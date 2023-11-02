US voices support for pause in Gaza fighting as Blinken flies to Israel

The US has voiced support for a pause in Israel’s military operation in Gaza to allow hostages to be released safely and aid to be distributed.

Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, will urge Benjamin Netanyahu , the Israeli prime minister, to agree to a series of brief cessations when he flies to Israel on Friday.

Speaking to reporters before departing on his second Middle East trip in less than a month, Mr Blinken said discussions will also focus on the future of Gaza when and if Hamas is eradicated from it, and ways to ensure that the conflict does not spread.

The top American diplomat, who will visit Jordan following Israel and before he heads to Asia next week, reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself but said both it and the US had a responsibility to ensure protection for civilians caught in harm’s way.

“We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza, and this is something that the United States is committed to. I’m not going to get into the details here, but it’s very much on the agenda,” said Mr Blinken.

His remarks came after Joe Biden, the US president, said for the first time that he supported a pause in fighting to allow more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

“I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” Mr Biden said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a top US official said the Biden administration perceived that there could be several pauses, not just one.

“What we’re trying to do is explore the idea of as many pauses as might be necessary to continue to get aid out and to continue to work to get people out safely, including hostages,” John Kirby, a national security spokesman, told reporters in Washington DC.

The move underscores the challenges Mr Biden has faced since the Oct 7 Hamas attack, in which which 1,400 Israelis were killed and hundreds taken hostage by the Iran-backed terror group.

In the days after the group’s cross-border raid, Mr Biden flew to Israel – the first US president to do so during a time of conflict – met Mr Netanyahu and forcefully defended Israel’s right to defend itself.

He pledged additional aid and arms and dispatched two American aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean in a move intended to deter any regional escalation of the war, potentially involving Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Although the US and other Western nations have traditionally supported Israel, images of bodies in the rubble and hellish conditions inside Gaza have triggered appeals for restraint and street protests around the world.

Washington has thrown its full support behind Israel, but the administration’s tone and focus have shifted as the civilian death toll rose and the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorated.

Israel’s bombardment of the Palestinian territory of 2.3 million has killed at least 9,061 people, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The first evacuees started leaving Gaza this week at the Rafah crossing into Egypt. The US said 79 of its citizens had left in the two days since the crossing opened. Mr Blinken said he expected more evacuations over the coming days.

The pressure to allow more humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza has mounted as conditions inside the territory have deteriorated, with Palestinian civilians suffering shortages of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine.

Reports say more than a third of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are not functioning, with many turned into refugee camps. “The situation is beyond catastrophic,” said Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity.

Mr Blinken said: “When I see a Palestinian child – a boy, a girl pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building – that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else. This is something that we have an obligation to respond to, and we will.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.