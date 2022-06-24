Biden calls abortion ruling 'a sad day' for country

Reuters

Britain's royals on Wednesday paid tribute to the 'Windrush generation' at the unveiling of a statue to commemorate the arrival of post-war migrants from the Caribbean, as the government again apologised for their recent mistreatment. Exactly 74 years ago, the Empire Windrush ship arrived in London, bringing the first of hundreds of thousands of people who came to Britain between 1948 and 1971 to help rebuild the country following World War Two. However, in 2018, Britain apologised for its "appalling" handling of the Windrush generation, after a tightening of immigration policy meant thousands were denied basic rights despite having lived in Britain for decades, and dozens were wrongly deported.