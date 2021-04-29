Biden calls for Congress to pass immigration reform bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his first presidential address to Congress, President Biden called on Congress to pass his immigration reform proposal in response to the increased criticism from Republicans amid the influx of migrants crossing the border. "If you believe we need a secure border - pass it," Mr. Biden said. "If you believe in a pathway to citizenship - pass it." Watch his remarks.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Republicans unexpectedly pass "11th-hour" bill restricting trans athletes

    The Florida Legislature unexpectedly passed a bill banning transgender student-athletes last night.Why it matters: The legislation — presumed dead last week — is the first "categorically discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bill" to pass in our state in 23 years, according to Equality Florida.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: After her original bill stalled, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) slid the proposed ban into a Senate bill dealing with charter schools that passed largely along party lines, per Florida Politics.If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" would keep transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports starting July 1.The big picture: Similar measures are being pushed by Republicans across the country — at least 50 bills in 28 states, as Axios' Jeff Tracy reported last month.The other side: Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) tried to create pathways for transgender athletes to still compete despite what he termed an "11th-hour" amendment, but those attempts failed."The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are and if they don't ... and something happens to them, it's their own fault," said Smith, per WUSF.Equality Florida spokesman Michael Womack told Axios that lawmakers passed the bill "when they thought people weren't watching.""This is not how the government is supposed to function; this is not how a bill is supposed to be passed."WomackThe bottom line: With this move, our state once again finds itself at the center of the post-Trump culture war raging across America.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Guatemalan officials get blacklisted as U.S. eyes sanctions on Honduran leader

    The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned a current and a former Guatemalan government official, and some Democrats want restrictions on Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández over corruption allegations.Why it matters: The moves come after U.S. federal prosecutors said they are investigating Hernández in connection with drug trafficking in the U.S. and for vowing to "‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos." Congressional leaders also are pressing for action in Honduras to halt migration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday it had blacklisted two Guatemalans, Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara, a former presidential chief of staff, and Felipe Alejos Lorenzana, a delegate to the Congress. The department alleged that Gustavo Alejos sought to interfere with a judicial selection process in order to facilitate his release from house arrest and dismissal of corruption charges against him. Felipe Alejos facilitated bribes in the scheme, the department said.The blacklisting means any of their assets in the U.S. are frozen and Americans are barred from business dealings with the men.What they're saying: “When elected officials in Guatemala pursue self-enrichment in their official duties, it is an affront to democratic principles in the region,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. “This action serves to shine a light on corruption and promote accountability for those who would seek to thwart the judicial process.”Meanwhile, a measure introduced in the U.S. Senate and House would impose restrictions on Honduran President Hernández over allegations of drug trafficking and human rights violations.The bill would suspend U.S. security assistance and weapons to the Honduran police and military.“The Honduran people continue to leave their country because of violence, corruption and lack of economic opportunities. The institutions intended to protect the public are instead violating human rights and protecting criminals and drug traffickers,” said U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), one of the bill's lead sponsors.The big question: Jason Marczak, director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, said tackling corruption and human rights abuses in Honduras is essential for putting the country on a long-term path to growth and prosperity."Rampant corruption, including allegations of President Hernandez’ direct ties to narcotraffickers...gives clear and just pause for working too closely with many members of the national government."The intrigue: The president's brother and former Honduran lawmaker, Tony Hernández, was sentenced last month to life in prison for distributing firearms and 185 tons of cocaine in the U.S.Don't forget: Hispanic U.S. House members are pushing for an aggressive, multiyear "Marshall Plan" for Central America to tackle regional violence, corruption and economic devastation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Supreme Court hands victory to immigrants facing deportation

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday offered new hope to thousands of long-term immigrants seeking to avoid deportation in a ruling that faulted the federal government for improperly notifying a man who came to the United States illegally from Guatemala to appear for a removal hearing. The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the high court's conservative bloc, overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Agusto Niz-Chavez from pursuing his request to cancel the attempted expulsion based on the length of time he had lived in the United States. The justices decided that federal immigration law requires authorities to include all relevant details for a notice to appear for a hearing in one document rather than sending the information across multiple documents.

  • Transfer news: Lukaku to Chelsea; Brandt to Arsenal

    The latest transfer news sees Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and Julian Brandt to Arsenal take center stage.

  • Biden is making immigration moves that will pay off: Janet Napolitano

    We need Congress to upgrade immigration laws. While we wait, President Biden's taking sound steps that reflect our values and will prove effective.

  • ‘He did not deserve to die’: anger and protest over Andrew Brown’s killing by police

    In Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the death of a Black man has sparked large protests – will body-camera footage be released? Demonstrators protest on Wednesday in Elizabeth City. On Wednesday, superior court judge Jeffery Foster denied a petition by lawyers for several media outlets to release the footage. Photograph: Robert Willett/AP Raising signs, flags and fists, about 200 protesters walked through the streets of Elizabeth City in North Carolina on Wednesday night following a judge’s ruling, which denied the immediate release of police video footage of the killing of Andrew Brown last week. The evening’s march wound its way through the flat streets of the majority Black city of roughly 18,000 in the state’s coastal plain near the Outer Banks. The crowd blocked off several intersections, chanting “release the tape” and “20 seconds, not enough,” in reference to the short clip of body-camera footage that Brown’s family have been permitted to see. “You’re just making it worse by not being transparent,” said Dustin Sidebottom, 50, an Elizabeth City resident who had been arrested protesting on Tuesday but was back on Wednesday, waving a large Black Lives Matter flag. Sidebottom said officials’ handling of the Brown case had created a breach of trust that will be extremely difficult to repair. “No matter what he did, he did not deserve to die,” he added. Brown, a 42-year-old father of seven, was killed as Pasquotank county police attempted to serve search-and-arrest warrants on 21 April, one day after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, and on the heels of several other recent police killings, including the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio. North Carolina has its own history of police killings, including the highly publicized cases of Keith Lamont Scott and Jonathan Ferrell, both in Charlotte. Through a separate proceeding earlier this week, Brown’s family and lawyers viewed a 20-second clip of body-camera footage, which they said showed officers firing at Brown’s car as he drove away. The family also released the results of a private autopsy, which determined Brown was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of his head. “My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee said Monday. “It ain’t right. It ain’t right at all.” Protesters march to demand justice for Andrew Brown. Photograph: Steve Helber/AP Attorneys representing Brown’s family argue that full release of the footage is critical to maintaining the integrity of the investigation into his death, and providing some sense of justice. “Government officials need to be held accountable and the only way to hold them accountable is through transparency,” attorney Wayne Kendall said. “We can’t have a free and open society unless we have disclosure of the actions of public officials.” Kendall categorized the recording disclosure as a “partial” victory for Brown’s family, but community members said the delay and obfuscation amounted to complicity by local officials. “This community is showing more integrity than [the] elected people who are there to ensure our rights,” said Keith Rivers, Pasquotank county branch president of the NAACP. “We don’t have a problem with law enforcement, we just have a problem with unlawful law enforcement officers.” A recently enacted North Carolina law allows law enforcement to disclose, or set up a viewing, of footage for certain individuals, but releasing – providing a copy of a recording – is only possible through court order. On Wednesday, superior court judge Jeffrey Foster denied a petition by lawyers for several media outlets to release the footage of Brown. Under Foster’s order, in the next 10 days, Brown’s immediate family will be allowed to view a version of the footage – which comes from five police body cameras and a single vehicle dashboard camera – that has been edited per the judge’s request. In his ruling, Foster said releasing the footage to the public would create a “serious threat to the fair and impartial and orderly administration of justice”. The judge also indicated that a full release could occur after 30 days, which he said would give the state bureau of investigation time to conclude its review of the incident. In arguing against its release, the Pasquotank county district attorney, Andrew Womble, said that giving the media access to the footage would not serve the public interest and could taint a potential trial. The Pasquotank county sheriff, Tommy Wooten, has said he supports the release of the footage, but cautioned that videos “only tell part of the story”. “This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher,” Wooten said in a video statement. Following Brown’s killing, seven sheriff’s deputies were put on administrative leave. On Thursday, the county sheriff named the three deputies who shot at Brown as Daniel Meads, Robert Morgan and Andrew Lewellyn. He said he had put the four others back on duty because they did not fire their weapons, a decision lawyers for Brown’s family called unprofessional. “They’re reinstating deputies with no transparency,” attorney Harry Daniels said. “We think that’s inappropriate and should not be done.” The Rev Tim Stallings joins protesters in Elizabeth City. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Brown’s funeral is scheduled for next week, with the Rev Al Sharpton set to deliver a eulogy, just two weeks after delivering another for Daunte Wright, a young Black man shot dead by police during a traffic stop. Wednesday’s announcement, which took place at a packed county courthouse, steps from the glittering Pasquotank River and in the shadow of a Confederate monument, set off renewed rallies. A group of clergy led a march from a local church to the street where Brown was killed, a site that has since been adorned with dozens of candles and flowers. Demetria Williams, a neighbor who grew up with Brown, was among the marchers. On the day he was killed, Williams said she heard gunfire and saw officers standing behind Brown’s car shooting. She called the incident “sickening”. “Everybody just keeps bringing up his past,” Williams told the Guardian. “At the end of the day he was human, you know? Why bring that up? It’s not about his past, it’s about him being murdered.” Elizabeth City officials have declared a state of emergency for the area and instituted an 8pm curfew that went into effect on Tuesday. Despite the peaceful nature of the marches, about 75 officers and deputies in riot gear were deployed to round up a handful of protesters past curfew on Wednesday night. At least a dozen people have been arrested so far this week. The FBI said it has opened a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death. The agency’s Charlotte field office will work with the US attorney’s office for the eastern district of North Carolina and the civil rights division of the Department of Justice to “determine whether federal laws were violated”, according to an FBI spokesperson. On Tuesday, North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, called for a special prosecutor to handle the case. “This would help assure the community and Mr Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said in a statement. The North Carolina legislature is also looking to reform the way law enforcement recordings are handled. A bill filed earlier this month would allow the release of law enforcement body-cam footage after 48 hours, unless the agency can make a case against its release. Law enforcement officials in riot gear block the street. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Brown’s case will put “enormous pressure” on lawmakers and officials to make these videos part of the public record, said Brandon Garrett, a law professor at Duke University. “The [current] law was passed to try to insulate police, because everyone understands that these videos can document seriously wrong constitutional violations,” Garrett told the Guardian. “That doesn’t mean you release them without any consideration of any privacy concerns or safety concerns, but the default should be that these videos belong to the public and should be released, otherwise there’s no particular accountability and people’s rights can be harmed.” Williams, who is Black, said these types of rapid, sweeping changes are the only way folks like her will “stand a chance” in the current system. “I just want justice,” she said. “Not justice for one, justice for all of us.”

  • UN envoy: Myanmar military faces demands for democracy

    The strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar has created “unexpected difficulties” for the military in consolidating power after the Feb. 1 coup and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill, the U.N. envoy for the country said Friday. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to a closed Security Council meeting obtained by The Associated Press that her discussions in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas. The U.N. special envoy spoke by video from Bangkok where she returned after traveling to Jakarta to meet participants in the April 24 meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations known as ASEAN which includes Myanmar and was attended by the junta’s military commander, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

  • Democrats’ big foe in pushing Biden’s agenda: the calendar

    Congressional Democrats have a slew of big-ticket items they want to pass soon and while they expect little or no help from Republicans, their biggest problem is more basic: the dwindling number of days Congress will be in session before the weeks-long August break.

  • Federer-Backed Shoemaker Said to Eye IPO at $5 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- On AG, the Swiss sports-shoe maker backed by tennis great Roger Federer, has started preparations for an initial public offering that could value the business at about $5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Zurich-based company plans to list as soon as the autumn, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. On is working with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the people said.On is considering listing in the U.S., the people said. No final decisions have been made, and details of the potential transaction could change, they said.A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on any IPO plans, while adding that business has progressed very successfully in spite of Covid-19 as the need for people to be active in fresh air is increasing after months of restrictions. Representatives for the banks declined to comment. Reuters reported details of the potential listing earlier Friday, citing unidentified people.Founded in 2010, On touts a proprietary cushioning technology as its selling point. Its running shoes have hollow tube-like attachments made of rubber or foam on the outsoles that promise runners a soft landing, while locking firm when taking off -- a patented technology called Cloudtec.Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019, and last year the company unveiled a shoe he helped design. “The Roger” is an all-white tennis-inspired sneaker made with faux leather and Cloudtec instead of rubber soles.Read more: Stilettos Become $4,400 Sneakers While Fashion Remains CasualFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Breaking down Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress

    President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News chief Washington correspondent&nbsp;Major Garrett, CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, and CBS News political&nbsp;contributor and Democratic strategist&nbsp;Joel Payne join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host&nbsp;Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • 100 days in, Biden has made little progress on helping refugees and asylum seekers

    One hundred days later, immigration experts generally agree that President Biden has made some notable strides in the right direction but has a lot more work to do in order to deliver on his lofty promises.

  • Olisema lifts Enyimba from last to first in CAF Cup group

    Cyril Olisema scored in stoppage time on Thursday to lift Enyimba of Nigeria from last to first in a CAF Confederation Cup group, and secure a quarter-finals place.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT), are on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and were imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic" in India was "surging," the White House said. Biden on Friday signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions, which were first reported by Reuters.

  • How Biden’s Tax Plan Would Affect Investors

    Wealthy Americans are asking the same question right now: how to prepare their portfolios for what could be the highest capital-gains tax rate in decades. Here are some answers.

  • Biden Speech Draws 26.9 Million TV Viewers, a 28-Year Low

    President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday pulled in just 26.9 million viewers, earning it the lowest ratings of any State of the Union address or speech to a joint session of Congress in 28 years, according to figures from Fox News Research. #SOTU TV Viewers:2018: 45.6M2017: 47.7M* 2016: 31.3M 2015: 31.7M 2014: 33.3M2013: 33.5M2012: 37.8M 2011: 42.8M 2010: 48.0M2009: 52.4M* 2008: 37.5M 2007: 45.5M2006: 41.7M 2005: 38.4M 2004: 43.4M 2003: 62.1M 1993: 66.9M* (largest TV audience) *Not an official SOTU pic.twitter.com/OZlUHmGQp4 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) February 1, 2018 Biden’s ratings, as compiled by Nielsen, include viewers watching his speech on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and Newsy. The viewership sits well below the ratings Biden’s predecessor enjoyed, with Donald Trump notching nearly 48 million viewers for his first speech as president to legislators in 2017. Trump’s final and least-watched State of the Union Address brought in 37 million viewers, according to Fox News. Barack Obama’s first address as president to a joint session of Congress in February 2009 far outpaced Biden’s as well, having recorded 52.3 million viewers. Bill Clinton delivered the address with the largest audience, drawing 66.9 million viewers for his 1993 speech. Biden’s speech, which was not an official State of the Union, was delivered before a much smaller in-person audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress were permitted to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.”

  • Bank of England likely to slow bond purchases as economy rebounds

    The Bank of England is likely to ease its foot off the stimulus pedal and reduce its pace of bond purchases next week as Britain's economy appears to be bouncing back sharply from its COVID pandemic slump. Just over three months ago, financial markets saw a roughly 50% chance that the BoE would need to cut interest rates below zero for the first time later this year. Now speculation has turned to whether its Monetary Policy Committee will begin to raise rates from their current 0.1% towards the end of 2022.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mapping the Afghan war, while murky, points to Taliban gains

    Trying to map the long war in Afghanistan has become an increasingly challenging task ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces. Since the U.S.-led invasion of 2001 and subsequent overthrow of Afghanistan's Taliban government, insurgent activity shrank, then began to grow again as the conflict stretched on for two decades. Now, as the withdrawal with a summer completion date looms, even American officials acknowledge being publicly in the dark about the Taliban's strength.