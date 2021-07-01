Biden calls on Congress to 'repair the damage' after Supreme Court's voting rights decision

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is sharply criticizing the Supreme Court's ruling that upheld voting restrictions in Arizona, blasting the decision as "harmful."

Biden on Thursday said he was "deeply disappointed" by a ruling from the Supreme Court that upheld two restrictive Arizona voting laws, finding they didn't violate the Voting Rights Act.

"In a span of just eight years, the court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure," Biden said in a statement.

Biden criticized what he described as a "broad assault against voting rights" taking place in the United States, arguing that "additional laws are needed to safeguard that beating heart of our democracy," adding, "The court's decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress' ability to repair the damage done today: it puts the burden back on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act to its intended strength

The Arizona laws the Supreme Court upheld required that ballots be tossed if they're cast in the wrong precincts and said that only voters, family members, or their caregivers may collect or deliver ballots, NBC News reports. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, writing the majority opinion, said that "mere inconvenience cannot be enough to demonstrate a violation" of the law. Meanwhile, in the dissent, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote that it was "tragic" that the court has "damaged a statute designed to bring about 'the end of discrimination in voting.'"

You may also like

Bill Cosby to 'be out of prison in hours' after conviction is overturned

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

    The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers after last year's elections.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Arizona voting curbs

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona, a defeat for voting rights advocates and Democrats who challenged the measures.The decision comes as Republican-led states launch a wave of voting curbs in the wake of former president Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud."If you count the legal votes, I easily win."Arizona lawmakers enacted new rules outlawing third parties - other than immediate family - from collecting and delivering early ballots and restricting where absentee ballots may be cast.Community groups often organize ballot drives for voters who might find it difficult to vote on election day, or lack transportation to a polling site.A lower court found the Arizona laws disproportionately burdened Black, Latino and Native American voters.But in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court's conservative justices held that the restrictions did not violate the 1965 voting rights act which prohibits racial discrimination in voting.The court's three liberal justices dissented from the decision.Democrats have accused Republicans at the state level of enacting voter-suppression measures to make it harder for Democratic-leaning racial minorities to cast ballots.Many Republicans have justified new restrictions as a means to reduce voter fraud, a phenomenon that election experts have said is rare in the United States.

  • Conservative high court upholds state voting restrictions

    Flexing its new strength, the Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday cut back on a landmark voting rights law in a decision likely to help Republican states fight challenges to voting restrictions they’ve put in place following last year’s elections. The court's 6-3 ruling upheld voting limits in Arizona that a lower court had found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act. It was the high court's second major decision in eight years that civil rights groups and liberal dissenting justices say weakened the Civil Rights-era law that was intended to eradicate discrimination in voting.

  • Emmanuel Macron warns France is becoming 'increasingly racialised' in outburst against woke culture

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned against the dangers of US-style woke culture in France, saying that debate in the country was becoming increasingly “racialised”. The French president said that creeping racial and identity politics risked “fracturing” the foundations of French society. "I see that our society is becoming progressively racialised," Mr Macron told Elle magazine in an interview coinciding with a UN-sponsored summit on gender inequality in Paris. In particular, he took aim at “int

  • Biden: Supreme Court voting rights decision “puts the burden back on Congress"

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "deeply disappointed" in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a pair of voting restrictions in Arizona.The big picture: The Supreme Court said Thursday that neither of Arizona's rules amounts to racial discrimination. The 6-3 ruling will likely pave the way for new limitations across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe stakes in this case were high because it implica

  • Overhaul makes it easier for aspiring teachers to get grants

    The U.S. Education Department on Thursday loosened the rules around a grant program that’s intended to help aspiring teachers pay for college but has actually left thousands stuck with student debt. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the changes deliver much-needed improvements to help teachers get grants “without having to jump through unnecessary hoops.”

  • McCarthy warns Cheney could lose committees after Pelosi appointment to Jan. 6 body

    Rep. Liz Cheney's days holding committee assignments in the House may be numbered.

  • China building 100 missile launchpads across desert in 'incredible' expansion of nuclear capabilities

    China is building 100 new missile silos in the northwestern desert, according to satellite imagery, raising fears of an 'incredible' expansion of its nuclear capabilities. The satellites picked up construction work on a site near Yumen, including underground bunkers, cable trenches, roads and a small military base, according to researchers from James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. The silos seem to mirror existing launch facilitie

  • Kansas City area teacher who used racist language in class loses job, school board rules

    The teacher was accused of using the n-word and referring to Martin Luther King Day as “Black Privilege Day.”

  • Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

    Justice Elena Kagan decries the Supreme Court's 'tragic' voting rights decision in scathing dissent

  • Pelosi appoints Liz Cheney to House select committee investigating Jan. 6

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is one of eight members she has selected to serve on the select committee that will investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Why it matters: The former GOP conference chair was ousted from leadership for her opposition to Donald Trump's election lies. She is the only Republican hand-picked by Pelosi to serve on the 13-member committee.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Trump gonna Trump: ex-president diverts and deflects as legal woes mount

    The former president appeared to mount a typically Trumpian bid to focus attention away from the growing scandal at his company Donald Trump at the border on Wednesday. A report by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington argues that ‘Trump is at serious risk of eventual criminal indictment in New York state’. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock No one could accuse Donald Trump of lying low when the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. On Wednesday the former US pr

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene invite Britney Spears to testify before Congress over conservatorship battle

    Four House Republicans invited Britney Spears to testify before Congress over her conservatorship battle with her father.

  • ‘Simply not enough.’ Surfside condo has $48 million in insurance coverage, court hears

    The first court hearing was held Thursday for a handful of initial lawsuits stemming from the Surfside condo collapse, and a Miami-Dade judge acknowledged that the building’s $48 million in total insurance coverage likely won’t be enough.

  • A top Democratic senator calls for review of land deal by Trump's agriculture secretary

    WASHINGTON - The chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee is calling for an investigation into former agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue's financial disclosures in the wake of a Washington Post investigation that found his company bought a grain storage plant from an agricultural giant at a fraction of what it was worth - just before he joined Donald Trump's Cabinet. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is calling for the Office of Government Ethics to review the purchase of the property - worth

  • We should all understand ‘white rage’ and its ramifications for this country

    The Biden administration should declare ‘white rage’ a clear and present danger, writes Vanessa Gallman.

  • 'Yes': Trump tells Hannity he's made up his mind about 2024

    Former President Donald Trump has apparently made a decision about whether he will run again in 2024.

  • Sweden, noted for its lax COVID-19 response, never mandated face masks. Now it's dropping its vague recommendation to wear one at all.

    Sweden only recommended that people were face masks at certain hours on public transport - a very different approach to most other countries.

  • Trump Organization's long-serving CFO, Allen Weisselberg, surrenders to authorities to face charges

    Former President Donald Trump's long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to authorities in New York to face criminal charges, court officials told ABC News Thursday morning. Weisselberg arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office with his lawyer hours after a grand jury indicted him and the Trump Organization on charges that are expected to be unsealed this afternoon. A special grand jury in Manhattan voted Wednesday to indict Trump's firm and its chief financial officer.

  • What happened after a wind farm was built near the lobster capital of Europe

    The Bridlington fishery has coexisted with offshore wind farms for a decade. This is the story of how they did it.