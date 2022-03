Associated Press

The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S. "we’re moving in the right direction.” “Wrong is wrong and right is right,” Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. Ransom, a 35-year-old social worker, was the only Black man on the jury that spent a week in a Brunswick, Georgia, courtroom hearing the hate crimes case in U.S. District Court.