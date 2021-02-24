Biden call with Saudi King Salman, Khashoggi report expected soon -White House

A Vigil is held at Saudi Embassy for Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's King Salman will take place soon, the White House said on Wednesday, as Biden works to bring contact with Riyadh back along traditional lines after four years under Donald Trump.

Biden is insisting that he speak only to the king, 85, marking a contrast to the cozy relationship that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enjoyed with former president Trump's White House.

The crown prince, widely referred to as MbS, is considered by many to be the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia and next in line to the throne.

But his prestige suffered a blow after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 by security personnel seen as close to the crown prince.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters "we expect that to happen soon" when asked when Biden would speak with the king.

Psaki also said a declassified U.S. report on the death of Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul, is being readied for release and will come out soon.

The report figures to complicate the U.S. relationship with ally Saudi Arabia. The CIA believes crown prince ordered the killing of Khashoggi, sources told Reuters weeks after his death.

It is not clear whether Biden would be opposed to having the crown prince in the room for his call with King Salman.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)

    President Biden to call King Salman as his administration prepare to release intelligence report expected to implicate crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary The Dissident. Photograph: Briarcliff Entertainment via AP Joe Biden is expected to call Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, as his administration prepares to release a declassified intelligence report that many experts expect will name the royal’s son and heir as complicit in the grisly murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Biden’s call to the 85-year-old ruler would take place “soon” and that the declassified report on Khashoggi’s murder was being readied for release. Biden is insisting that he speak only to the king. The announcement comes as the White House is facing calls by human rights activists and Saudi dissidents to “strike a blow” against Saudi human rights violations with new sanctions that they say could help rein in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s crackdown on dissidents and turn the page on the Trump administration’s “embrace of despots”. Media reports have in the past said that US intelligence agencies had a medium- to high-degree of confidence that the crown prince and de facto ruler was responsible for ordering Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate. “The release of the report is a long-awaited step that must be accompanied by accountability to ensure that this barbaric crime doesn’t happen again,” said Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi who is living in exile in Canada and is the son of Saad Aljabri, a former senior official and aide to Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince who is now in jail. “Toothless sanctions by the Trump administration didn’t deter MBS [as the crown prince is often known] from going after others. The Biden administration must take more effective steps by sanctioning senior officials and political figures, institutions and entities that contributed to the murder,” he said. Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, said last week in an interview on CNN that the administration was preparing to accompany the release of the classified report in the 2018 murder with a “further answer” by the administration that will hold individuals accountable for the crime. It is far from clear what kinds of actions Sullivan had in mind. Before last year’s presidential election, Biden said Saudi Arabia deserved to be treated as a “pariah” for its murder of Khashoggi – a critical voice against the Saudi government – and for Prince Mohammed’s targeting of critics. But some analysts now predict that the administration will have to take more measured steps. “I don’t think they can sanction MBS personally, but you could see steps against state-owned enterprises and perhaps limits on the PIF [Saudi sovereign wealth fund] investments in the US. They could also issue a statement that we will not deal with MBS as head of state, which has already been said,” said Kirsten Fontenrose, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. In an opinion piece on CNN this week, Abdullah Alaoudh, the DC-based professor and son of a prominent Saudi cleric and political prisoner who is facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, and Michael Eisner, a former state department lawyer, called on the administration to implement “targeted sanctions” that would pressure the Saudi government to lift travel bans on dissidents and their families. “Such a measure would signal to the Saudis and the world that the US stands firmly on the side of civil society and has turned the page on the Trump administration’s policy of embracing despots,” they said. The pair also said the Biden administration could take a “small but significant step” by instituting a bar on entry into the US of Saudi leaders, targeting the Saudi royal court and interior ministry. “The Biden administration should move to apply the exact same Magnitsky Act sanctions – including a travel ban and freeze of his assets – that the US applied to his 17 accomplices for the murder of Khashoggi,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World (Dawn). While most experts say it is unlikely, a move to sanction Prince Mohammed directly could have profound implications for his future as heir to the throne. Some analysts point out that even if Biden sought to challenge the prince, it is not clear who might step in Prince Mohammed’s shoes following a campaign in Saudi Arabia to silence or imprison his most likely political rivals. Agnès Callamard, the outgoing special rapporteur on extrajudicial killing for the United Nations, who investigated the Khashoggi murder, said that targeted sanctions against Prince Mohammed’s personal assets and bank account ought to be ordered as a “minimum” if intelligence showed the crown prince ordered or incited the crime. She added that Biden ought also to exert pressure on the Saudis to identify the location of Khashoggi’s remains, allow for Khashoggi’s children to leave Saudi if they wish, and, if evidence suggests he ordered the killing, freeze Prince Mohammed’s diplomatic engagements with the US. “Banishing the persons responsible for ordering the killing of Jamal Khashoggi from the international stage is an important step towards delivering justice to Jamal Khashoggi,” Callamard said.

