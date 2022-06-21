Biden to Call On Congress Wednesday to Pass Gas Tax Holiday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Jacobs and Josh Wingrove
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will call on Congress to enact a gasoline tax holiday, a person familiar with the plans says, as he looks to cool soaring pump prices heading into summer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden will make a statement Wednesday calling on Congress to enact the pause, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden said earlier this week he was studying whether to back suspension of the 18.4 cents-per-gallon tax. It’s not clear how long a pause he would favor. Average gasoline prices are hovering around $5 a gallon.

Biden and a top economic aide downplayed concerns often cited in opposing a gas tax holiday -- that it would curb revenues needed to maintain roadways, or that savings wouldn’t be passed on to consumers. Biden said last year’s infrastructure law can fill the gap on funding, while adviser Heather Boushey said state-level pauses signal that consumers do benefit.

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have been skeptical of the idea because it would drain the highway trust fund. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others have questioned whether it would result in lower prices for consumers at the gas pump.

Biden will speak about “gas prices and Putin’s Price Hike” at 2 p.m. Washingtom time on Wednesday, per his daily schedule. The plans were reported earlier by Punchbowl News.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories