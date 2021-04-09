Biden calls for funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration agencies

U.S. President Biden hosts White House event to announce efforts to curb gun violence in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is calling for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies, according to a summary of his budget request for the coming fiscal year released on Friday.

The Biden administration is asking Congress to increase the funding level for workforce oversight offices within U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to $470 million, a 22% increase over the current level.

The additional funding would ensure that workforce complaints - “including those related to white supremacy or ideological and non-ideological beliefs” - are investigated quickly, according to a summary of Biden’s budget proposal.

It was not immediately clear whether any specific incidents sparked the call for funding to battle white supremacy at CBP and ICE. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The White House budget proposal is a request of Congress to provide funding in fiscal year 2022, which begins on Oct. 1, 2021. The document reflects Biden's position on the spending, which will ultimately need to be appropriated by Congress.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington, Editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Uber, Lyft use rides to vaccines to get drivers, customers back on the platform

    (Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc are spending millions of dollars to provide drivers with access to COVID-19 vaccines and offering tens of millions of free or discounted rides to vaccination sites for people in communities that lack access to transportation and healthcare services. At Uber, a large team of employees has started calling thousands of drivers who left the platform over the past year, asking them what they need to return, Uber U.S. and Canada Head of Driver Operations Carrol Chang told Reuters. The Walgreen's partnership has allowed Uber to distribute unique codes to more than 240,000 drivers in several states, including California, Illinois, Virginia and New Jersey, allowing them to book a vaccination appointment at the pharmacy chain.

  • Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing

    President Joe Biden released his wish list for the federal budget on Friday, asking for an 8.4% increase in discretionary spending with substantial gains for education, health care, housing and environmental protection. The request issued by the White House Office of Management and Budget spells out Biden’s top priorities as Congress weighs its spending plans for next year. It’s the first financial outline of Democrats’ broader ambitions since the expiration of a 2011 law that capped discretionary spending.

  • Family "torn apart" by Iran imprisoning father begs for his release

    Emad Shargi — a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen — is currently being held at Iran's notorious Evin Prison on murky national security charges. The saga began two and a half years ago and now his wife and daughters are speaking out about the painful separation.

  • Biden seeks to ease housing shortage with $5 billion 'carrot, no stick' approach

    President Joe Biden is seeking to ease a national affordable housing shortage by pushing local governments to allow apartment buildings in neighborhoods that are currently restricted to single-family homes. The $5 billion plan could inject the White House into a debate pitting older homeowners against younger workers seeking to gain a foothold in the most expensive U.S. cities, where many families spend a third or more of their income on housing. The proposal, which would provide financial incentives to local governments that change zoning laws restricting many neighborhoods to single-family homes, is an example of the sort of broad social policy changes Democrats are including in Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

  • American dream dashed for migrants deported to Mexico

    Young families, many from Central America, who crossed the U.S. border seeking a better life, this week found themselves forced to head back south into Mexico.They had hoped President Joe Biden would allow them and their young children to stay in the U.S. until their immigration cases could be heard. Instead, many were promptly deported. Some, such as Julia and her young daughter, are now stuck in a 400-bed migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez.She wanted to be reunited with her husband and older daughter who, she says, are in the United States. "I feel separated from my daughter (in the U.S.). I wanted to be with her. My daughter was happy, I was happy that I was to arrive. And when she heard the news (of my deportation), she became sad, now she's sad and I am too."Julia did not give her last name. She said she has all but given up hope of reuniting with her family. She is now looking to return to her impoverished town in Guatemala, but with little money, she is unsure of how she will get there."Unfortunately it didn't happen like I had hoped. But thanks to God I am well, I am alive."U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to enforce a Trump-era policy of returning most southern-border crossers to Mexico. About 70,000 were rapidly deported in February alone, according to CBP data.The U.S. makes an exception in the case of unaccompanied children, who are permitted to stay. It has also permitted some families will young children to remain the U.S. if nearby Mexican cities cannot shelter them.With the rising deportations, migrants are growing ever more desperate. Disturbing video released by CBP last week shows adults scaling the 14-foot border fence and dropping two toddlers alone into the New Mexico desert.A border agent operating the camera spotted the girls, sisters, aged five and three, from Guatemala. They were retrieved by police, taken for medical evaluation, and are being held at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station.U.S. authorities are working with Mexican law enforcement to identify those responsible for transporting the girls to the border.They could be smugglers, or family members clinging to hope.

  • Tucker: Leaders are creating a society that reduces people to their DNA

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines United Airline's latest diversity initiative

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • How to make an oatmeal bath to soothe and moisturize skin, according to dermatologists

    Oatmeal baths are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, acne, and sunburn.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted in defense of gun rights just hours before a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas - the 14th in the state this year

    Abbott is promoting a "Second Amendment Sanctuary State" bill which would allow Texas to ignore federal gun laws.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • LA Sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' crash

    LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shares latest details on the golf pro's accident on 'Your World'

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • Ecuador, Peru to elect presidents amid strengthened pandemic

    A surging coronavirus pandemic that has brought on new lockdown measures and exacerbated fatigue in Ecuador and Peru has left many voters generally indifferent to the names they will see on the ballots Sunday, when the neighboring South American nations are set to choose new presidents. No candidate in each nation has garnered enough support to be a clear favorite, and after a year of collective suffering and corruption scandals, voters seem to be hoping for a winner who can pull them out of the pandemic’s economic mess with the least stumbles possible. Ecuadoreans face a runoff between conservative businessman Guillermo Lasso and Andrés Arauz, a disciple of former leftist President Rafael Correa.

  • Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

    This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • SNP’s flagship housing fund runs out of cash in days

    The Scottish Government’s flagship First Home Fund has run out of money in just eight days, in what opposition parties have branded a “spectacular misjudgement”. The £60m fund, which lends people up to £25,000 towards their deposit, was launched on April 1 but was closed on Thursday afternoon after being inundated with applications. The initiative is now “fully committed” for 2021/22. The news has been described as “devastating” for thousands of Scots hoping to get onto the property ladder, with the lack of availability of 95 per cent LTV mortgages making it “incredibly difficult” for first time buyers to access mortgage finance - despite “strong evidence” showing that owning a home is cheaper than renting. Funding for the scheme was slashed by 66.5 per cent from £200m last year, with SNP ministers blaming the UK Treasury for the cuts. “We anticipated that there would be huge demand given the success of the pilot scheme run last year,” said Nicola Barclay, chief executive of industry body Homes for Scotland. “Despite this, the Scottish Government allocated just 30 per cent of the levels spent in 2020, citing budget cuts from Westminster for the reduction.”

  • US gun violence: Biden takes action on 'international embarrassment'

    As the White House announces new measures, Biden calls gun violence an "international embarrassment".