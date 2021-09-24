Biden: Budget talks hit 'stalemate,' $3.5T may take a while

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a “stalemate" in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation's tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments.

Biden spoke at the White House as Democrats in the House and Senate are laboring to finish drafts and overcome differences between the party's centrist and moderate factions. Despite efforts by the president and congressional leaders to show progress, Biden cast the road ahead as long and potentially cumbersome, even with upcoming deadlines.

“We’re getting down to the hard spot here,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “We’re at this stalemate at the moment."

Biden said the process is “going to be up and down” but ”hopefully at the end of the day I'll be able to deliver on what I said I would do."

The president said his private meetings with some two dozen Democratic lawmakers this week in efforts to hasten progress and close the deal went well — describing the tone as collegial and with “no hollering.”

But as lawmakers raised objections over the sweep and scope of the plan, which is to be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, Biden said he tried to get them focused on priorities — what they can and can't live with.

”It’s about paying your fair share, for lord’s sake,” Biden said. “There clearly is enough, from a panoply of options, to pay for whatever it is.”

In a stark reality check, Biden suggested talks could drag to the end of the year. “It’s just going to take some time,” he said.

Congress is racing toward a deadline Monday for a test vote on the first part of his package, a $1 trillion public works bill that has become snared in the broader debate. With Republicans lockstep against Biden's entire plan, Democrats must heft the votes to passage on their own, with slim majority control of the House and Senate that allows for no defections.

At the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said both bills are moving forward.

“It is my intention to bring our bills to the floor when we are ready,” she said.

Lawmakers are working nonstop and Biden is facing pressure to close the deal. Pelosi was meeting Friday at the Capitol with her leadership team, and the Budget Committee is planning a rare Saturday session to draft the package.

Biden's big vision over his “Build Back Better” campaign promise proposes expanding health, education and federal programs, with more services for Americans of all ages, while investing heavily in efforts to tackle climate change. All this would be paid for largely by hiking tax rates on corporations and wealthy individuals, those earning beyond $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for married couples.

But centrist Democrats see the overall price tag as too much, while progressive lawmakers are hesitant to compromise any further after already having dropped even more ambitious ideas.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer, Pelosi: Deal on 'framework' to pay for Biden agenda

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith shares the latest on the debt ceiling.

  • Biden meets with congressional Dems as his domestic agenda hangs in balance

    With his domestic agenda imperiled by disagreements within his party, President Biden is set to meet with moderate and progressive Democrats on Wednesday in a bid to bring the two sides together ahead of a looming vote on infrastructure spending.

  • Police: Grocery store gunman was vendor, didn't have target

    A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store did not appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon, police said. On Friday, some of the wounded were still in critical condition and fighting for their lives, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a morning news conference. The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of police arriving, and they arrived almost immediately at the Kroger in the wealthy suburb outside of Memphis.

  • Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accused him and other Catalan independence leaders of sedition.

  • Biden pushes massive economic plan despite "stalemate"

    President Biden on Friday urged congressional Democrats to overcome differences surrounding his multi-trillion-dollar economic proposal but said he's still confident it will pass.Why it matters: It's currently unclear how the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package will move forward with moderate and progressive Democrats in disagreement over critical portions of the legislation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • U.S. congressional Democrats report deal to pay for Biden spending plans

    The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday said they had reached a deal to pay for President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda, as the White House warned federal agencies to begin preparing for the possibility of a government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi provided no details on how they would pay for Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion social spending plan.

  • Fed officials, readying for taper, hear from small businesses and community groups

    Days after reaching broad consensus that labor markets have healed enough for the Federal Reserve to soon begin withdrawing support, Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday heard from a broad range of economic players about the challenges holding them back during the recovery. During a virtual event held as a continuation of the "Fed Listens" community discussions launched nationwide in 2019, Powell and other policymakers heard from a restaurant owner facing hiring challenges, a hotel executive worried about the slow comeback for business travel and community leaders concerned about renters and homeowners falling behind on housing payments. "Most of you are contending with changed workplaces, from safety protocols whose half-lives are unclear to fundamental shifts in how your industries operate, in everything from feeding people to how movies are released," Powell said at the start of the event, in remarks that did not elaborate on his own economic or monetary policy outlook.

  • Trudeau's return to power with big spending plans could fuel Canada's hot inflation

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau risks further fueling Canada's hot inflation if he presses ahead with spending plans outlined during the election campaign, which could pressure the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates sooner than planned. Trudeau's Liberals have pledged C$78 billion ($61.6 billion) in new spending over five years, about 4% of gross domestic product.

  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: Taper likely to be done by 'middle of next year'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday teed up the start of a pullback in the central bank’s extraordinary crisis-era monetary stimulus, saying that it could wrap up its asset purchase program before the end of 2022.

  • Rihanna Gives Details On New Music And ‘Blushes’ As She Talks About Favorite Savage X Fenty’s Lingerie Pieces

    Watch the Savage X Fenty show via Amazon Prime Studios on Friday, Sept. 24.

  • There Was Screaming, Cheering, and Dancing at the Savage x Fenty Show’s NYC Premiere

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • The bursting 'Ka-bubble': Taliban extremism is remaking a once-cosmopolitan Kabul

    Restless Kabul residents ponder what remains and what changes in the Afghan capital after more than a month of Taliban rule.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Watch a legal scholar tell Ted Cruz that Texas has racist voter ID laws

    "What voter ID laws are racist?" Cruz asked. "Apologies Mr. Cruz, your state of Texas, perhaps," the legal scholar replied.

  • Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

    MELINA MARA/GettySomebody’s lying, but who?The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).When asked about it on Wednesday, White House

  • House passes $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system in blowout vote

    The House passed legislation overwhelmingly to provide $1 billion to Israel to restock its Iron Dome short-range missile defense system just days after Democrats removed the funding from a broad stopgap spending bill.

  • Trump Organization Warned by Judge to Obey N.Y. Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s company will have to hire an outside firm to search its documents if it doesn’t soon fully comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a judge warned.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing Pack

  • Mary Trump Hits Back at ‘Idiot’ Meghan McCain Over Twitter Snub

    The former president's niece said she was lying when she said she respected McCain's parents

  • Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

    Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned.Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly Democrats who attacked it as a constitutionally dubious effort to scuttle congressional oversight. Now the shoe is on the other foot, and the GOP is making similar ar

  • Ruh-Roh! Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Stunt Did Not Go Well

    People couldn't believe the Georgia Republican's cartoon statement on the House floor wasn't a parody.