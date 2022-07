SYFY

After three films playing Batman, Christian Bale is no stranger to superhero movies, but Thor: Love and Thunder is still a departure of sorts from his previous work. The film marks the first time the actor has worked on a Marvel property, the first time he's played a comic book villain, and the first time he's returned to the comic book movie world since The Dark Knight Rises a decade ago. So, why was now the right time for the Oscar-winning Bale to come back to this kind of movie? Two reasons: