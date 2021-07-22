Biden on breakthrough COVID-19 cases: ‘A tiny percentage and not life-threatening’

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday night what he would say to Americans who have contracted COVID-19 even though they were vaccinated, President Biden said those cases are very rare, “a tiny percentage and not life-threatening.” Earlier this month, the CDC reported that 99.5 percent of coronavirus deaths were from people who were unvaccinated.

Video Transcript

- What do you say to Americans who have done everything right? They've gotten fully vaccinated and they still contract COVID, a breakthrough case, as it's called. What do you say to those people?

JOE BIDEN: Well, they're very-- I say to them, they're very, very, very, very, very, very, few people, number one. Those that it happened to, I don't-- it may be possible. I know of none where they're hospitalized in ICU and/or have passed away. So at a minimum, I can say that even if they did contract it, which I'm sorry they did, it's such a tiny percentage and it is not life threatening.