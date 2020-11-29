Biden’s Cabinet: What a Hillary Clinton Administration Would Have Looked Like

Mairead McArdle
·6 min read

President-elect Joe Biden, with his first round of cabinet nominees and White House staff picks, has reassured his party’s moderate wing by drawing from the deep reservoir of Washington establishment types that he’s been surrounded by during his nearly five decades in government, rather than elevating more ideological upstarts.

Biden appears to be prioritizing time spent in government service in his choices for the executive branch’s most powerful positions, prompting critics on the Right and, to a lesser extent, the far-left to suggest they will be liable to repeat the mistakes of past Democratic administrations. The nominees so far include familiar names from the Obama administration, including a number of prominent figures close to Hillary Clinton, who likely would have been appointed to senior positions had she won in 2016.

John Kerry, former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, will serve as special presidential envoy for climate, Biden announced on Monday. Kerry’s post, the first of its kind, will be housed within the National Security Council and will primarily involve conducting environmental diplomacy of the sort that President Trump decisively abandoned by withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords.

Biden nominated Jake Sullivan, previously a close aide to Hillary Clinton, as national-security adviser. Sullivan was implicated in the Clinton private email-server scandal and endorsed the contents of the infamous Steele dossier, which served as the basis for the FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign advisers and has since been largely debunked.

The former vice president has also named Obama administration and Biden campaign alumna Dana Remus as White House counsel, Jen O’Malley Dillon as White House deputy chief of staff, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti as senior advisors to the president, Ron Klain as White House chief of staff, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Biden tapped Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security secretary, another former Obama administration official and the first immigrant and Latino to lead the department. Mayorkas is widely considered to be the architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and was investigated during his time in the Obama administration for allegedly helping the friends of prominent Democrats navigate the EB-5 visa program, which provides green cards to foreigners who invest more than $500,000 in a U.S. development project. Mayorkas was found by the Obama Department of Justice Inspector General to have “exerted improper influence” over the program.

“Mayorkas communicated with stakeholders on substantive issues, outside of the normal adjudicatory process, and intervened with the career USCIS staff in ways that benefited the stakeholders,” the IG wrote in a report released on March 24, 2015.

Janet Yellen, former head of the Federal Reserve, will become the next Treasury secretary, the first woman to hold the position.

For the prestigious and powerful cabinet position of secretary of state, Biden has named Antony Blinken, who has worked with the former vice president since 2002 and served as his national-security adviser before he was promoted in 2015 to deputy secretary of state under Obama. A graduate of Harvard and Columbia Law School, Blinken was also Biden’s staff director while Biden was a senator from Delaware and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a role he left to work with Biden on his 2008 bid for the Democratic nomination, which he ultimately lost to former president Obama.

During Biden’s successful presidential campaign this year, Blinken served as the Democratic nominee’s top foreign-policy adviser and spokesman. A descendant of Holocaust survivors, Blinken is known to favor intervening militarily in crises around the world that could endanger innocent lives, perhaps more so than Biden. However, the two find themselves in agreement more often than not, including on supporting the Iran nuclear deal.

High-profile positions yet to be filled include White House press secretary and Homeland Security adviser.

For EPA administrator, Biden is considering two veterans of the department, Mary Nichols, who worked at the agency during the Clinton administration, and Heather McTeer Toney, an EPA employee under Obama.

The frontrunner for CIA director is Michael Morell, currently chairman of a Washington consulting firm, who previously served as CIA deputy director and acting director of the agency twice under Obama.

However, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a key Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, warned Biden this week not to nominate Morell, citing his alleged record as a “torture apologist,” which Wyden said makes his Senate confirmation a “nonstarter.”

Three contenders are in the running for Energy Secretary: Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, an adviser to Biden when he was a senator and deputy secretary of energy under Obama; Arun Majumdar, who previously worked for Google as well as at the Department of Energy; and Washington governor Jay Inslee, who has devoted particular attention over his political career to climate change.

Biden’s pick for Heath and Human Services secretary will no doubt attract particular interest as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, an issue Biden has promised to make his top priority once he takes office in January. Names that have been floated to lead HHS into the second year of the pandemic include two co-chairmen of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, Vivek Murthy, a physician and former surgeon general, and David Kessler, former FDA commissioner. Mandy Cohen, a staunch Medicaid proponent who headed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration, is also under consideration.

For attorney general, Biden is strongly considering Sally Yates, who served briefly as acting attorney general in the Trump administration before she was fired over her opposition to the administration’s travel restrictions affecting seven Muslim-majority nations. Former senator Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat, has also been floated to lead the Justice Department.

Michele Flournoy — a former Defense Department official in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, who advised Biden’s campaign on defense — is reportedly the frontrunner to become Biden’s defense secretary. Another name on Biden’s short list for the position is Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a retired Army officer who lost both her legs in Iraq and former assistant secretary of veterans affairs under Obama. Either would be the first woman to lead the Pentagon should they be confirmed, though congressional Democrats have reportedly cautioned Biden against drawing from among their ranks, arguing that they can’t afford to lose any veteran lawmakers considering their precarious majority in the House and minority position in the Senate.

Several members of the GOP’s Senate majority have already voiced their opposition to a number of Biden’s upcoming cabinet nominees, saying they represent a return to the Obama administration’s failed policies and suggesting that they may not vote to confirm them.

Senator Marco Rubio wrote in a tweet Tuesday that the former vice president’s cabinet picks “went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline.”

“I support American greatness. And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China,” the Florida Republican added.

On Wednesday, Senator Tom Cotton, an Army combat veteran, warned that the Biden administration currently taking shape will take the U.S. back to the foreign policy of the Obama era, which “had disastrous consequences for our nation.”

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan says the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist was 'criminal' and risked inflaming conflict in the Middle East

    Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, pointed the finger at Israel for the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, on Friday.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Hit Putin's oligarchs in Europe with sanctions, Alexei Navalny tells EU

    Alexei Navalny urged the EU to hit Russian oligarchs spending their fortunes in Europe with sanctions rather than targeting the officials responsible for his poisoning. The Kremlin critic narrowly escaped death after he was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok in August. He accused Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder. “The European Union should target the money and Russian oligarchs," Mr Navalny told the European Parliament in Brussels, “these sanctions would be very popular inside of Russia.” Europe had to treat the oligarchs as “bunch of criminals temporarily in power" rather than be the playground of Mr Putin’s allies, Mr Navalny said. He warned the Russian president would try to rig next year’s elections. The opposition leader said the Kremlin would never take EU sanctions seriously as long as the yachts of Russia’s super-rich were moored in European cities such as Barcelona and Monaco. “They just think that they are playing the European Union because they [the EU] are afraid of deploying real sanctions against real money,” he said. The EU hit six senior Russian officials with sanctions in October after the chemical weapon attack on Mr Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk. He spent three weeks in a medically induced coma. “Unfortunately I will not be the last one, who is poisoned, or killed or treated in this way," he said. Mr Navalny said the travel ban and asset freezes would make little difference to the “colonels” who carried out the attack. They rarely travel outside Russia and didn’t have property or bank accounts in Europe, he said. Germany, which holds the rotating Presidency of the EU, hopes to get agreement on a “European Magnitsky Act” by the end of the year. It could enter into force in January. It would allow the EU to quickly impose sanctions on individuals suspected of human rights violations regardless of where the offence took place in the world.

  • Letters to the Editor: Most Catholics don't care what bishops say about Joe Biden

    Ever out of step with the Catholic laity, bishops are considering denying Joe Biden communion. That would be a huge mistake.

  • Clashes with cleric's supporters kill 5 in southern Iraq

    Supporters of a firebrand Iraqi cleric shot dead five people on Saturday, according to medical officials, in overnight clashes with anti-government protesters in southern Iraq. Followers of the populist cleric also wounded 40 others in the clashes, according to two medical officials. The anti-government protesters were camped out at a main square in the city of Nasiriya, which has been an epicenter of the youth-led protest movement that has sought to sweep aside Iraq's ruling sectarian elite.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • Iran health ministry reports slowing of virus infections

    "I thank our dear people for taking the appropriate precautions and tolerating the restrictions," deputy health minister Alireza Raisi said on state TV, adding that public adherence was 90 percent. A health ministry spokeswoman reported 13,402 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the national tally to 935,799 in the Middle East’s worst-hit country. Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the death toll had risen by 391 in the past 24 hours to 7,486.

  • A man fatally shot a Black teenager in a hotel parking lot after confronting him over his loud music, Oregon police say

    Local activists criticized police comments saying that Ellison was killed because of his music and said they believe his death was race-related.

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes 1st woman to play in Power 5 football game after 2nd half kickoff The Trump campaign wound up spending $3 million to increase Biden's lead in Wisconsin

  • Uzbekistan to repatriate more citizens from crowded Syrian camps, source says

    Uzbekistan plans to repatriate another group of its citizens, mostly women and children, from Syria where they are staying at crowded camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, an Uzbek government source told Reuters on Friday. A government delegation from Tashkent has visited the Al-Hol and Roj camps in the Kurdish-controlled part of Syria and met over 100 Uzbeks staying there to discuss their return home, the source said. Most of those people are women and children under three years of age who "live in deplorable conditions and have difficulties with access to drinking water, food and medical care", according to the source.

  • Supreme Court won't get involved in Louisiana pastor's case

    The Supreme Court is for now staying out of a dispute involving the state of Louisiana and a Baton Rouge-area pastor charged with violating state coronavirus restrictions by repeatedly holding large church services. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday evening turned away a request from Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell to get involved in the dispute. Alito denied the request himself, without asking Louisiana officials to respond and without referring the matter to the full court as often happens when a case is particularly significant or contentious.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Former US election security chief says Trump team's fraud allegations are 'farcical'

    The top US cybersecurity official fired by Republican President Donald Trump for saying the November 3 election was the most secure in American history said on Friday that voter fraud allegations made by Mr Trump and his allies are "farcical". Chris Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the CBS 60 Minutes program that allegations of US voting machines being manipulated by foreign countries were baseless. Sidney Powell, a Trump attorney cut loose by the Trump legal team this week, had put forward a conspiracy theory that election systems created in Venezuela at the behest of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez helped tip the US election to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. She and others have also alleged that voting machines had flipped votes from Mr Trump to Mr Biden and some US voting information was stored on servers in Germany.

  • Farm workers killed in 'insane' Nigeria attack

    Nigeria's president condemns an attack in which 43 labourers were "slaughtered" near Maiduguri.

  • Black firefighters in NC allege racism amid larger reckoning

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. It was too much for Timika Ingram to bear. “It caused me pain, sleepless nights, suffering, anxiety,” said Ingram, whose four years as a firefighter in North Carolina amounted to a collection of indignities.

  • Kim Jong-Un is reportedly displaying 'excessive anger' over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ordering the execution of two people

    North Korea's economy has suffered in recent months as the country was forced to seal its border with its biggest trading partner, China.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • A 55-year-old man was accused of writing alarming emails to pastor of a Texas church about harming Democrats and setting priests on fire

    A pastor at an Episcopal church in San Antonio told police a former parishioner sent violent and threatening emails over the course of six months.