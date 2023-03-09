Biden budget aims at China with billions for Pacific islands

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, March 9, 2023, en route to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
MATTHEW LEE
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by China’s success in wooing Pacific island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those countries in the U.S. orbit.

President Joe Biden’s proposed federal budget released on Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money is included in the $63.1 billion request for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

It's unclear if Congress would approve such aid. The overall budget proposal faces certain opposition in the Republican-led House and some GOP lawmakers are pushing for severe foreign aid cuts as they look to slash federal spending. But members of Congress have shown rare bipartisan unity on countering China, offering the prospect that the Pacific Island aid could be seen more favorably.

The money, to be paid out over 20 years, would extend agreements with the three states under which the U.S. provides them with essential services and economic support in exchange for military basing rights and other preferential treatment.

The so-called “Compacts of Free Association” deals were due to expire later this year and next, and U.S. officials say China has been trying to exploit extension negotiations for its own advantage.

The White House said the payments are part of its strategy to “out-compete China” and strengthen America's alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. But apart from direct military programs they are the largest single budget line for the region in the spending plan.

The Defense Department’s portion of the budget request - totaling $842 billion — prioritizes ramping up the U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

“China is the United States’ only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it,” the White House said.

“During these unprecedented and extraordinary times, the budget requests both discretionary and mandatory resources to out-compete China and advance American prosperity globally,” it said.

If approved by Congress, Micronesia would receive $3.3 billion, the Marshall Islands $2.3 billion, and Palau $890 million over between budget years 2024 and 2044. In addition, $634 million would be allocated to the U.S. Postal Service to continue to operate the three countries' mail.

Under the Compacts of Free Association that date to the 1960s, the U.S. provides the three countries with postal services and runs their weather forecasting, air traffic control and emergency management operations. In return, the U.S. gets basing rights for military, intelligence, telecommunications and space exploration facilities.

However, islanders have long complained that previous agreements did not adequately address their needs or long-term environmental and health issues caused by U.S. nuclear testing in the 1950s and ’60s.

Over the past several years, China has sought to exploit divisions between the U.S. and the islands in a bid to expand its influence in the region, alarming both the Trump and Biden administrations which have tried to blunt those efforts.

The current compacts with the Marshall Islands and Micronesia expire this year and the one with Palau expires in 2024. But, in January, the administration signed memorandums of understanding on their renewals with the Marshalls and Palau and a month later with Micronesia. All are contingent on congressional approval of the budget.

China has steadily poached allies from Taiwan in the Pacific, including Kiribati and the Solomon Islands, in 2019. The U.S. announced plans last year to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which has signed a security agreement with China.

Recommended Stories

  • Dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban

    Tammy Brady began her career as an Atlantic City casino dealer at the age of 18. “While I'm not sure we will ever know the exact cause of my illness, I can't help but wonder if it would have happened if the casinos hadn't forced me to work in second-hand smoke,” said Brady, who works at the Borgata casino.

  • A woman tried TikTok's hack for glowing skin: a blood pressure drug. It cleared her acne, but left her so dizzy she quit.

    Spironolactone is popularly prescribed by dermatologists to clear skin. Serious side effects are rare, but may include light-headedness and fatigue.

  • Lukashenko confirms damage to key early warning system in drone attack

    A Russian A-50U Mainstay airborne early warning and control aircraft needed to launch Kinzhal missiles was damaged at Belarus’ Machulyshchy Airfield on Feb. 26, Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on March 7.

  • HelloFresh stops buying coconut milk from Thailand after videos show monkeys being forced to harvest the crop

    An investigation found that HelloFresh's coconut milk suppliers were chaining monkeys and forcing them to work in poor conditions.

  • ChatGPT Created a New Puzzle for Sudoku Lovers Called 'Sumplete'

    Leer en español.

  • Goldie Hawn says she regrets not attending the Oscars the year she won and 'forgot it was on television that night'

    Goldie Hawn won her best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 1969's "Cactus Flower." At the time of the ceremony, she was in London.

  • Group uses stolen truck, chain to break into ATM in Hickory

    The Hickory Police Department is looking for three people in connection with an ATM robbery on Thursday morning.

  • Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and other lakeshore counties are now under winter storm warning as 5-9 inches of snow are expected tonight and Friday

    Lakeshore counties have been upgraded to a winter storm warning as 5-9 inches of snow are expected on Thursday and Friday

  • What Alabama football's Nick Saban thinks of proposed clock rule changes

    Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave his thoughts on some of the recent proposed rule changes for speeding up the game.

  • Visa pauses decision to track purchases at gun shops

    Visa is pausing their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Mastercard is also pausing its plans, but a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond for a request for comment. After Visa and Mastercard announced their plans to implement a separate merchant category code for gun shop purchases, the payment networks got significant pushback from the gun lobby as well as conservative politicians.

  • Crypto investors could be about to lose a big tax loophole as part of Biden's new budget proposal

    Biden will propose changing the tax treatment of cryptocurrency transactions, which could raise $24 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • China's fiery FM adds to 'acrimony' says analyst

    STORY: "Qin Gang's statements seemed sort of abrasive and combative. But, you could look back to the recent hearing that was held by the new House Committee on China, and that rhetoric was very similar, if not even more abrasive in terms of the accusations which were being made," Carlson, the Director of the China and Asia-Pacific program at Cornell University.Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and more recently the war in Ukraine, but they worsened last month after the United States shot down a balloon off the U.S. East Coast that it says was a Chinese spying craft.Underscoring the tension between the two countries is the pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping is under to cement his legacy, Carlson said.Achieving unification with Taiwan is critical, said Carlson."Xi Jinping likes to think of himself in the league of... Mao and... Deng Xiaoping. And I think he sees himself as somehow different than his predecessors, Hu Jintao or Jiang Zemin who didn't oversee or weren't in charge of real steps forward in terms of the project of national unification, said Carlson.The White House on Tuesday brushed off bellicose rhetoric from China that the United States risked a confrontation with Beijing, saying Washington was not seeking a conflict and saw no change in U.S.-Chinese relations.

  • Dutch trade minister: China protest over export rules is 'understandable'

    The Netherlands' Trade Minister said a Chinese protest over the Dutch decision to impose restrictions on computer chip technology exports was "understandable", but on Thursday said she expected diplomatic relations would remain good. Liesje Schreinemacher was speaking in Stockholm after the Netherlands said on Wednesday it would follow the U.S. in imposing stricter export rules. China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it opposed that decision.

  • Putin plans to wage war against Ukraine for years – US Intelligence

    The American intelligence is inclined to believe that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, is preparing for a prolonged war in Ukraine. Source: Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence of the US, during annual threat assessment report in Congress, as reported by CNN Details: Haines thinks that the war in Ukraine has become a "grinding attritional war in which neither side has a definitive military advantage," but said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to carry on, possibly

  • A new state agency could implement reparations in California. Here’s what’s proposed

    There were many other big takeaways from the state reparations task force’s two-day meeting.

  • 2023 NBA mock draft: Who ESPN has the Thunder selecting in latest edition

    The Thunder end up taking a Metropolitan 92 forward in their draft haul.

  • Russian mercenaries claim to control east Bakhmut

    STORY: The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his fighters had captured all of the eastern part of Bakhmut, in one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war.&nbsp;But Ukrainian defenders, who had appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat from Bakhmut last week, on Wednesday remained defiant.Ukrainian leaders now speak of hanging on to the city, and inflicting as many casualties as possible to grind down the Russian troops.&nbsp;But&nbsp;Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said&nbsp;his fighters have taken&nbsp;control of the city's east.&nbsp;If true, that would mean Russian forces now hold nearly half the city in their costly push to secure their first big victory in several months.The mercenary leader said his fighters, who have been leading the attack on Bakhmut, were clearing the way for Russian forces.&nbsp;"The world has not yet encountered the well-prepared Russian army, the regiments that have not been used in battle, that have all the possible modern ammunition and surveillance tools. They are perfectly ready and they are awaiting their moment.But Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before and Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.Speaking before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was throwing more troops into the battle."What Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity. They have suffered big losses but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days."On Tuesday, a Ukrainian medic told Reuters that all roads out of the city were under constant heavy shelling."Ambulances and other vehicles come under shelling and for that reason it is very difficult to evacuate people. There are high losses, and among medics in particular."A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut --&nbsp;apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from neighborhoods.U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday described the fighting in Ukraine as "a grinding, attritional war."She&nbsp;said U.S. intelligence does not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains.

  • Jimmy Kimmel shares prep for Oscars night

    The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host talks about how he is readying himself to host the Oscars for the third time on Sunday.

  • Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could still stay at Frogmore Cottage for the coronation amid new occupant reports

    Prince Harry and Meghan could still stay at Frogmore Cottage for a heartfelt reason as it's claimed Princess Eugenie has made it her home

  • The very serious and totally definitive ranking of the ‘Batman’ movies

    Best Batman movies. Batman origin. Who’s the best Batman? What’s the best Batman movie?