Biden calls George Floyd’s family to pray for them ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, says President Biden called him to say he was &#x002018;praying&#x002019; for their family&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, says President Biden called him to say he was ‘praying’ for their family

(AP)

George Floyd’s younger brother says President Biden called his family to say he was “praying” for them.

“He was just calling,” Philonise Floyd told NBC’s TODAY Show on Tuesday. “He knows how it is to lose a family member, and he knows the process of what we’re going through. So he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK.”

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. The Floyd family – and the rest of the country – are now anxiously awaiting the verdict, which come within hours or even weeks.

Mr Biden confirmed on Tuesday that he had made the call to Mr Floyd’s family.

“I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called,” he told reporters. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view.”

The president added that he feels great sympathy for the Floyd family.

“I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety that they’re feeling,” Biden said. “They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what the verdict is.”

Though Mr Biden until now has avoided commenting on the trial, he has expressed support for the Floyd family in the past, and visited them last year.

“George Floyd’s life matters,” he said back in May 2020, when he was still a presidential candidate. “It mattered as much as mine. It matters as much as anyone’s in this country.”

The White House has said the president will address the nation after the jury renders its verdict.

In the case of a not-guilty verdict, that speech may be to call for calm. After video of Mr Floyd’s death first emerged in the spring of last year, massive protests erupted across the United States, resulting in violence and looting in some cases.

Officials worry that a similar reaction could take place if Mr Chauvin is acquitted. Washington, DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has already requested 250 National Guardsmen to help police in the event of mass protests in the nation’s capital.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president does not want to see any rioting.

“His view is also that exercising First Amendment rights and protesting injustice is the most American thing that anyone can do, but as he also always says, protests must be peaceful,” she told reporters.

On Tuesday, Philonise Floyd urged non-violence as well.

“We just want everybody to be peaceful,” he told the TODAY Show, “but at the same time, I can’t stop people from doing the things that they’re doing, because people are in pain.”

He added that he remains “optimistic” about the result.

“Me and my family, we pray about it every day,” he said. “I just feel that in America, if a Black man can’t get justice for this, what can a Black man get justice for?”

Read More

Watch live as families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright pray outside Minneapolis courthouse

AOC re-introduces Green New Deal: ‘This is life and death’

Alarm raised over prisoners kept in cells 23 hours a day due to Covid

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter took flight and lived to tell the tale

    History was made today, though you probably didn't realize it. After all, it was made on another planet. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter — a small machine designed to take flight in the Martian atmosphere — did exactly what it was supposed to do and took to the skies for roughly 30 seconds. It reached an altitude of just 10 feet, but that was enough to make it the first manmade aircraft to ever fly on another planet. It's obviously a very big deal for NASA, but it's also a huge step for humanity as a whole, and as we inch toward a future where humans visit other planets in person, it's a small but significant step. The aircraft took off at 3:34 a.m. EDT this morning. NASA picked its flight window based on when it believed the helicopter would have the most available power and when flight conditions would be the most suitable. It's important that the helicopter not just fly but land safely, and if a gust of wind were to push the helicopter it might end up crashing and sustaining damage. Thankfully, that didn't happen. As NASA explains in a blog post, the helicopter took off, climbed to an altitude of roughly 10 feet, sustained its hover for 30 seconds, and then slowly descended back to the surface where it landed softly. The entire event took 39.1 seconds. The helicopter did it mostly on its own, taking commands sent from Earth and then returning data after it had completed its flight. Due to the lag in communications between machines on Mars and their handlers back on Earth, real-time control isn't possible, so NASA had to sit and wait for the message from Ingenuity that it had succeeded in its quest. Of course, hard evidence is also nice, so the helicopter snapped an image of the surface during its flight, showing that the helicopter achieved a stable hover. Check it out: “Now, 117 years after the Wright brothers succeeded in making the first flight on our planet, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has succeeded in performing this amazing feat on another world,” NASA Associate Administrator for Science, Thomas Zurbuchen, said in a statement. “While these two iconic moments in aviation history may be separated by time and 173 million miles of space, they now will forever be linked. As an homage to the two innovative bicycle makers from Dayton, this first of many airfields on other worlds will now be known as Wright Brothers Field, in recognition of the ingenuity and innovation that continue to propel exploration.” Achieving flight was Ingenuity's ultimate goal, but it's not done yet. The aircraft has roughly a month to conduct multiple flights before it will poop out and no longer be usable. NASA's teams will surely be wanting to take the tiny copter for a few spins within that window, so we can expect additional information and images as those commence.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Texas School Board Candidate in Viral Video Cited for Assault After Mask Dispute at Nordstrom Rack

    A school board candidate who allegedly had an altercation with a Nordstrom Rack employee following a mask dispute has been given an assault citation.

  • Woman prevented from boarding American Airlines flight over see-through mask

    Passenger refused to use a disposable mask

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • VIDEO: 'What you saw, you saw': Watch highlights of the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd

    Attorneys for the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd. Watch highlights of the entire trial.

  • AOC, Bernie Sanders want to help 2 million Americans by investing in green housing infrastructure

    AOC and Bernie Sanders' Green New Deal for Public Housing Act would invest $172 billion over 10 years to improve living conditions and create jobs.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Biden to deliver remarks after verdict in Chauvin trial

    The White House has spent weeks considering how it will respond to either an acquittal or a guilty verdict.

  • Fishing trip at Lake Powell leads to family making extraordinary discovery

    Historically low water levels at Lake Powell in Utah led to a fascinating discovery by one family. Liz Bowles was on a recent fishing trip with her family and said the water was so low on their trip that new areas they had never seen were exposed. (Photo credit: Liz Bowles) "Where we camped is usually underwater," Bowles told Fox 13 News in Salt Lake City. She said that the receded water line had exposed some litter, "a few things, like soda cans and things like that," which she said she and family members cleaned up. Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona. It's located in northern Arizona and stretches up into southern Utah. With 2,000 miles of shoreline, it's a top vacation destination spot in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area for tens of thousands every year. Liz Bowles said her family had never seen the Lake Powell shoreline in the condition like what they witnessed earlier this month. "It's lower than we've ever seen with the water. It's pretty crazy," she told Fox 13 News. It wasn't until the family members were heading back in their boats at the end of the trip that they made the incredible discovery. Bowles described how they came around a corner and spotted a shipwrecked boat jutting into the air. "It wasn't until somebody had pointed out that it was all the way out of the water," that they decided to investigate a little more closely, she told WXYZ-TV Channel 7. "So we just kind of puttered over to it and it was cool to see," Bowles said. Bowles and her family were able to get out of their boats and walk right up to the old shipwreck where they found items like silverware, an old shoe and even the hide-a-key still stuck to the boat with keys inside, she recalled. "We tried to not disturb it too much, because we don't know how secure it is there and we didn't want anyone to get hurt," Bowles told Fox 13 News. "But we could see that there had been some people that had tried to recover it at some point. There were straps on it and things like that, that they were obviously unsuccessful getting the boat out of the water." They did use the chance to take some incredible photos to immortalize the remarkable discovery, however. According to local news reports, U.S. water officials are projecting that man-made lakes that store water used throughout the American West -- which includes Lake Powell -- will fall to "historically low levels and trigger an official shortage declaration for the first time." Heather Patno, a hydraulic engineer at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in the Upper Colorado Basin, said Lake Powell is at 36 percent capacity right now but is projected to hit 31 percent capacity this year. "The levels that we're projected to reach haven't been seen since it started filling in 1969," Patno told local news in Salt Lake City. That means many people visiting Lake Powell this year will experience some locations as they've never seen them before, areas that were previously underwater. "And as people explore different areas of Powell, they're going to have a new experience," Patno said. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released projections last week forecasting that less Colorado River water will fill Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which could result in water shortages for residents in Arizona. However, according to KVOA-TV in Tucson, "The April projections don't have binding impact because federal officials use the forecast released each August to make decisions about how to allocate river water." Click here to view webcams of Lake Powell on the National Park Service website. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Price hikes on the horizon for P&G as material costs rise

    P&G said since it gave its initial guidance for fiscal 2021 last year, costs had risen by $400 million, including after tax costs of $125 million for commodities that will largely hit the fourth quarter and $200 million in higher freight costs. The company said it would hike prices of products including Pampers diapers and Whisper sanitary pads by mid-single-digits this year.

  • AOC, Sanders want a Green New Deal for public housing

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, are pushing for a slice of President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan to modernize public housing with renewable energy and other climate-minded initiatives that historically have left out the most vulnerable communities.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • NASCAR pulling Jennifer Jo Cobb from Talladega might not be sexism, but it is confusing

    A 62-year-old crashed out of the Daytona 500 three laps in, but NASCAR won’t allow Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to race at Talladega? The inside story of how this situation became so messy.

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Former Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

    Former aides to former President Donald Trump are reportedly looking back at the end of his term as a major missed opportunity to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A new report in Politico describes how Trump's "unwillingness to pitch his voters on getting the jab has become the source of frustration for former aides," not to mention experts who believe he could have helped sway those Republicans who say they won't get vaccinated. While Trump was in office, there was reportedly a "monthslong effort to get him to publicly take the lead" on pushing vaccinations. "If he spent the last 90 days being the voice — and taking credit because he deserved to for the vaccine — and helping get as many Americans get vaccinated as he could, he would be remembered for that,” a former senior administration official said. In fact, health officials pushed for Trump to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on camera, and officials from the White House and federal agencies planned for him take on the role of the "vaccine's salesman-in-chief," Politico reports. Ultimately, Trump didn't get the vaccine publicly, though former Vice President Mike Pence did. A senior administration official told Politico there were concerns that Trump would be seen as "jumping the line" ahead of those at higher risk after he had COVID-19 in the fall. But officials were also reportedly skeptical that Trump would be open to getting the vaccine on camera. "Someone joked and said, 'Have you ever seen him wear a short sleeved shirt in public?'" a former administration official told Politico. "'I don't think that's going to happen.'" It was later revealed in March that Trump actually quietly received the vaccine off camera before he left office — and not only did the White House not tell anyone, but Politico says top health officials and aides didn't even know this was happening at the time Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • NASCAR pulling Jennifer Jo Cobb from Talladega might not be sexism, but it is confusing

    A 62-year-old crashed out of the Daytona 500 three laps in, but NASCAR won’t allow Truck Series driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to race at Talladega? The inside story of how this situation became so messy.