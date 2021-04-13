Biden calls the death of Daunte Wright a ‘god-awful shooting’

While meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden referred to the “god-awful shooting” of Daunte Wright after being stopped by police in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe

    (Reuters) -U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rollout of the vaccine to Europe, a week after regulators there said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the shot in the United States. The moves come after European regulators said earlier this month they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a similar rare blood clotting problem that led to a small number of deaths.

  • Two men arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder. No bail has been set.

  • Don't panic

    The aftermath of Daunte Wright shooting continues with protests and resignations. And Biden will withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Don't let George Floyd's substance use muddy the facts in Derek Chauvin trial: Addiction doctor

    Floyd's substance use was not a moral failing making him undeserving of justice. It was a chronic condition, and America's health system failed him.

  • Prince Philip showed 'sense of humour' and was 'kind and firm' in school reports

    Prince Philip's love of sailing was also fostered during his time at Gordonstoun, in Scotland.

  • Johnson & Johnson pause risks 'feeding' vaccine hesitancy; Zients says 'we have plenty of supply': Live COVID-19 updates

    The CDC and FDA are recommending a pause in the use of the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Democrats urge GOP to support passage of anti-Asian American hate crime bill this week

    Democrats urge Republicans to get on board with legislation that aims to combat increasing hate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • NASA unveils incredible new Hubble image of the Veil Nebula

    The Veil Nebula lies around 2,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cygnus.

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • 'This is murder'

    Outrage and unrest are growing in Minnesota after the killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. Muslims worldwide begin to observe the holy month of Ramadan. It's Monday's news.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • Kanye West Just Responded To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Filing After Two Months

    No drama to see here!

  • Police release bodycam video of Daunte Wright shooting

    As the Brooklyn Center, Minn., community demands justice in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police, law enforcement has released bodycam video of the incident.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

    U.S. health officials on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with J&J's shot as they look into reports of six clots out of nearly 7 million doses given in the country. Health officials say to be vigilant, but to remember that reports of blood clots that may be associated with J&J’s single-dose vaccine are exceedingly rare. “It’s less than one in a million," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist.

  • Brenda Song Gave Birth to a Baby Boy with Macaulay Culkin!

    The couple named their son Dakota in honor of Culkin’s late sister. 💕

  • The £22.50 M&S wedge espadrilles we’re adding to our basket for summer

    Update your favourite summer shoe on a budget.

  • Did You Get The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Know

    Health officials called for an immediate pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning. This decision came after six recipients in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of receiving the one-dose vaccine. All six of these recipients identified as women and were between the ages 18 and 48. One woman has died and a second person in Nebraska is in critical condition in the hospital. Since the J&J vaccine was approved for emergency use in America by the Food and Drug Administration, nearly seven million people in the U.S. have received this vaccine. “We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Anne Schuchat, MD, principal deputy director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, said in a joint statement. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” On Wednesday, the CDC will convene an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review these six cases and discuss whether they’re significant. After careful examination by the FDA and CDC, the health agencies will decide whether the vaccine should continue to be distributed to all adults, or if the authorization should be limited to certain populations or age groups. Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021 The cases of blood clots, which occurred in conjunction with low platelet counts, first came to light late last week, and on Friday, Johnson & Johnson told Reuters they were aware of the issue, and were working with regulators to look over the data. In a statement sent to Refinery29, Johnson & Johnson said: “We are aware of an extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine… We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public.” The company added that it had also decided to proactively delay the vaccine rollout in Europe. This news is being announced amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The virus thus far has killed more than 2.9 million worldwide and can cause long-term health concerns. The national vaccine rollout has been largely well-received, and although vaccine hesitancy is less prevalent than it was in December, hesitancy or resistance to vaccination is still widespread enough to have experts concerned. Some experts say the fact that the CDC and FDA have called for a pause on the J&J vaccine is a sign that our health systems are working, and of how seriously the agencies are taking safety. “This tells me that any possible adverse effects are getting reported up the chain of a command,” says Paul Pottinger, MD, a professor specializing in infectious disease at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Those six cases, it’s a little less than one in a million, it’s incredibly rare, but the agencies are hitting pause so they can look at the data and decide if the association is true…. The overall safety of the vaccine has been shown to be strong, and the effectiveness is still very strong, so I’m hopeful the pause will be lifted so they can start getting the vaccine out and saving lives.” “I know there are people who have gotten the vaccine who are probably very concerned,” Dr. Schuchat said in an FDA and CDC briefing Tuesday morning. “For people who got the vaccine over a month ago, the risk is very low at this time. For people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms.” If you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Pottinger says that there’s no need to panic. But if you have any issues within three weeks of vaccination, report them to your doctor. Dr. Pottinger notes that in the 12 to 48 hours after the initial shot, it’s common to experience side effects such as headaches, fatigue, and muscle aches, and he emphasizes that it would be “incredibly rare” to experience this and have the reason be blood clots. But to be on the safe side, if you develop symptoms, especially severe headaches, leg pain, abdominal pain, or shortness of breath, anytime within a month of getting the vaccine, call your doctor or go to urgent care and tell them you’ve been vaccinated in the last month, he says, echoing FDA and CDC guidance. “If you’ve had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I’d say, ‘Congratulations,’ because that means you’re protected from a severe disease that can lead to hospitalization and death,” he adds. There have been similar concerns in Europe and other countries about the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca researchers, which hasn’t been authorized yet in the U.S. It’s unclear exactly why these vaccines may cause the blood clots. Federal officials noted in their release that the blood clots that people developed after the J&J vaccine were called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which are somewhat rare and require a different treatment than more common clots. “Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots,” the statement said. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.” There have been no significant safety concerns with the two mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Should I Do With My COVID Vaccine Card?Is It Okay To Delay Your Second Vaccine Shot?So, How Long Does The COVID Vaccine Actually Last?

  • 'More hopeful than ever:' Biden's lead on racial equity is a promising signal for reparations, experts say

    The White House confirmed last month that President Joe Biden continued to back a study of reparations for Black Americans.

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for four months for 2019 protest

    Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists and among 47 people charged under a national security law, was sentenced to four months in jail on Tuesday for unauthorized assembly and violating an anti-mask law. Wong, 24, had pleaded guilty to both charges, including taking part in and using a facial covering at an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 during the height of anti-government protests, the court heard. He had faced a maximum possible sentence of three years in jail.