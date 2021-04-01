Biden’s cabinet meeting proves the reality TV presidency wasn't renewed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Smith in Washington
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP</span>
Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Poor old Joe Biden. He might have won the electoral college and the popular vote but he’ll never feel the love of his underlings like Donald Trump did.

The former president’s first full cabinet meeting in June 2017 remains an unparalleled opera of oleaginousness. Secretary after secretary all but flung themselves at his feet, sang songs of praise and paid homage to the divine emperor of the universe.

Related: Biden's big infrastructure bet could define his legacy – for better or worse

Has any parent ever known such undying adoration from their child? Only King Lear from Goneril and Regan, perhaps. And most telling was the fact that the world was allowed to see it. Trump made sure it was one more chapter in his reality TV presidency.

Not really Biden’s style. His first cabinet meeting on Thursday was relocated to the East Room because of coronavirus restrictions – the 16 permanent members wore face masks and sat in a giant square with empty chairs between them – but was otherwise a return to the staid old way of doing things.

The main item on the agenda was not the American president’s sculpted handsomeness, nor his towering intellect, nor his indubitable virility, nor his ability to hit holes in one, but merely his freshly announced $2tn infrastructure plan.

Flanked by the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, with the vice-president, Kamala Harris, opposite, Biden said he was asking five cabinet members to “take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public”.

He took no questions from the media and, after less than two and a half minutes, reporters were ushered out. “I thank the press for being here, but I’ll talk to you all later.”

The 16 permanent members wore face masks and sat in a giant square with empty chairs between them.
The 16 permanent members wore face masks and sat in a giant square with empty chairs between them. Photograph: Leigh Vogel/EPA

But even this brief glimpse behind the curtain spoke volumes about how much has changed. White men composed nearly three-quarters of Trump’s cabinet; they make up only a third of Biden’s.

On Thursday the East Room included Harris, the first woman and first woman of colour to service as vice-president; Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead the treasury department; Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay secretary confirmed to the cabinet; and Deb Haaland, the first Native American in a president’s cabinet.

“This is the first in American history that the cabinet looks like America,” Biden said. “That’s what we promised we were going to do, and we’ve done it.”

If Trump represented a backlash against America’s first Black president, Biden’s cabinet represents a backlash against the backlash.

Their refusal to play to the cameras with ever escalating sycophancy was also a reminder that the reality TV presidency did not get renewed for a second season.

Ratings are down and, such is the absence of scandals, Biden’s pet dogs are making news for biting people and depositing poo in a White House hallway. Cabinet members like Tom Vilsack and Denis McDonough simply can’t compete with Ben Carson or Rick Perry for comic effect.

Spare a thought for the late-night comedians suddenly going cold turkey. How they feasted on that first Trump cabinet meeting, which began with Mike Pence declaring that it was “the greatest privilege of my life to serve as the vice-president to the president who is keeping his word to the American people”.

Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, followed up: “We thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda.” As Trump went around the room, nearly every secretary strove to outdo the one before in the olympics of obsequiousness.

Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert summed up: “These are adults, some of them are billionaires, and they’re just happy to have their leashes yanked as the cameras roll for the dear leader.

“I did not know that Trump has such a strict ‘please check your balls at the door’ policy. Honestly, this is next-level weird. This is an unprecedented public stroke-fest for an emotionally frail man.”

It was, of course, funny until it wasn’t. In a country where politics is the new religion, with all its faith and fervour and absolutes, worship of that particular Messiah led all the way to the deadly storming of the US Capitol on 6 January. Ordinary Joe is more in the vein of Bertolt Brecht: unhappy the land that is in need of heroes.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting

    President Joe Biden convenes his first Cabinet meeting of his administration, with a focus on his newly launched infrastructure plan. Biden announces that he's asking five cabinet members to explain his jobs plan to the American public. (April 1)

  • At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team 'looks like America'

    President Joe Biden's first Cabinet meeting looked and felt different from those of his predecessor. Biden's full Cabinet met Thursday in the spacious White House East Room, not the comparatively cramped West Wing room that bears the group's name, to allow for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden immediately pointed out the diversity of his Cabinet, which includes the first Black defense secretary in Lloyd Austin, the first openly gay Cabinet member in Pete Buttigieg at transportation, the first Native American secretary in Deb Halaand at Interior and the first female treasury secretary in Janet Yellen, among others.

  • Black adviser quits UK government in wake of racism report

    The most senior Black adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said Thursday, the day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism. The government denied any link between the departure of Samuel Kasumu and the much-criticized report, which activists and academics have accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic-minority Britons. The prime minister’s office said Kasumu would leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities in May, as had “been his plan for several months.”

  • Georgia election official: Dems using election bill as fundraising tool

    Gabriel Sterling discusses the Peach State's new voting law on 'America's Newsroom'

  • Europe recasts COVID-19 vaccine playbook after first-round flop

    Europe, under fire for fumbling its vaccine roll-out and fighting a fresh wave of infections, is scrambling to speed up the pace of injections and avoid being left further behind by Britain and the United States. In Paris, the city's hallowed national soccer stadium is being transformed into a mass vaccination hub, while Italy - with 20,000 infections daily - has put the army and civil defence agency in charge, after new Prime Minister Mario Draghi fired the country's vaccine czar. Over Easter, Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state is relaxing rules on who can get 450,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

  • Op-Ed: Young voters back Democrats. That alone could be the death of the GOP

    If first-time voters continue to align with the Democratic Party by a three-to-two margin, the GOP will be reeling from generational change.

  • Column: Why Democrats should settle for baby steps on gun control

    Republicans in Congress lag far behind the party as a whole on restricting firearms. But with the filibuster, passing new laws is an uphill battle.

  • Elections officials fear Georgia law could politicize voting operations

    Election officials in conservative and liberal parts of Georgia say a new law allowing a Republican-controlled state agency to take over local voting operations could make the process too partisan. Voting rights advocates have also warned that the provision, part of sweeping voting restrictions signed into law last week by Governor Brian Kemp, targets Democratic bastions such as Atlanta's Fulton County that helped deliver the party control of the White House and Congress in recent elections. Months after former Republican President Donald Trump falsely claimed voter fraud in the 2020 elections, Republican backers say Georgia's law is needed to restore confidence in election integrity.

  • Whistleblower says FDA minimized safety risks at Merck vaccine plant

    The facility in Durham, N.C., is set to help produce Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims belies improving labor market conditions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs, multiple filings and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.

  • Liberals’ New Vaccine Trick: Driving Deep Into Trump Country

    Joe Raedle/GettyAs soon as Ohio opened up its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents over 70, Jennifer Salzano threw herself into finding an appointment for her mom, who’s 72 and has heart disease and diabetes.For the next few days, Salzano was hunched over her phone, scouring dozens of Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens sites for any appointment near her mom’s home in Columbus, the state capital. At midnight, when a slew of new appointment times would get released, she’d dash to the family computer and try again.The result was always the same: no availability.“I was kind of like, this is never going to happen,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.But then her dad suggested she might have better luck if she looked in the parts of Ohio where denial about COVID’s risks was high—and demand for vaccines was low.“So I just googled ‘Trump landslides in Ohio,’” then I looked at the nearest county and the biggest city in that county, and I found an appointment,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.Aides Warned Trump About Anti-Vax MAGA Fans. He Did Nothing.“The whole thing took me three minutes,” she added.Three months after the Pfizer and Moderna shots began rolling off of trucks in the U.S., polls show that aversion to the new coronavirus vaccines remains significantly higher among Trump supporters and Republicans than among Democrats and Biden supporters.This, public health experts say, means a new kind of disparity in the country’s vaccine rollout, with far more jabs available in the country’s conservative districts than its progressive ones—the latter being where many of the people of color at high coronavirus risk reside.Still, for city residents with a car and time for a road trip, this disparity can quickly become an opportunity.“There are any number of rural counties here in Tennessee where they have vaccines available. Any adult 18 and up in the state can come in who wants it,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast. “And we’re seeing this availability throughout these rural, more conservative areas.”That appointment that Salzano found for her mom was in Licking County, directly east of Columbus. More than 63 percent of the Licking electorate had voted for former President Donald Trump. In Franklin County, the Democratic stronghold that includes Columbus, only 34 percent of voters chose to re-elect the former president.When Salzano’s aunt became eligible two weeks later, she also helped her find an appointment in Licking County. And once she became eligible herself, Salzano, who lives in deep-blue Chicago, found an appointment that same week in bright-red Grundy County, Illinois, where Trump had nabbed 62 percent of the vote.Salzano is far from the only resident of Blue America to figure out that a coveted vaccine slot is not equally coveted in every corner of her state.For the first two days after Nebraska opened vaccine eligibility to adults over 18, 34-year-old Lincoln resident Megan Timperly sat at her computer with tabs open for the sites of the nearby Walmart and Hy-Vee pharmacies, hitting reload. Finally, “a cynical and older veteran I play Dungeons and Dragons with,” as she put it, suggested she look at maps of voting trends and book accordingly.In all of 20 seconds, Timperly said, she and two of her friends had all made appointments at the Hy-Vee in Norfolk for this coming Saturday. In Norfolk’s Madison County, just 22 percent of voters had picked Biden in 2020. In Lancaster County, where Timperly lives, 53 percent of voters went with Biden.“It was so easy, and really tragic,” she told The Daily Beast.“There should be no appointments available anywhere, because people should be rushing to get vaccinated,” Timperly added. “But they're not, and they’re not because they've been told all along that it's a hoax, or the vaccine is dangerous. Just lies upon lies.”Schaffner did not directly point fingers, but he did tell The Daily Beast that a lot of the vaccine hesitancy in conservative areas is because of the “political veneer” that has tainted all information about the virus since its arrival in the U.S. last year.“It’s not just disdain for the vaccine, but it’s disdain for the idea that this virus is something we should take seriously,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.President Trump and Melania Trump each received their vaccines in January while he was still in the White House, but that information did not become public until six weeks after he’d left office. And as The Daily Beast reported, the former president has continued to blow off requests from his former advisers to help convince his supporters that the vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary.Of course, plenty of Republicans support vaccination. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that slightly more than half of Republicans, 54 percent, said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received the vaccine. But that pales next to the 94 percent of Democrats who say they have been vaccinated or plan to be.Shelley Ann Hendrickson, a 46-year-old resident of suburban Chicago, said she saw that skepticism on display after she made the nearly five-hour drive to get her jab in Quincy, Illinois.As she picked up food at Panera Bread before her appointment, Hendrickson said, an unmasked woman kept glaring at Hendrickson, who was the only masked person in line. Outside in the parking lot, she said, she noticed the woman getting in a car with a bumper sticker: a circle with a drawing of a mask and a line through it.“There was a lot of that there,” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast.She’d learned about availability at that site through the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters, where people can crowdsource tips for getting a vaccine appointment. Quincy is the seat of Adams County, where Trump walked away with 72 percent of the vote in 2020.Even at the vaccine site, she said, the nurses assumed she was an out-of-towner.“One of the first things they asked was, ‘Where’d you drive down from?’” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast. “But they were excited so many people were coming down to Quincy.”Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax CardsHendricks, whose sister lives in Quincy, said everyone she knows in the town has already been fully vaccinated. Indeed, in Adams County, 31 percent of residents have also been fully vaccinated, the highest rate in Illinois, suggesting it is far from dominated by anti-vaxxers.But that still leaves thousands unvaccinated with hundreds of available appointments each day—a reflection of both politics but also a nationally haphazard rollout. Grundy County, where Salzano easily nabbed her own appointment, has a vaccination rate of just 13 percent.Hendrickson said one friend told her she’d been walking past a pharmacy in town, when an employee stuck her head out and offered her a jab. She’d already received one, so she declined.And, Timperly said, the Trump counties loophole creates yet another disparity: these jabs are only available to people with the means and time to travel. On Tuesday, the same day that New York state opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older, the state site had zero appointments available in New York City. Seven hours to the north, in Potsdam—in St. Lawrence County, where Trump won 55 percent of the vote—nearly 3,000 appointments were available.“The availability is only amazing if you have a car and gas money,” Timperly said.Hendrickson said she became eligible for the vaccine through her manufacturing job shortly before she made her appointment down in Quincy in late February.Just last week, she finally received an email from DuPage County, where she lives.“And it said, ‘Hey if you want to schedule your vaccine, you’re eligible,’” she said, laughing. “So yeah, I got it sooner. I probably still wouldn’t have my first shot if I hadn’t made that trip.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia Governor Says State's Voter Suppression Law Isn't About Fraud

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said during an interview with WABE, an Atlanta-based NPR affiliate, that the state’s recent law limiting access to the ballot box has nothing to do with voter fraud.

  • Doja Cat Gets All Dolled Up in a Glittering Coat, Invisible Pants & These Disputed Hoof Boots

    Footwear fans have a lot to say about Margiela's Tabi boots.

  • Get tough on China or risk losing control of global trade, UK tells G7

    Britain pushed G7 allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules. Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.

  • Connie Nielsen: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Delays Set Patty Jenkins Up for Backlash

    Outrage over Patty Jenkins' sequel was all the rage during the Christmas movie season.

  • Jon Jones: $8 million from UFC to fight Francis Ngannou still is ‘way too low’

    Jon Jones' public indignation with the UFC continued Wednesday when the former champion threw out some potential contract numbers.

  • Tennis: Bublik convinced teenager Sinner not 'human'

    Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March. "You are not a human," Bublik told Sinner at the net after the Italian had wrapped up the match. 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner Sinner has made rapid progress over the last two years, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open and now sits at a career-high 31st in the world.

  • Top NBC News anchor says 'fairness is overrated'

    Conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza and 'The Federalist' senior editor Mollie Hemingway weigh in on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case

    Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday they have offered a plea deal to two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations in New York City following the death of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set a 90-day deadline for lawyers for Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman to accept the government's offer or proceed to trial on charges, including arson conspiracy, that could land them in prison for nearly 50 years. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and defense attorneys for both lawyers declined to comment on the plea negotiations, which have been ongoing for several weeks.