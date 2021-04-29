Biden calls Bernie privately to check in on the left wing, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Juliana Kaplan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe biden bernie sanders
President Joe Biden (L) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (R). Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Joe Biden makes private phone calls to Sen. Bernie Sanders to hear from the left of his party, according to a New York Times report.

It's an unlikely turn of events for two fierce rivals from last fall's primary campaign from opposite wings of the Democratic Party, but another piece of evidence that Biden's bold economic agenda is dissolving the boundaries between those factions - and that Sanders is playing a pivotal role in it.

Politico reported in early March that Biden and Sanders had a very high level of contact with each other. Weeks later, after Biden's historic $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed almost entirely intact - with the significant exception of Sanders' beloved $15 minimum-wage increase - the Los Angeles Times reported that Sanders had become "the consummate insider in the Senate," hitting the phones to keep progressives in line as the minimum-wage was struck from the bill.

Sanders subsequently praised Biden for the size and scope of the stimulus, which included several policies Sanders has long championed. He also later told the New York Times that he thinks Biden has the "courage" to act boldly - and hopes that continues.

"As Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, I am proud that we passed the American Rescue Plan, which, in my view, is the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working families in the modern history of this country," Sanders tweeted after the passage of the first stimulus package.

Biden reportedly also makes private calls to moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who wields considerable power in the Democrats' razor-thin majority, to check in with the broader Democratic caucus. He also calls Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to urge bipartisanship, which has so far not manifested.

Both Sanders and Manchin represent major factions that will likely come into play during months of infrastructure negotiations ahead. The more moderate Manchin was one of the Democrats who vocally opposed the inclusion of a $15 minimum wage in reconciliation, and ultimately voted against the wage hike.

He's also already reportedly shaped at least one of the proposed tax hikes in Biden's infrastructure package; Manchin signaled that he'd prefer the corporate tax rate increase to 25% from 21%, instead of Biden's proposed 28%. He's been reportedly joined by other Senate Democrats, and that's the rate that's likely to get passed, according to a Morgan Stanley note.

In April, when Insider's Nicole Gaudiano and Warren Rojas spoke to prominent progressives about Biden's progress so far, they said Biden is largely impressing his left wing, but also cited disappointments such as the $15 minimum wage and what they perceive as a subpar handling of the climate crisis.

"I think he is showing the kind of leadership and providing the kind of agenda that working families in this country want and need," Sanders previously told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The 36 Sexiest Songs of All Time

    Curated by us with help from Janelle Monáe, Perfume Genius, and the other artists who make them. After nearly a year and a half of careful social distancing, of keeping our droplets to ourselves, of staying home and low-key panicking, physical contact is a beguiling possibility.

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are set to fight. Of course it’s happening in Miami

    Well, it’s actually happening: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to fight, and they’ll be doing it in South Florida in June.

  • White farmers sue Biden administration over loan forgiveness program

    A group of white Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday, alleging discrimination because they are not eligible for a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program aimed at helping disadvantaged farmers, AP reports. Why it matters: Under the Biden administration, about $4 billion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will be allocated to disadvantaged farmers, about a quarter of whom are Black.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The white farmers — who hail from a variety of states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio — claim that their ineligibility for the disadvantaged farmers fund is a violation of their constitutional rights, per AP. The suit wants to stop the Department of Agriculture from using race to guide eligibility for "loan modifications and payments," as well as "unspecified damages," AP reports. What they're saying: "Because plaintiffs are ineligible to even apply for the program solely due to their race, they have been denied the equal protection of the law and therefore suffered harm," the lawsuit reads, according to AP.But, but, but: Inequality among farmers is deeply imbedded, both in the past and present. Under the Trump administration, o.1% of the COVID-19 relief aid for American farmers went to Black farmers.The Department of Agriculture said in a statement that it was reviewing the lawsuit, but it plans to continue to offer lean forgiveness to "socially disadvantaged" farmers, per AP. Go deeper: Clyburn condemns Graham for calling COVID aid to Black farmers "reparations"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Legendary wants Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard to make another monster movie, possibly Son Of Kong

    It’s hard to say just how successful Adam Wingard’s Godzilla Vs. Kong has been for Warner Bros. and Legendary, since it released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (it did relatively good at U.S. the box office for COVID-times, though we don’t know how many people streamed it), but one undeniably clear indicator of its popularity is that both Warner Bros. and Legendary are very interested in working with Wingard some more. WB barely waited until Mechagodzilla’s corpse was cold before offering Wingard a chance to make the movie of his dreams (a big-screen animated version of ThunderCats), and now Legendary is trying to lure him back to make another installment in its “MonsterVerse” series—which, according to insiders, was supposed to end with Godzilla Vs. Kong.

  • Microsoft Stock Drops After Earnings. Wall Street Is Still Upbeat.

    About a dozen firms raised their targets for the stock price after the software giant reported its financial results, including a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue.

  • New Satellite Data Reveals Just How Quickly the World’s Glaciers Are Melting

    A new study said that glaciers are losing more than 328 billion tons of ice and snow each year since 2015

  • Atlanta Police Might Issue Citations to Parents of Teens Who Sell Water Without a Permit

    Rather than arrest young teens who illegally hawk water bottles on busy streets, Atlanta police are looking to issue citations to their parents instead.

  • OnPolitics: 'America is ready for a takeoff'

    Biden spoke to a sparsely populated House chamber, on the eve of the 100th day since he was sworn into office.

  • Restaurants struggle to find staff ahead of reopening

    Some venues may have to limit their opening hours after more than one in ten hospitality workers left the sector.

  • Biden said America's survival depends on proving to China that democracy can outpace autocracy

    "If we go four more years like we had in the last four, I really, honest to God, believe we're in real jeopardy as a nation," Biden warned.

  • EU lawyers demand immediate access to UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines

    European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver Covid-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays. AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels. The bloc accuses the company of failing to meet its contractual obligations, whereas AstraZeneca says it is complying with the agreement, which it considers not fully binding. "We demand deliveries by the end of June and we also demand with immediate effect the use of all plants listed in the contract," EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the judge in a hearing room packed with journalists. "The contract listed a series of plants that had to be used by AstraZeneca and that still today, in breach of the contract, AstraZeneca is not using," the lawyer said. AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah retorted: "There is no obligation to use the factories." The contract lists four vaccine-making plants, with two of them Britain. Whereas AstraZeneca has delivered doses to the EU from sites in Belgium and the Netherlands, it has not shipped to EU countries any dose produced in UK plants run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics. The contract also says that a Catalent factory in the United States which manufactures AstraZeneca jabs "may serve as a back-up supply site".

  • Fatal head-on crash captured on surveillance camera

    One person died early Thursday in a head-on crash in Lawrence.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Man accused of trying to kill 9-year-old linked to mysterious Delphi murders, cops say

    The 2017 Delphi murders have garnered national attention and the case has gone unsolved.

  • Tarrant County Spanish speakers are receiving COVID-19 vaccine appointments in English

    The offers registration online in Spanish and through their COVID-19 hotline. But, when people register Spanish through a phone call or online, they get their confirmation in English posing issues for Spanish speakers.

  • WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu talks about her budding friendship with Naomi Osaka and their new star-studded ad for BODYARMOR

    The WNBA star joins James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, Baker Mayfield, Trae Young, Christian McCaffrey, and Carlos Vela in the new BODYARMOR ad.

  • Two police officers accused of punching Arab American teenager and then lying about it

    Osamah Alsaidi was allegedly attacked and beaten on way to early morning Amazon shift

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president