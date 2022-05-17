Biden to call shooting 'terrorism,' push gun reform in visit to Buffalo. Live updates

President Joe Biden is in Buffalo Tuesday morning, where he will meet and grieve with relatives of the 10 people killed Saturday during a hate-fueled shooting rampage at a busy Buffalo supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood.

The slain, who ranged in age from 32 to 86 years old, were either working or shopping at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Jefferson Avenue. Three others were injured but survived. Among those killed - a deacon, a civil right advocate and the store's security guard, who was killed after exchanging gunfire with the shooter.

An 18-year-old man from Broome County was charged with first-degree murder and officials said they will weigh additional charges in the coming days.

Biden arrives at Buffalo airport

Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport around 9:35 a.m. The presidential motorcade left the tarmac around minutes later and arrived at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue around 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, the Bidens will first visit a memorial for the shooting victims before meeting with families, first responders and law enforcement officials at a community center.

Memorials outside the store include flowers, candles and messages written in chalk as the Jefferson Avenue store remained closed Monday. Tops officials have said the market will remain closed while police continue to investigate at the scene.

"He wants to go there and comfort the people who went through this violence," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Once on the ground the President and First Lady meet Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown pic.twitter.com/DDUytOj2V9 — Tina MacIntyre-Yee 🌊 (@tyee23) May 17, 2022

What Biden is expected to say in Buffalo

During remarks, Biden will call the shooting "terrorism motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology that tears at the soul of our nation," according to a White House official, and call on Americans to "give hate no safe harbor." He will also "reject the lies of racial animus that radicalize, divide us, and led to the act of racist violence we saw on Saturday," the official said.

In remarks on Sunday, Biden noted that the Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and a "racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism."

"We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," Biden said. "Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never, ever waver."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, are expected to join Biden in Buffalo, according to their offices. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also greeted the president and first lady.

