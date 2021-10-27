Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edmund DeMarche
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

Biden was onstage with McAuliffe when his speech turned to the candidate’s previous record as governor in the state.

"In fact, we’re taking a page from Terry’s book when he was governor and when he’d be governor next time," Biden said. "We’re emerging from this pandemic…we want to expand pre-k for 3 and 4-year-olds—millions of [inaudible] students."

The Republican National Committee posted a 15-second clip of the video and wrote, "Huh?"

Biden’s top critics have pointed out times in his presidency that they say he became incoherent during speeches. Just last week, social media users mocked the president for holding his arms bent with his fists clinched during a CNN town hall. They accuse the White House of limiting the president’s press exposure because of these moments.

MCAULIFFE DANCES ONSTAGE, MEGHAN MCCAIN SAYS HE SHOULD AVOID

His defenders call these criticisms petty. As president, he is one of the most scrutinized people on Earth. They point out that we are living in an age of hyperpartisanship where every movement, hand gesture and snafu is put under the microscope.

President Joe Biden campaigns with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Virginia Highlands Park on October 26, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) <span class="copyright">Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images</span>
President Joe Biden campaigns with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Virginia Highlands Park on October 26, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Biden was in Virginia in hopes to give McAuliffe the extra boost he needs to win in the closely watched gubernatorial election that many say could be disastrous for Democrats in the event of a Republican victory.

No Republican has won statewide office in Virginia since 2009, and Biden carried it by a comfortable 10 percentage points in 2020. Yet polls have shown McAuliffe tied with Youngkin and the president’s own popularity is on the decline.

Biden told the crowd that Youngkin "not only embraces some of the essential lack of character, he endorses Donald Trump’s bad ideas and bad record."

McAuliffe said Youngkin "is ending his campaign the way he started it: With divisive dog whistles."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a choice: A path that promotes conspiracies, hate, division, or a path focused on lifting up every single Virginian," McAuliffe said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At McAuliffe rally, Biden says Youngkin 'embraced' Trump and 'the big lie'

    At a campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, President Biden said Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin “embraced” former President Donald Trump and “the big lie” of election fraud.

  • Campaigning for McAuliffe, Biden goes after Trump

    President Biden said that “extremism can come in many forms” such as “the rage of a mob” but also with “a smile and a fleece vest,” in a reference to Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s opponent, Glenn Youngkin.

  • Democrats Are Considering Dozens of Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill that seeks to fund existing and new measures to elevate child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. In less than a couple of weeks, things that were a shoo-in—raising corporate taxes and individual tax rates—were taken off the table. After certain tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals that were proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee in mid-September were met with resistance by Democratic centrist Sens.

  • Manchin waffling on "billionaire tax"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues he has deep concerns about a proposed “billionaire tax” but is waiting for more details before making a final decision, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The senator's doubts reveal an uncomfortable truth for the White House and congressional leaders as they race to finish — and pay for — their nearly $2 trillion social spending and climate package: A tax solution designed to satisfy Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) isn't nec

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • Inflation will plunge in 2022: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is out with a somewhat contrarian take on inflation.

  • Flaws in the Section 8 program leave poor people trapped in ‘monstrous, depressing places’

    As more white people moved out of public housing and Black people moved in, the federal government let thousands of apartments fall into disrepair.

  • U.S. consumer confidence rebounds; house price growth likely peaked

    U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects, suggesting economic growth was picking up after a turbulent third quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers eager to buy a home and big-ticket items such as motor vehicles and major household appliances over the next six months. "Consumers are more upbeat after a rocky third quarter and this argues for a strong finish for the economy in 2021," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • The Latest: Braves take 1-0 Series advantage over Astros

    Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Tuesday night’s opener despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros mostly looked lost at the plate.

  • 'Protect or Neglect' sneak peek: Stacey Abrams speaks out

    Abrams reemmbers a formative childhood encounter with racism&nbsp;

  • Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin join ‘Behind The Table’ conversation

    "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin talks with former co-host Jedediah Bila on the latest episode of the show's special podcast series.

  • Ford giving FITS accessories kits to some Maverick Hybrid reservation holders

    When Ford told us in September that the 2022 Maverick Hybrid pickup wasn't delayed due to the chip shortage, and that it would be available at launch, the automaker was being half true. Ford Authority says some of those reservation holders will get something concrete whenever they do get their trucks. Citing a letter from Ford to buyers, the automaker will give them a few accessories that slot into the Ford Integrated Tether System, or FITS for short.

  • ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ officially sets season 14 cast, Shereé Whitfield returns

    Bravo fans, get ready for a major shakeup in Atlanta. The Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially started production for […] The post ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ officially sets season 14 cast, Shereé Whitfield returns appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Democrats' True Deadline Is Sooner Than You Think

    If the stakes weren’t so high, the incessant obstruction of the Democrats’ agenda at the whims of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema could almost be comedy. Every time Democrats think they’re getting somewhere, one of the two quirky Senators pulls a fresh objection out of their hat, sending party leaders, including the President of the United States, scrambling. The pair could end up costing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi her gavel, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer his, and may well condemn President Joe Biden to start raising money for his library well before he had planned—and with fewer dioramas.

  • Oklahoma State, Penn State, Clemson among teams falling in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

    Oklahoma State, Penn State and Clemson were among the teams dropping significant places in this week's college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.

  • India’s airports may not be ready for a post-covid revival in air travel

    On Oct. 3, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, India’s largest, received the highest number of flyers on a single day since the catastrophic second wave blighted the country in April this year. Mumbai and Hyderabad, too, are handling rising passenger movement. On Oct. 17, the domestic airport in India's financial capital saw over 90,000 flyers, the highest movement since March 23, 2020, leading to much chaos at the facility.

  • Pentagon Confirms at Least 439 Americans Remain in Afghanistan

    A Pentagon official confirmed during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that at least 439 Americans remain in Afghanistan, in what Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) labeled a "slow-motion hostage crisis."

  • 'Rust' movie shooting: Gun was 'legit,' an 'enormous amount of bullets' were on set, district attorney says

    The gun used by Alec Baldwin during the filming of "Rust" was "legit," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.

  • Democrats Near Deal on Stripped-Down Social Spending Plan

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Democratic party could come to an agreement by the end of this week.

  • Scientists are closely watching a new mutation of the delta variant

    A new mutation of the delta variant has been detected, but it may not be time to panic yet. On Oct. 21, the UK health security agency (HSA) designated AY.4.2, a mutation of the B.1.617.2 delta strain, as a variant under investigation (pdf). The delta variant was first found in India in October 2020 and its AY lineage is found in about 70% of all samples sequenced.