 51.9, and he's gotten as high as 55.1. That's quite a narrow range in comparison with every president from Harry Truman through Barack Obama, especially if it lasts. Truman's approval peaked at 87 percent and sank to a low of 22 percent. Lyndon Johnson ranged from just under 80 percent to the mid-30s. Ronald Reagan peaked at 68 percent and fell as low as 35. Bill Clinton floated between 71 and 40 percent. Obama hit 65 percent in the opening weeks of his presidency but spent much of it below 50 percent, with a low just under 41 percent.

The stability of Trump and, so far, Biden is distinctive and almost certainly a function of our polarized and siloed political environment. Democrats support the Democrat, Republicans support the Republican, and most independents are basically Democrats or Republicans in all but name, telling pollsters the same thing as those less hesitant to label themselves in partisan terms. Moreover, each side has its own media ecosystem that reinforces its own narrative, with built-in, automatic spin, making it exceedingly difficult for presidential actions or outside events to change the dynamic and bring those on one side over to the other.

Now, of course the electorate isn't completely frozen in place. In 2016, Trump did appeal to and succeed in re-sorting the electorate in a handful of crucial states in the upper Midwest. He also marginally added to his electoral coalition between 2016 and 2020 in ways that could prove fateful going forward. (We'll learn more about this in 2022 and 2024.) And Biden did manage to significantly increase his vote share over Hillary Clinton's in 2016 by being a more effective vehicle for anti-Trump sentiment, which was very strong in a country where well over 50 percent disapproved of the Republican's performance for the entirety of his presidency.

But these shifts were mostly modest in size, with their outsized effects mainly a function of how closely divided we are as a country. In such circumstances, tiny changes can have enormous consequences. Had just 77,000 votes shifted to Clinton in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in 2016, the Democrat would have prevailed. Four years later, if roughly 45,000 votes had gone to Trump instead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin, the Electoral College would have been tied 269-269, throwing the election to the House of Representatives, where Republicans would have been empowered by the Constitution to decide the outcome.

This is trench warfare, a battle of attrition over inches of territory. Joe Biden is doing his best to burst out of it, to act like more than a president of the Democratic States of America. But that requires swimming against incredibly powerful countercurrents. So far there's no sign at all that he's making headway.

You may also like

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters

Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel aren't super impressed with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust apology

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Thrilled to Be a Mom at Last': Hen Given Real Chicks After Trying to Hatch Ceramic Eggs

    A broody hen with no rooster on her farm had her “life’s dream come true” when her owner bought her four young chicks to mother after the hen had been trying to hatch ceramic eggs, her owner said.Trish McMillan, an animal trainer with a farm in Mars Hill, North Carolina, said the two-year-old hen is named Ethel.“Ethel is the only one of my eight adult hens who gets broody and wants to sit on eggs,” McMillan told Storyful. “It’s a problem as she barely eats or drinks, stops laying eggs, and guards the nest box from the other hens.”“This year, I decided it was time. I don’t have a rooster, so I bought her four chicks from the farm supply store,” she said. “I let her sit on the eggs for about three weeks, and played chick sounds just before I was ready to bring the babies home. Ethel is thrilled to be a mom at last.” Credit: Trish McMillan via Storyful

  • Cruz: McConaughey would be a 'formidable' candidate for Texas governor

    The Texas native and Academy Award-winning actor has said he's considering a run.

  • Alieu Kosiah: Liberian convicted of war crimes in Swiss court

    Alieu Kosiah is the first Liberian to be convicted for acts committed during the country's civil war.

  • 2 men killed in ambush shooting at NW Houston apartment complex

    The shooting marks Houston's 214th and 215th homicides in 2021, up more than 30% from last year. The gunman is still on the run.

  • Richardson stands out on track with long nails, fast times

    Those long, colorful fingernails might remind track fans of Flo-Jo. Now, Sha’Carri Richardson wants to flash speed that conjures images of the late, great American sprinter, as well. The 21-year-old Richardson enters as the favorite in the 100 meters at U.S. Olympic track and field trials this week, where a win would put her on a list of American champions that includes world-record holder Florence Griffith Joyner.

  • Italy to require 5-day quarantines for travelers from UK

    Starting Monday, Italy is requiring people who arrive from Britain to do five days of quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 swab test. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he signed that order as concern builds about a soaring increase of coronavirus cases in Britain involving the delta variant. Under the ordinance, Italy will allow people to enter from the United States, Canada and Japan if they meet the prerequisites for the European Union Green Certificate.

  • The GOP's hopes on striking an infrastructure deal with Biden: torching his proposed tax hikes

    Not all Senate Democrats are up for Joe Biden's planned social programs or the methods to finance them, and Republicans hope to split the difference.

  • Putin praises summit result, calls Biden a tough negotiator

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the outcome of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and called him an astute and shrewd negotiator. The two leaders concluded three hours of talks Wednesday at an opulent villa facing Lake Geneva by exchanging expressions of mutual respect but firmly restating their starkly different views on cyberattacks, the conflict in Ukraine, political dissent and other issues. Putin, who hailed Biden as a highly experienced and constructive interlocutor at a news conference in Geneva, offered more praise of the U.S. leader on Thursday in a video call with graduates of a government management school.

  • Human body parts found scattered in Minneapolis

    Police officers in Minneapolis confirmed a series of grisly discoveries on Thursday, human body parts found in the city's northeast.That’s according to police spokesperson, John Elder.“At 9:29 this morning, Minneapolis police received a 911 report of possible body parts being found on the 300 block of Main Street NE. Officers arrived, located the items and they do in fact appear to be human body parts... And we are treating this as a homicide investigation."Elder added additional body parts were discovered at another location, but police have been unable to identify the victim.Local media reported critical body parts are still missing, including the victim’s head.Although unconfirmed, officials believe the remains to be of an adult, white male.

  • North Korea says it expects both ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden administration

    It comes as the new US envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in South Korea for a first visit

  • Sixers' Ben Simmons making NBA history with free-throw woes

    The Philadelphia guard is 22 for 67 from the line so far in this postseason. The next lowest percentage, among those with at least 67 foul shots in a postseason, is Shaquille O'Neal's 37.4% for Miami in 2006 - when the Heat wound up winning the NBA championship anyway. ''Obviously, I've got to knock down free throws,'' Simmons said.

  • This $460 Cult Gaia dress is the dress of the summer — here are 5 affordable alternatives to it

    Cult Gaia's Serita Cutout Dress is no doubt the style of the season.

  • Biden has big fears about voting restrictions and finds few tools to deal with it

    Gridlock awaits in Congress. So the White House is looking to use the bully pulpit to move the public, pressure businesses and put a spotlight on state laws.

  • New York grand jury stores up trouble for Trump Organization executives

    Glimpses of the deliberations behind closed doors suggest a case is being built against Trump’s CFO, Allen Weisselberg, which could be bad news for his boss Manhattan’s district attorney is reportedly in ‘the final stages of a criminal tax investigation’ of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Following a deluge of bombshell news about Donald Trump-related criminal investigations in New York, including the Manhattan district at

  • A Florida Republican reportedly compared his political rival to a 'f---ing speed bump' and threatened to send a hit squad to make her 'disappear'

    "She's gonna be gone. Period. That's end of discussion," GOP candidate William Braddock said of his rival Anna Paulina Luna, per Politico.

  • Katie Ledecky crushed the competition at Olympic qualifiers with a 13-second victory - and it wasn't even close to her most dominant race

    Katie Ledecky is unrivaled in the 1500-meter free, and the superstar swimmer proved why the 30-lap race is considered her best event Tuesday night.

  • Still Need a Father’s Day Gift for Dad? Here Are Chip Gaines’s Suggestions

    The Fixer Upper star shares five little ones with his wife, Joanna Gaines Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Man Who Was Trump Before Trump

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe president’s adviser is falling all over himself to kiss his boss’ ass.“Mr. President, we’re all so proud to work for you. You’re saving the world!”It sounds like something you could imagine Jared Kushner saying to Donald Trump. But the groveler in question was none other than Henry Kissinger, and the occupant of the White House was Richard Nixon.Yes, Trump is a descendant of Nixon’s, says former Spy magazine editor and Studio 360 host Kurt Andersen,

  • China successfully launches first crewed mission to its new space station

    China has launched its first crewed mission in five years, successfully sending three astronauts to its new Tianhe space station.

  • Ukrainian police arrest multiple Clop ransomware gang suspects

    Multiple suspects believed to be linked to the Clop ransomware gang have been detained in Ukraine after a joint operation from law enforcement agencies in Ukraine, South Korea and the United States. The Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine confirmed that six arrests were made after searches at 21 residences in the capital Kyiv and nearby regions. "It was established that six defendants carried out attacks of malicious software such as 'ransomware' on the servers of American and [South] Korean companies," alleged Ukraine's national police force in a statement.