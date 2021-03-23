Biden Calls on Congress to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ in Wake of Colorado Shooting

Zachary Evans
·1 min read
President Biden urged Congress to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines following the Boulder, Colo., shooting in which ten people were killed.

“I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said at a press conference. “We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Biden also called on the Senate to pass a bill already approved by the House, which tightens background checks for potential gun buyers.

“The United States Senate, and I hope some of them are listening, should immediately pass the [bills] that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said. “These are bills that received votes from both Republicans and Democrats in the House.”

Biden also offered condolences to the survivors of the shooting, as well as to law enforcement officials who responded to the incident. Law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

“It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider told reporters. The shooter may be mentally ill, the suspect’s brother told the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

Biden previously called on Congress to pass gun-control legislation on the anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. In a statement on February 15, Biden called for a ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as for “eliminating immunity” for gun manufacturers.

During the presidential campaign, Biden indicated that he could place former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke in charge of gun control efforts. Speaking at a Democratic primary debate in September 2019, O’Rourke promised to pursue gun confiscation, telling the audience “hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

