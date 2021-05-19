Biden calls Israel's Netanyahu, asks for 'significant de-escalation' of conflict

President Biden called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

