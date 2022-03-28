Biden budget calls for $100 million for New York City tunnel project

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department budget released on Monday calls for an initial $100 million for a $12.3-billion project that aims to build a new railway tunnel between New York City and New Jersey and reconstruct an existing one.

The Biden administration is also calling for increasing U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak's funding on top of the $22 billion approved under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The administration wants $3 billion in annual funding for Amtrak for the 2023 budget year, up from $2.33 billion in prior annual funding.

