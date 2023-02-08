Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

US President Joe Biden called Russia's war in Ukraine the biggest test for the world and assured that the USA would support Ukrainians as long as necessary in his State of the Union address.

Source: Biden's address

Quote: "I spoke in this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal attack against Ukraine.

Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world.

Would we stand for the most basic of principles? Would we stand for sovereignty? Would we stand for the right of people to live free from tyranny? Would we stand for the defence of democracy?

One year later, we know the answer. Yes, we would.

And yes, we did.

…We united NATO and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin's aggression.

We stood with the Ukrainian people. We are going to stand with you [Ukrainians – ed.] as long as it takes."

Details: Speaking about inflation as a global problem, Biden noted that its causes are the pandemic and "Putin's unjust and brutal war in Ukraine", which led to supply disruptions and blocked the export of grain from Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!