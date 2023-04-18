Biden calls 16-year-old allegedly shot by Kansas City homeowner

President Biden on Monday evening called Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot in Kansas City after reportedly going to the wrong house.

“The President spoke by phone to Ralph Yarl and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said in a statement.

Yarl, who was initially hospitalized in critical condition, is now recovering at home after being shot twice last Thursday. The Black teenager reportedly went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers and a white 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew Lester, allegedly shot him.

Lester was charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Monday evening.

“I can tell you there was a racial component to this case,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference late Monday, according to CNN. The network noted Thompson did not elaborate.

The incident sparked protests in Kansas City and outrage online.

