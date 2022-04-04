Biden says Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

President Biden on Monday condemned the slaughter of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine , amid the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region — and put the blame squarely on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” Biden told reporters at the White House after arriving back from Wilmington, Del., where he spent the weekend. “Well the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal.”

Biden said that administration officials were gathering evidence on the apparent atrocities from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a possible war crimes trial, now in its sixth week.

"We have to gather all the details so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial," the president said. "This guy is brutal."

He added that the United States would continue to provide Ukraine “with the weapons they need to continue the fight.”

Last month, Biden had similarly called Putin a “war criminal,” as the death toll from the Russian military’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities continued to mount. More than 4 million Ukrainian refugees have already fled the country.

President Biden speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Earlier in the day, Bucha’s mayor forcefully condemned all of Russia for the widespread civilian deaths there , the full extent of which only became apparent after the recent pull-back of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of the city, told CNN that he remained in the city amid the Russian occupation and witnessed the subsequent atrocities.

“We all were witnesses to the horrific events and the horrific crimes that the Russians committed here,” Fedoruk said, speaking through an interpreter. “And we will never forgive the Russian people — not personally, not individually, but on the whole — we will not forgive the Russian people for the atrocities that happened here.”

Russia has denied responsibility .

Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials and various media outlets shared shocking scenes emerging from Bucha , one of a number of suburbs abandoned by Russian forces as they’ve pulled back from the capital, Kyiv. Dead bodies littered the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs, apparently shot at close range.

Story continues

The images sparked a fresh wave of condemnation from European leaders, who called for investigations into the alleged war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who visited Bucha on Monday, was more blunt.

“This is genocide,” Zelensky said.