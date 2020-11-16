Biden calls on Congress to pass new COVID-19 relief package

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package.

In remarks on the economy, Biden urged lawmakers in both chambers to pass a package similar to the one first passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May and then revised in October. "Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and business, then we can start to build back better than before," Biden said.





